BREAKING: Here’s What The New Buffalo Bills Stadium Will Look Like
Here is what the new Buffalo Bills stadium is going to look like! After what seems like a long time to wait for the renderings, the Buffalo Bills have released the drawings of the new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. These are subject to change. It seems like...
Ways To Deal With Cris Collinsworth Calling Buffalo Bills Game
Once again known Buffalo Bills hater will be filling the television screen as the Buffalo Bills host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Of course, if you have any Sunday night games or even watch the season opener between Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams, you know that Cris Collinsworth likes to drool over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas Chiefs which is very infuriating for us members of the Bills Mafia.
Buffalo Bills Rival Makes Huge Trade to Add Explosive Player
The Buffalo Bills will host the Green Bay Packers this Sunday at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are hoping to improve to 6-1 in the 2022 regular season with a win over the Packers in what will be their third prime time game this season. The Bills are currently a half-game...
Josh Allen Runs the Buffalo Bills Social Media?
The Buffalo Bills are the toast of the town here in Western New York. They're arguably the best team in the NFL and to be honest, saying arguably is probably not even right. Most consider the Bills the best team in the NFL. Buffalo will host the Green Bay Packers...
OBJ To Buffalo Done Deal According To NFL Insider
It looks like the Buffalo Bills will bring some Super Bowl level talent to the team coming up later this month. According to NFL insider CJ Golson, the Bills and Odell Beckham Jr have reached an agreement for the star receiver to join the team after he is fully recovered from tearing his ACL last season.
One Buffalo Bills Starter Ruled Out For Sunday’s Game Against Packers
The Buffalo Bills will play the Green Bay Packers this Sunday night for what will be the Bills' third prime time game already this season; and the second at home. This will also be the first time the Packers have played in Orchard Park since 2014, when Doug Marrone was the head coach and Kyle Orton was the Bills starting quarterback.
Western New York Kid Wins Halloween With Josh Allen Costume
Halloween is here and it looks like there is one kid in Western New York who can claim the title of best Halloween costume in the 716. Chances are you will see lots of kids dressed up like their favorite quarterback Josh Allen, but this kid went the extra mile.
Bills Take Hilarious Shot at The Jets With New Stadium Renderings
The day has finally come. The Buffalo Bills have released the first renderings of what their new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park will look like. On Thursday morning, the Bills released two renderings of the stadium. One was an exterior shot of the stadium from the plaza, while the other was an interior shot inside the stadium.
A Josh Allen Tree? Yep There Is One [PICTURE]
Josh Allen is one of the biggest superstars in Western New York and is becoming, if he isn't already there, one of the greatest players in Buffalo Bills' history. Some members of Bills Mafia might already call Allen the Bills G.O.A.T, the greatest of all time. Well, it looks like...
