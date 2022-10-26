ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen adopts new regulations for construction and vehicle repair work hours

North Bergen has revised its work hours regulations for construction and other types of work that may be noisy or intrusive. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners adopted an amended ordinance regulating hours during which certain work may be done. The commissioners present voted unanimously to do so at the October 26 meeting, after it was introduced on October 12.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
cdrecycler.com

Staten Island home to first plastic-added asphalt pavement in New York

The New York City Department of Transportation (NY DOT) partnered with British plastic road company MacRebur to use plastic scrap to repave public roads on Staten Island. The plastic-added pavement was used on Rice Avenue and Royal Oak Road. MacRebur says the project is the “first stages of a revolutionary trial that sees otherwise unrecyclable plastics re-engineered into a new, sustainable polymer and gives a new lease on life within asphalt mix in road construction.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Hoboken Hop bus service is KO’d by catalytic converter thieves

Catalytic converter thieves struck the city of Hoboken overnight, stealing the valuable vehicle part from five city Hop buses and temporarily crippling the free transit service. The buses, which were parked at the Department of Public Works, at Observer Highway and Willow Avenue, were targeted some time between 10 p.m....
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Secaucus updates fees for after hours building inspections and part-time inspectors

Secaucus has updated fees for after hours building inspections, as well as part-time inspectors. Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Secaucus Town Council have adopted an ordinance that does so at its October 25 meeting after it was introduced in September. The council voted unanimously in favor of the measure, except for Second Ward Councilman Mark Denhert who was absent for family reasons.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Commercial Observer

Upper West Side Private School Heads to the Financial District

An Upper West Side private school is planning to head downtown and fill a chunk of empty offices at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District, the landlord announced Wednesday. The IDEAL School of Manhattan will leave its current location at 314 West 91st Street near Riverside Drive for 63,000...
MANHATTAN, NY
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne amends zoning regulations to make parking changes

Bayonne has made some changes to zoning regulations applying to parking. The City Council adopted two ordinances authorizing the changes at its October 19 meeting. The first ordinance corrected the minimum space requirement for industrial uses. The uses specifically involve manufacturing, laboratory, warehousing establishments and truck terminals. The ordinance updated...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy