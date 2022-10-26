ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

WATCH: Oklahoma Coordinators Iowa State Postgame

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and defensive coordinator Ted Roof met with the media after the Sooners' 27-13 win over the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
NORMAN, OK
Tri-City Herald

WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Iowa State Postgame

Watch Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel meet with the media following the Sooners' 27-13 win over the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Ames, IA. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
NORMAN, OK
Tri-City Herald

Oklahoma’s Kickers Were Special Against Iowa State

AMES, IA — When Zach Schmit woke up Saturday, he didn’t envision scoring his first career touchdown. “I did not,” Oklahoma’s kicker said Saturday after the Sooners were powered to a victory at Iowa State with his 2-yard run on a fake field goal. “I was...
NORMAN, OK
Tri-City Herald

Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma’s Win Over Iowa State

AMES, IA — Oklahoma’s bye week was officially a success. Hitting the road after the open date, the Sooners beat Iowa State 27-13in a sometimes ugly contest at Jake Trice Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Both teams combined to punt the ball 11 times, but Oklahoma (5-3 overall, 2-3...
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy