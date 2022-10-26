Driver fatally shoots another driver after altercation in Chula Vista

A driver fatally shot another driver in the middle of a Chula Vista street after an altercation Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident happened near the intersection of Broadway and E Street.

Witnesses told officers that the shooter and the victim had been driving separate cars, headed west on E, when they both pulled over about 10 a.m., Chula Vista police Sgt. Anthony Molina said. The drivers got out of their vehicles, and one of the men opened fire.

When police arrived, they found the victim, a 38-year-old Chula Vista man, in the driver's seat of a black Nissan Altima, Molina said. The man had suffered several gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital where he died.

His identity will not be released until his family has been notified.

The shooter was last seen driving west on E Street toward Interstate 5 in a silver or gray four-door sedan that may have been a Nissan, Molina said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

"We don't know why this occurred, and that's what we're investigating — to see where this all started and why," Molina said.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .