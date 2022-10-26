Have more comments, questions? Reach out to me at bwhite1@dispatch.com. To the editor: Those of us fortunate to be at the Ohio State-Iowa football game were treated to a fantastic halftime show, highlighting the collaboration of two exceptional bands. Featuring an Elton John theme, TBDBITL and Iowa band members performed, in perfect sync, multiple songs and formations. Especially memorable was the large piano player with movement on a cloth banner of black and ivory keys. To think of the hard work, energy and talent that went into this performance is mind-boggling. The unity of the two bands, as well as the football teams hugging at game’s end, are a poignant reminder that intercollegiate competition is more than the game’s final score. Bob Weiler.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 34 MINUTES AGO