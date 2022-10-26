Read full article on original website
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
mix965tulsa.com
Photos: SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 red carpet
Photos: SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 red carpet Colson Baker attends the Red Carpet and Gala Screening of "Taurus" during the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 27, 2022, in Savannah, Georgia. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Miss Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Miss Georgia is the most visible representative of the mission and vision of the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition Organization. The Miss Springfield Scholarship Competition is an official Miss America Local Competition and it’s happening this weekend in Springfield. Kelsey Hollis, who has earned the title...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: The actor who plays Michael Myers in “Halloween Ends”
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s one of the most iconic horror movie characters ever, Michael Myers. He’s the face of the movie franchise “Halloween”. The newest installment, “Halloween Ends” was just released. Much of the movie was shot in Savannah. I wanted to learn more about the film and the crew’s experience in the Hostess City. So I spoke with the man behind the mask, James Jude Courtney.
Machine Gun Kelly on how Savannah inspired him
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Colson Baker, also known as Machine Gun Kelly, was an honored guest at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 and was presented the Discovery Award. Prior to receiving the award, Baker who is a multiplatinum selling recording artist, actor and director walked the red carpet and shared some inspiration for those […]
travelawaits.com
7 Amazing Experiences In Savannah Related To ‘Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil’
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, a 1994 bestseller book by John Berendt and a big-screen movie directed by Clint Eastwood in 1997, has made Savannah a number-one travel destination. Whether you believe Jim Williams’ killing of his young lover, Danny Hansford, was murder or self-defense, the case made the book a best-seller and is still bringing visitors to Savannah. Strangely enough, Williams was a big force in the restoration of a decaying historic Savannah during his lifetime. Here are some places you can visit or tour related to Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.
WJCL
Looking for live music? Month-by-month list of concerts, events coming to the Savannah area
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Reba McEntire set for Savannah concert. Savannah's music scene is thriving and, whether it's national acts or local bands, there's no shortage of performances in and around the Hostess City. Here's a look at the next several months of concerts and musical events...
wtoc.com
‘A Savannah Haunting’ opens in theaters
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We know Savannah is one of the spookiest cities around, now, just in time for Halloween, a haunting tale of horror based in the Hostess City is hitting screens Friday. Hold on to your popcorn!. “A Savannah Haunting” is now playing and leave it to a...
WSAV-TV
Meet the team behind one of Savannah’s finest real estate businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty is one of Savannah’s finest realty companies. Being a leading luxury real estate firm in Charleston, South Carolina, the company decided to merge with Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty expanding their services to the Savannah area and further along the East Coast.
WJCL
The Search for Quinton: Family questioned about what happened to missing Savannah toddler
Quinton Simon's family was questioned Friday outside their home about what happened to the child. Watch the video above. It has been more than three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Friday, for the second week in a row, police and FBI announced...
Gallery: Brooklands Savannah Ribbon Cutting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Brooklands Savannah held their ribbon cutting on Thursday. Check out the photos from the event below!
allaccess.com
Celebration Of Life Set For Don Brake In Georgia
A celebration of life memorial service for CUMULUS MEDIA/SAVANNAH cluster OM and Country WJCL (KIX 96) PD DON BRAKE has been set for TOMORROW (10/29) at 4p (ET) at BAKER McCOLLOUGH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY at 2794 Highway 80 West in GARDEN CITY, GA ((912) 964-2862). BRAKE' s widow, AMERICA CANAS, says "all are welcome."
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in Savannah
There are so many more things to do in Savannah than touring the squares and searching for ghosts, but those are two great choices. I recently spent six weeks in the city and explored many great places and spaces that make the region so spectacular. Plenty of activities, day trips, tours and places to eat will leave you happy, and I’ve highlighted some of my favorites. If you’re planning a weekend trip or longer, you won’t want to miss these 21 fun things to do in Savannah.
Historical island hidden off Georgia's coast
Sapelo Island is nestled between Savannah and Jacksonville, FL.
Statesboro native moves on to knockout rounds on The Voice
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro native Bryce Leatherwood performed on NBC’s The Voice Tuesday night. He’s on Team Blake. Leatherwood sang “Red Dirt Road” by Brooks and Dunn, along with a group from North Carolina. It was part of what the show calls The Voice Battle. “It’s where I first saw mary, on that roadside […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Tree Foundation annual Trick or Trees event held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tricentennial Park was filled with people all on the hunt for the perfect tree or trees to take home to plant. Folks with the Savannah Tree Foundation say they hold tree giveaways at least once a year. This time it fell on Halloween weekend, so costumes...
wtoc.com
Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship Fall Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The fastest way to enhance a community is to bring that community together. That’s what Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be trying to do for Savannah’s Southside this weekend with its Fall Festival. Pastor Charles Roberson is here this morning with a look ahead...
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Rose
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When you are thinking about adopting a dog, you might miss some of the sweetest ones in a shelter because they don’t draw attention to themselves. So, that’s what we try to do on Rescue Me Friday. Nina Schulze is the Adoptions manager for...
Savannah chocolate spots for National Chocolate Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – National Chocolate Day is finally here. If you were looking for an excuse to merrily chow down on some sweet treats, October 28 is the time to celebrate. Here are some places you can go to in order to celebrate National Chocolate Day in the city. River Street Sweets River Street […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Asian Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sights and sounds, flavors and fun of the Savannah Asian Festival are making a return this year. The festival is coming up next weekend at Eastern Wharf. You still have a chance to get involved. Whitney Gilliard, from the AAPI Task Force joined WTOC on...
southmag.com
Plant Riverside to Host Special Thanksgiving Brunch on Thursday, November 24
Plant Riverside District – Savannah most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – will host a special Thanksgiving Brunch, featuring a menu inspired by traditional Thanksgiving favorites as well as live music by The Howard Paul Jazz Trio. Menu highlights include Sage-Roasted Turkey Roulade with Giblet...
