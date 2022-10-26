Read full article on original website
'Dickens of a Christmas' coming to Ohio Village this December
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Village is kicking off its holiday celebration by taking visitors back to the 19th century. The Ohio History Connection's "Dickens of a Christmas" will be open to the public Saturdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 3, 10 and 17 and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 4, 11 and 18.
Art group repainting Linden, turning sides of buildings into murals
COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you drive down Cleveland Avenue, something out of the ordinary might catch your eye. Bright colors mixed with patterns flow together creating a mural. The organization Linden Murals of Empowerment turned the side of a building into a beautiful work of art. Joel Cross is...
What’s the trick-or-treat forecast for Columbus and central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Trick-or-treaters will need to include an umbrella or rain gear with their costumes on Halloween. This should come as no surprise since trick-or-treat weather conditions have been generally wet in recent years. The rain should fall as light off-and-on showers throughout the day on Monday and linger through the early evening […]
State-of-the-art early learning center set to open in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther helped welcome families to the new Hilltop Early Learning Center Saturday. The state-of-the-art facility, located at 45 Clarendon Avenue, provides free, high-quality pre-kindergarten in a 50,000-square-foot building that includes a 3,000-square-foot healthcare facility. The building will provide access to care from Nationwide...
Columbus art museum debuts major Maurice Sendak exhibit
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Most people today know artist Maurice Sendak as the creator of children's book classics such as “Where the Wild Things Are” and “In the Night Kitchen.” A new exhibition of his work looks at that reputation and a less well-known side of his immense output: his work as a designer for opera, theater, film, and television.
Mid-Ohio Food Collective anticipates 'really busy' holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This holiday season, the Mid-Ohio Food Collective expects to be busy, saying demand is up even more than what was seen at the height of the pandemic. “Just the fact that when times were really hard I was always able to rely on them,” Jami Clinkscale said.
Get out and do something this Halloween weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Boo at the Zoo and Pumpkins Aglow to local Halloween festivals, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. List: 2022 Trick-or-Treat dates in central OhioCities and towns across central Ohio have set a date and time for Beggars’ Night. Find your local trick-or-treat time here. Haunted […]
columbusunderground.com
Restaurant Review: Classic French Delights Await at La Chatelaine
La Chatelaine is a local restaurant project with three Central Ohio locations: There’s one in Dublin, one in Upper Arlington and one in Worthington. Inside their respective doorways, they share a distinct, defining theme; guests can expect a rustic French look, with sturdy, woodsy furniture and a heavy, aromatic emphasis on baked goods and sweets that are beautifully displayed behind glass at the counters. Of all the locations, the Worthington stop feels most like the quintessential French bakery adventureland. The neighborhood itself accentuates its features, with an entrance patio that braces a well-traveled sidewalk between cute shops in Old Worthington.
Delaware Gazette
Renovated bookstore to reopen
After nine months of renovations, Beanbag Books in downtown Delaware plans to reopen next week with a newly expanded space for reading and events. Owner Jody Everett said Tuesday that renovations to the store took place from February to October, and the store has expanded into the vacant side of the building and now spans the entire first floor at 25 W. Winter St. Everett said the space was available after Pure-n-Simple moved to a location on Central Avenue last year.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area
Photo by Jennifer_Sharp from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local joints. If you're in need of bread, you should check out the wonderful handcrafted small-batch bread at this bakery. Their bread is made without any preservatives or chemical additives. Customers love their garlic and rosemary focaccia (which is also vegan); rustic French, which has a flavorful dark crust on the outside while being open and airy on the inside; and house bread, a white bread that makes for great sandwiches and toast.
Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume Ball
Skully’s Music-Diner is slated to host ‘Ladies ‘80s and More Halloween Costume Ball’ Oct. 31. It is located at 1151 N. High St. Credit: Kim Dailey | Lantern reporter. There are numerous holiday events this Halloween weekend, but none have quite the same place in Columbus’ heart as Skully’s Music-Diner’s annual Halloween Costume Ball.
columbusunderground.com
4 Cool Things You Can Only Do in Lancaster
Picture this: it’s a gorgeous, sunny afternoon. You have hours of free time on your hands. The only caveat: you’re in Lancaster, Ohio. To some, the answer would be simple. If you have hours of free time on your hands, then you surely have enough time to leave Lancaster. But if you did this, you would miss out on the four cool things I discovered during an afternoon in the city.
visitfairfieldcounty.org
The Best Halloween Happenings & More in Fairfield County
October may be coming to an end, but there are still many fun fall events to experience right here in Fairfield County! Whether you’re looking for something spooky for Halloween, something outdoorsy, or even something Bob Ross themed, we’ve got you covered. Fairfield County Trail of Scarecrows. An...
themanual.com
The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city
October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Roses Discount Store set to open in WCH next week
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Roses Discount Store is coming to Washington Court House. The retail chain, according to the company’s website, operates over 400 stores throughout the United States, bringing discounted household goods and clothing to consumers. The store will be located inside part of the old Kmart...
4 places to grab lunch for $10 or less in Columbus
If you're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered. Here are four tasty options for $10 or less:Tommy's DinerOn the menu: A Columbus staple since 1989, Tommy's serves a robust all-day breakfast menu along with sandwiches, gyros and burgers.Cost: Bacon or ham-and-cheese omelet ($9), roast beef, roasted turkey, and chicken breast entree ($10), club sandwich ($9.75), gyro ($9), angus burger ($9) or an old-fashioned burger ($6.75).Address: 914 W. Broad St.Hours: 6:30am-2:30pm daily. Photo courtesy of Tommy's DinerAracri PizzeriaOn the menu: Besides pizza, Aracri serves pasta dishes, subs, salads and stuffed pastries. Cost:...
Steiner + Associates propose mixed-use ‘hamlet’ development in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio developer is looking to create a new “hamlet” community in New Albany. Nona Master Development LLC, which is tied to Columbus real estate development and master planning company Steiner + Associates, has submitted a rezoning request to the city for a project called The Hamlet […]
New driving simulator lab coming to Fort Hayes career center in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new driving simulator lab is coming to Columbus City Schools next year. The lab, the latest project from the Maria Tiberi Foundation, will be coming to the Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center and it will feature 25 driving simulators. The goal of the driving simulators...
sciotopost.com
Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire
COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
One Tank Trip: Historical Licking County Jail transformed into haunted house
“The Jail of Terror” takes over three floors of the Licking County Jail to put you in the mood for Halloween.
