ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Big Ten finalizes Penn State’s 2023 football schedule

By Anderley Penwell
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBtSC_0ineOEd400

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Big Ten Conference announced Penn State’s 2023 football schedule on Wednesday.

This is the eighth straight season the Nittany Lions have started Big Ten conference play on the road, something that Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft said he was frustrated about during the 2022 Big Ten Media Days.

Kickoff times and networks will be announced at a later date.

Date Opponent
September 2 vs. West Virginia
September 9 vs. Delaware
September 16 at Illinois
September 23 vs. Iowa
September 30 at Northwestern
BYE BYE
October 14 vs. UMass
October 21 at Ohio State
October 28 vs. Indiana
November 4 at Maryland
November 11 vs. Michigan
November 18 vs. Rutgers
November 25 at Michigan State
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Penn State and Indiana to kickoff at 3:30 on ABC

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s week 10 matchup at Indiana will kickoff at 3:30 pm on ABC. The Nittany Lions will look to rebound after a 44-31 loss to Ohio State, while the Hoosier head into the game coming off their bye and look to end their five game losing streak. All time Penn […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Follow Along: Penn State host no. 2 Ohio State

Follow along with our Nittany Nation team as they bring you details from Penn State and Ohio State. The live blog will chronical the game, or check out our curated feed of Nittany Nation friends through out Twitter List feed.
WTAJ

Nittany Nation Gameday: Ohio State

A week after blowing out Minnesota, Penn State host to harness it’s fans an upset no. 2 Ohio State. Check out our game preview with Nittany Nation Gameday. This week’s show features a one-on-one interview with NBC 4’s Jerod Smalley, and a feature on TikTok star Katie Feeney. Nittany Nation Gameday airs weekly across Pennsylvania, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Game Day Primer: Ohio State travels to Happy Valley

2. Ohio State (7-0) at 13. Penn State (6-1)When: 12:00 p.m., Saturday, October 29Where: Beaver Stadium, State College, PATV: FOXRadio: See Penn State Radio NetworkFollow Along: Nittany Nation Twitter Feed Three things to watch…It’s best on best as Ohio State’s receivers meet Penn State’s secondary, and grab your popcorn this could be a good one. Penn State’s […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX43.com

Beaver Stadium parking opening early for Penn State game on Saturday

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State's biggest home football game of the year is Saturday, and the university is opening parking lots extra early to handle the big crowd. Lots around Beaver Stadium will open for tailgating at 6 a.m. Saturday, an hour earlier than usual. That's an attempt to give more time for fans arriving as the Nittany Lions host Ohio State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has 3 Words To Describe Penn State Fans

In just under two hours, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Before the game kicks off, FOX's college football pregame show is in Happy Valley for the big showdown. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a major part of the crew and used his experience from past games at Penn State during the show.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

1-on-1 with Jerod Smalley: Ohio State Preview

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) –Andrew Clay talks with NBC4 Sports Director Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) to discuss Penn State’s matchup with no. 2 Ohio State. Penn State is coming off a 45-17 win over Minnesota in the White Out. ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) — Andrew Clay talks with Neil Rudel from the Altoona Mirror, and co-host of Nittany […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

A message to Penn State Football fans ahead of the Ohio State matchup

This Saturday, Penn State Football will take on the second ranked Ohio State Buckeyes inside Beaver Stadium in a game that could make or break the Nittany Lions’ season. To the discontent of much of the fanbase, this game will kick off at noon. It’s not exactly ideal, but that doesn’t matter.
WTAJ

Johnstown extends contract to host wrestling championships

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling committee has voted to hold their Junior High State Championships in Johnstown in March 2025, 2026, and 2027. Visit Johnstown, Cambria County’s designated tourism promotion agency, presented a bid to the committee on Sunday, October 23rd requesting the tournament be held at the 1st Summit Arena […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Penn State DuBois to host fall family fun night

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Penn State DuBois is hosting a family night filled with fun activities for families to enjoy. The fall family fun night is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the PAW Center. Families can enjoy a safe trick-or-treat while also doing crafts. There will also be […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Penn State DuBois holds Bleed Blue Blood Drive

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State DuBois held a blood drive Thursday after partnering with the American Red Cross. From 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Bleed Blue Blood Drive was held in the gym where donors had a chance to win a Penn State Football Package. The package includes 2 tickets to a […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
High School Football PRO

Saxton, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Southern Huntingdon County High School football team will have a game with Tussey Mountain High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
THREE SPRINGS, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy