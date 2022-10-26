ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10TV

'Dickens of a Christmas' coming to Ohio Village this December

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Village is kicking off its holiday celebration by taking visitors back to the 19th century. The Ohio History Connection's "Dickens of a Christmas" will be open to the public Saturdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 3, 10 and 17 and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 4, 11 and 18.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What’s the trick-or-treat forecast for Columbus and central Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Trick-or-treaters will need to include an umbrella or rain gear with their costumes on Halloween. This should come as no surprise since trick-or-treat weather conditions have been generally wet in recent years. The rain should fall as light off-and-on showers throughout the day on Monday and linger through the early evening […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

State-of-the-art early learning center set to open in Hilltop neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther helped welcome families to the new Hilltop Early Learning Center Saturday. The state-of-the-art facility, located at 45 Clarendon Avenue, provides free, high-quality pre-kindergarten in a 50,000-square-foot building that includes a 3,000-square-foot healthcare facility. The building will provide access to care from Nationwide...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus art museum debuts major Maurice Sendak exhibit

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Most people today know artist Maurice Sendak as the creator of children's book classics such as “Where the Wild Things Are” and “In the Night Kitchen.” A new exhibition of his work looks at that reputation and a less well-known side of his immense output: his work as a designer for opera, theater, film, and television.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this Halloween weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Boo at the Zoo and Pumpkins Aglow to local Halloween festivals, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. List: 2022 Trick-or-Treat dates in central OhioCities and towns across central Ohio have set a date and time for Beggars’ Night. Find your local trick-or-treat time here. Haunted […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Restaurant Review: Classic French Delights Await at La Chatelaine

La Chatelaine is a local restaurant project with three Central Ohio locations: There’s one in Dublin, one in Upper Arlington and one in Worthington. Inside their respective doorways, they share a distinct, defining theme; guests can expect a rustic French look, with sturdy, woodsy furniture and a heavy, aromatic emphasis on baked goods and sweets that are beautifully displayed behind glass at the counters. Of all the locations, the Worthington stop feels most like the quintessential French bakery adventureland. The neighborhood itself accentuates its features, with an entrance patio that braces a well-traveled sidewalk between cute shops in Old Worthington.
WORTHINGTON, OH
Delaware Gazette

Renovated bookstore to reopen

After nine months of renovations, Beanbag Books in downtown Delaware plans to reopen next week with a newly expanded space for reading and events. Owner Jody Everett said Tuesday that renovations to the store took place from February to October, and the store has expanded into the vacant side of the building and now spans the entire first floor at 25 W. Winter St. Everett said the space was available after Pure-n-Simple moved to a location on Central Avenue last year.
DELAWARE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area

Photo by Jennifer_Sharp from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local joints. If you're in need of bread, you should check out the wonderful handcrafted small-batch bread at this bakery. Their bread is made without any preservatives or chemical additives. Customers love their garlic and rosemary focaccia (which is also vegan); rustic French, which has a flavorful dark crust on the outside while being open and airy on the inside; and house bread, a white bread that makes for great sandwiches and toast.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lantern

Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume Ball

Skully’s Music-Diner is slated to host ‘Ladies ‘80s and More Halloween Costume Ball’ Oct. 31. It is located at 1151 N. High St. Credit: Kim Dailey | Lantern reporter. There are numerous holiday events this Halloween weekend, but none have quite the same place in Columbus’ heart as Skully’s Music-Diner’s annual Halloween Costume Ball.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

4 Cool Things You Can Only Do in Lancaster

Picture this: it’s a gorgeous, sunny afternoon. You have hours of free time on your hands. The only caveat: you’re in Lancaster, Ohio. To some, the answer would be simple. If you have hours of free time on your hands, then you surely have enough time to leave Lancaster. But if you did this, you would miss out on the four cool things I discovered during an afternoon in the city.
LANCASTER, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

The Best Halloween Happenings & More in Fairfield County

October may be coming to an end, but there are still many fun fall events to experience right here in Fairfield County! Whether you’re looking for something spooky for Halloween, something outdoorsy, or even something Bob Ross themed, we’ve got you covered. Fairfield County Trail of Scarecrows. An...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
themanual.com

The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city

October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Roses Discount Store set to open in WCH next week

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Roses Discount Store is coming to Washington Court House. The retail chain, according to the company’s website, operates over 400 stores throughout the United States, bringing discounted household goods and clothing to consumers. The store will be located inside part of the old Kmart...
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
Axios Columbus

4 places to grab lunch for $10 or less in Columbus

If you're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered. Here are four tasty options for $10 or less:Tommy's DinerOn the menu: A Columbus staple since 1989, Tommy's serves a robust all-day breakfast menu along with sandwiches, gyros and burgers.Cost: Bacon or ham-and-cheese omelet ($9), roast beef, roasted turkey, and chicken breast entree ($10), club sandwich ($9.75), gyro ($9), angus burger ($9) or an old-fashioned burger ($6.75).Address: 914 W. Broad St.Hours: 6:30am-2:30pm daily. Photo courtesy of Tommy's DinerAracri PizzeriaOn the menu: Besides pizza, Aracri serves pasta dishes, subs, salads and stuffed pastries. Cost:...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire

COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
COLUMBUS, OH
