Eagles' Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn - while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.
Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson
It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
World Series schedule changed to avoid NFL competition on Sunday
Major League Baseball has decided competing with the NFL is futile. This year’s World Series will not have any Sunday games, for the first time since the World Series started being televised in its entirety in 1947. The reason is simple: Playing on Sunday means fighting for viewers with the NFL, and that’s a fight MLB can’t win.
Our Eagles vs. Steelers predictions for Week 8
Reuben Frank (5-1) Maybe at some point they’ll lose to a team they shouldn’t lose to and get shredded by a quarterback they shouldn’t get shredded by and get shut down by a defense they shouldn’t get shut down by. I just can’t imagine it happening Sunday. This is the Eagles’ No. 4 defense vs. the Steelers’ No. 30 offense and the Eagles’ No. 5 offense vs. the Steelers’ No. 28 defense. There will be mismatches all over the field. The Eagles should be able to strike with big plays vs. a Pittsburgh defense that’s allowed an NFL-high 30 pass plays of at least 20 yards, and their defense should be able to throttle a Steelers offense that’s last in the league at 4.8 yards per play. The only way the Eagles lose is if something flukey happens – the Steelers get a big touchdown return, the Eagles commit a couple turnovers deep in their own territory, Kenny Pickett suddenly morphs into Terry Bradshaw circa 1978. Don’t count on it.
NFL Week 8 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Jets game
It's been a long time since the New England Patriots played such a pivotal game against the New York Jets this late in an NFL season. But the stakes are high for the Patriots, who enter this Week 8 matchup in New York with a 3-4 record at the bottom of the AFC East division.
Cowboys add Malik Davis, Qadree Ollison to roster with Ezekiel Elliott doubtful to play
The Cowboys haven’t officially ruled Ezekiel Elliott out for Sunday’s game against the Bears, but their roster moves on Saturday make it all but certain that Elliott will be inactive. According to multiple reports, Dallas added a pair of running backs to the active roster on Saturday. Malik...
Chiefs’ Ronald Jones tweets he wants to be released
Chiefs running back Ronald Jones wants out. Jones, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Kansas City this offseason but hasn’t played in a regular-season game in a Chiefs uniform yet, wrote on Twitter that he’d like the Chiefs to release him. “Sure would like a RELEASE...
Kenny Moore added to practice report Friday with finger injury
The Colts added Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II to the practice report Friday, listing him as questionable for Sunday’s game. Moore injured his finger during practice. He was a limited participant. Brandon Facyson and Isaiah Rodgers are in line to fill in if needed. Moore has not missed...
Court documents show Britt Reid was drinking at Chiefs facility before DUI incident
The NFL generally has tried to keep a lid on the fact that former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid had been drinking at the team facility prior to an automobile crash that left a young girl seriously and permanently injured in February 2020. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reports that court documents show Reid had been drinking at work.
Eagles bring back draft pick to practice squad, release Dicker the Kicker
The Eagles made a notable practice squad swap on Saturday afternoon. Former sixth-round pick Tarron Jackson, who was released earlier this week to make room for Robert Quinn, was signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers. But in order to create that spot on the practice squad, the Eagles...
Sammy Watkins calls the Bills “still my team” as he prepares to play against them
Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins is preparing to face his original team when he takes on the Bills on Sunday night, and he has nothing but fond feelings toward Buffalo. “I had some of my best times there,” Watkins said. “People don’t know that was my childhood team and it is still my team. So to play for an organization that I love, I liked as a kid growing up is definitely a blessing. And I have some of my best memories.”
Ryan Tannehill, Jeffery Simmons questionable to play Sunday
The Titans have key players listed as questionable on both sides of the ball this week. Head coach Mike Vrabel said that quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons are both in that category for Sunday’s game against the Texans. Tannehill was out of practice Wednesday with an...
Who is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' new starting QB
The quarterback carousel continues to spin in Indianapolis. After stumbling out to a 3-3-1 start, the Colts made a stunning quarterback change ahead of Week 8. Indy sent 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan to the bench, just seven games after surrendering a Day 2 draft pick to acquire him from the Atlanta Falcons. And taking the reins from the quarterback who's seventh on the all-time passing yards list is a second-year pro with almost no NFL experience in Sam Ehlinger.
Report: Giants to try for other free-agent splashes to lure Judge
The Giants' top offseason priority is clear: Sign New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. On Monday, Yankees beat writer Randy Miller of NewJersey.com reported San Francisco will do "whatever it takes" to sign Judge. Two days later, Miller reported the Giants plan to make a couple of other big moves to lure the Linden native back home to the Bay.
Steelers don’t activate T.J. Watt; Nick Sciba to kick against Eagles
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt returned to practice this week, but his return to the lineup will not come on Sunday. The Steelers did not activate Watt from injured reserve on Saturday, so he will miss his seventh straight game when they take on the Eagles. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said early in the week that it was “highly unlikely” that Watt would play this week, but his appearances at practice gave some hope that he might return.
You won't believe how much of Quinn's salary Bears are paying
File this one under Howie being Howie. It turns out the Bears are paying most of Robert Quinn’s 2022 base salary as part of the trade agreement with the Eagles for the veteran edge rusher. The Eagles acquired Quinn from the Bears Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round...
Good injury news for 2 Eagles veterans coming back from bye
The Eagles expect to have two of their key veterans back for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Right tackle Lane Johnson has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and defensive end Brandon Graham (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday after missing the first session of the week. Johnson, 32,...
Baker Mayfield: I want to be here, I’ll do whatever I can to help this team win
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is off the Panthers injury report after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, but he won’t be back in the team’s lineup for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. P.J. Walker quarterbacked the Panthers to a 21-3 win over the Buccaneers last...
Jets elevate Chris Streveler, Conor McDermott for Sunday’s game
The Jets have added another quarterback to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. The team announced that they have elevated Chris Streveler from the practice squad. It will be Streveler’s first time on the active roster for a game this season. Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and...
Todd Bowles not ruling out changes to Bucs’ coaching staff: “Everything is on the table”
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles did not rule out the possibility of making changes to his coaching staff after Tampa Bay lost to Baltimore on Thursday night to fall to 3-5 on the season. Asked if he would make changes to his coaching staff, Bowles didn’t say no. “We’re...
