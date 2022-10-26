Read full article on original website
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the countryVictorNew York City, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Clocks Go Back Next Weekend: Heads-Up New YorkersBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Planning board grants subdivision of industrial site at Constable Hook
Bayonne has okayed a major subdivision that will pave the way for industrial redevelopment at Constable Hook. The Planning Board approved the application at its October meeting, to divide property currently owned and operated by International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT). The application was presented by attorney Michael Miceli on behalf of...
Bayonne plans new pedestrian bridge from South Cove Commons to MOTBY
Bayonne is looking to construct a pedestrian bridge connecting the South Cove Commons shopping plaza with the new residential and commercial redevelopment at the former Military Ocean Terminal at Bayonne (MOTBY), now referred to as “The Peninsula at Bayonne Harbor.”. At its Wednesday, October 19 meeting, the City Council...
Days of devastation: Remembering Superstorm Sandy in Hudson County 10 years later
Keith Weaver chuckles at the mental picture he’s stored, a picture that he might find hard to believe if he hadn’t been there to manage the desperate-times-call-for-desperate-measures rescue. The Bayonne fire chief was the city’s Office of Emergency Management coordinator when Superstorm Sandy slammed the city 10 years...
Downtown Jersey City vision coming into focus with votes on embankment, 60-story building
The transformation of a piece of Downtown Jersey City took another step closer to reality this week. The Jersey City City Council officially began the adoption process of the Sixth Street Embankment Redevelopment Plan just one day after the city planning board approved a 60-story high-rise that will sit right across from the eastern end of the embankment.
New Hudson Exchange skyscraper approved in Jersey City
The growth of Downtown Jersey City’s skyline has shown no signs of slowing down, and now it’s poised to get bigger after the city’s Planning Board approved a new 60-story skyscraper at Hudson Exchange. The new skyscraper will be built by G&S Investors on 400-420 Marin Boulevard,...
morristowngreen.com
Morristown planning board denies extension for apartments pitched by company of disgraced attorney
Morristown’s planning board on Thursday scuttled a five-story apartment project pitched by a company affiliated with the board’s former attorney, who is facing jail time in a corruption scandal. The board cited a zoning change, new traffic patterns and unmet approval conditions in denying the BAKOD Holding Corporation’s...
North Bergen adopts new regulations for construction and vehicle repair work hours
North Bergen has revised its work hours regulations for construction and other types of work that may be noisy or intrusive. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners adopted an amended ordinance regulating hours during which certain work may be done. The commissioners present voted unanimously to do so at the October 26 meeting, after it was introduced on October 12.
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Reopen streets so everyone can enjoy Downtown Jersey City; Neither party is superior | Letters
Now that the cooler weather will soon be here, I’m wondering if any of the streets in Downtown Jersey City that are currently set aside for outdoor dining will reopen. These street closures create traffic jams throughout the city. It’s impossible to shop Downtown if you have a car....
There’s a backlash against Bayonne’s ban against on-street truck parking
In recent months, Bayonne instituted a ban on trucks and tractor trailers over 16,000 pounds from parking on any city streets, out of concern truckers were parking on streets anywhere they could, including in residential neighborhoods. Previously, “truck tractors, trailers, and vehicles exceeding 16,000 pounds, gross weight” were specifically permitted...
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
cdrecycler.com
Staten Island home to first plastic-added asphalt pavement in New York
The New York City Department of Transportation (NY DOT) partnered with British plastic road company MacRebur to use plastic scrap to repave public roads on Staten Island. The plastic-added pavement was used on Rice Avenue and Royal Oak Road. MacRebur says the project is the “first stages of a revolutionary trial that sees otherwise unrecyclable plastics re-engineered into a new, sustainable polymer and gives a new lease on life within asphalt mix in road construction.”
Hoboken Hop bus service is KO’d by catalytic converter thieves
Catalytic converter thieves struck the city of Hoboken overnight, stealing the valuable vehicle part from five city Hop buses and temporarily crippling the free transit service. The buses, which were parked at the Department of Public Works, at Observer Highway and Willow Avenue, were targeted some time between 10 p.m....
Bayonne council introduces farm animal ban with homing pigeon exception
Bayonne has again introduced an ordinance that would ban raising farm animals in the city. At its October meeting, the City Council introduced an ordinance amending and supplementing the city’s ordinances, Chapter 21, Health Regulations, Section 21-30, Pigeons and Poultry. The ordinance was introduced in July, and seemingly set...
Jersey City Residents say the Code Compliance System isn’t working
Health code violations. Building code issues. Illegal landlord rent increases. These are some of the issues Jersey City residents have brought to a city system meant to address municipal code infractions. Instead of getting help, locals have felt their complaints have been left unaccounted for. The Division of Quality of...
Bayonne delays reorganization of departments at City Hall
Bayonne officials continue to consider a reorganization of the departments within the city administration. At its October meeting, for the second month in a row, the City Council withdrew introduction of an for that purpose, just as it had in September. The council did not discuss the ordinance during either...
Secaucus updates fees for after hours building inspections and part-time inspectors
Secaucus has updated fees for after hours building inspections, as well as part-time inspectors. Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Secaucus Town Council have adopted an ordinance that does so at its October 25 meeting after it was introduced in September. The council voted unanimously in favor of the measure, except for Second Ward Councilman Mark Denhert who was absent for family reasons.
Commercial Observer
Upper West Side Private School Heads to the Financial District
An Upper West Side private school is planning to head downtown and fill a chunk of empty offices at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District, the landlord announced Wednesday. The IDEAL School of Manhattan will leave its current location at 314 West 91st Street near Riverside Drive for 63,000...
Bayonne amends zoning regulations to make parking changes
Bayonne has made some changes to zoning regulations applying to parking. The City Council adopted two ordinances authorizing the changes at its October 19 meeting. The first ordinance corrected the minimum space requirement for industrial uses. The uses specifically involve manufacturing, laboratory, warehousing establishments and truck terminals. The ordinance updated...
