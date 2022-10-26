Lainey Wilson Shares Footage Of Naked Statues For The Funniest Reason

Photo: Getty Images

Lainey Wilson is gearing up to release her highly-anticipated sophomore album, and she’s marking the occasion in a unique way that perfectly represents the project’s title: Bell Bottom Country .

Wilson took a drive around a roundabout near Music Row in Nashville, Tennessee, showing off a group of “a bunch of naked statues” in the middle of it. This time, however, those naked statues looked a little different.

“Y’all ain’t gonna believe this…so I just gotta show ya,” Wilson said in a reel shared on Instagram on Wednesday (October 26). “My record comes out this week, called Bell Bottom Country , which means country with a flare. If you have ever been to Nashville, down music row there is a roundabout that’s got a bunch of naked statues in the middle of it and I gotta show y’all what we did to celebrate the release of Bell Bottom Country . …We got bellbottoms on the statues! Can y’all believe that?”

Wilson shares a glimpse of the statues, all donning brightly-colored bellbottoms in honor of her soon-to-release album. Wilson gushes over the “big ‘ol bellbottoms,” as she circles the roundabout. “These things are like 14 feet tall, y’all.”

Bell Bottom Country is set to release on Friday (October 28). The collection includes previously-released songs “ Watermelon Moonshine ,” “ Live Off ” and “ Heart Like A Truck ” on its track list, in addition to “Hold My Halo,” which is heard in Wilson’s Instagram reel.

“I've lived quite a bit of life the past few years, and I have a lot more to say,” Wilson previously said in a statement. “Sure, I love a good pair of bell bottoms, but Bell Bottom Country to me has always been about the flare and what makes someone unique — I have really embraced mine, and I hope y’all can hear that across this project.”

Watch Wilson’s latest reel here :