Ways To Deal With Cris Collinsworth Calling Buffalo Bills Game

Once again known Buffalo Bills hater will be filling the television screen as the Buffalo Bills host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Of course, if you have any Sunday night games or even watch the season opener between Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams, you know that Cris Collinsworth likes to drool over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas Chiefs which is very infuriating for us members of the Bills Mafia.
Josh Allen Runs the Buffalo Bills Social Media?

The Buffalo Bills are the toast of the town here in Western New York. They're arguably the best team in the NFL and to be honest, saying arguably is probably not even right. Most consider the Bills the best team in the NFL. Buffalo will host the Green Bay Packers...
OBJ To Buffalo Done Deal According To NFL Insider

It looks like the Buffalo Bills will bring some Super Bowl level talent to the team coming up later this month. According to NFL insider CJ Golson, the Bills and Odell Beckham Jr have reached an agreement for the star receiver to join the team after he is fully recovered from tearing his ACL last season.
Bills Take Hilarious Shot at The Jets With New Stadium Renderings

The day has finally come. The Buffalo Bills have released the first renderings of what their new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park will look like. On Thursday morning, the Bills released two renderings of the stadium. One was an exterior shot of the stadium from the plaza, while the other was an interior shot inside the stadium.
The Columbus Dispatch

Mailbox: Kudos to the performance at the Ohio State-Iowa football game ... by the bands

Have more comments, questions? Reach out to me at bwhite1@dispatch.com. To the editor: Those of us fortunate to be at the Ohio State-Iowa football game were treated to a fantastic halftime show, highlighting the collaboration of two exceptional bands. Featuring an Elton John theme, TBDBITL and Iowa band members performed, in perfect sync, multiple songs and formations. Especially memorable was the large piano player with movement on a cloth banner of black and ivory keys. To think of the hard work, energy and talent that went into this performance is mind-boggling. The unity of the two bands, as well as the football teams hugging at game’s end, are a poignant reminder that intercollegiate competition is more than the game’s final score. Bob Weiler.
A Josh Allen Tree? Yep There Is One [PICTURE]

Josh Allen is one of the biggest superstars in Western New York and is becoming, if he isn't already there, one of the greatest players in Buffalo Bills' history. Some members of Bills Mafia might already call Allen the Bills G.O.A.T, the greatest of all time. Well, it looks like...
