Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
lhindependent.com
Panthers crush Bastrop, clinch district championship
Fitting on a night when former Liberty Hill head coach Jerry Vance had the field at Panther Stadium named in his honor, his old team went out and put on a performance worthy of the man who led the Purple-and-Gold to a pair of state championships with a 61-7 win over Bastrop.
KBTX.com
Bryan tops Hutto in home finale with four Lewis touchdowns
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings won their home finale against Hutto 53-34 at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night. Sophomore wide receiver, Terrence Lewis record four receiving touchdowns to help the Vikings. Bryan improves to 6-3 on the season and 3-2 in district play. They wrap up the regular...
WacoTrib.com
University blasts Pflugerville Connally, will play for share of district title
PFLUGERVILLE — From 0-10 to a chance to play for a district championship. What a journey for the University Trojans. University’s resurgent season continued in explosive fashion on Thursday night, as the Trojans blasted Pflugerville Connally, 78-7, at The Pfield. By the time University quarterback Jashaun D’manghane connected...
No. 2 Longhorns roll past Kansas State on the road
The Longhorns beat Kansas State for the second time this season Friday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas, in four sets. Texas lost the first set 25-23, but then came back to claim the next three 25-13, 25-16 and 25-21.
kgns.tv
Longhorns Methodical in Topping Wolves
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a slow start for both teams Friday night and after the two sides traded touchdowns, it’s all Longhorns as they rattle off 21 unanswered points for the 28-7 victory. For more headlines. click here.
Yardbarker
Two Former Longhorns Set For Induction Into Texas Sports Hall of Fame
While it may not be as well-known as other sports hall of fames, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame is one of the most prestigious honors that Texas athletes can achieve in their careers. On Thursday it was announced that two former Texas Longhorns athletes will be inducted as members...
hookemheadlines.com
Texas basketball trending for 5-Star F Ron Holland
Less than two weeks from the start of the college hoops regular season, Texas basketball also looks to have something going for the 2023 recruiting class. Texas and head coach Chris Beard has yet to land a single commitment in the 2023 class. But that is probably going to change very soon.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football scores: Week 10
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores from Week 10 of the 2022-23 season. Thursday, Oct. 27. Georgetown 28. Glenn 22. Westlake 45. Bowie 0. Travis 13. McCallum...
Texas 90, Arkansas 60 (Exhibition): Scores, Highlights, Results
Follow live updates here as the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks take on the No. 12 Texas Longhorns in an exhibition matchup inside the Moody Center in Austin (Texas). Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. (CDT) and will not be televised or streamed online. A radio broadcast of today's action can be found HERE, and live stats can be found HERE.
hellogeorgetown.com
Cen-Tex Mini Golf Celebrates 2nd Anniversary in Georgetown, TX
Cen-Tex Mini Golf is celebrating their 2nd anniversary in Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by Ted Hindes and Audrey Anderson, the business is Georgetown’s only miniature golf course and the only course of it’s kind in the world. “Cen-Tex Mini Golf is Georgetown’s biggest little secret,” Audrey Anderson,...
Escaped bison captured by cowboys in Central Texas town
A bison was on the loose in the Belton area on Tuesday.
Our Totally Awesome Slingshot Experience In Austin, Texas
We’re BACK with another edition of Bossip Be Trippin‘ set in the heart of Austin, Texas where we explored the buzzy city and surrounding open roads while turning heads in the 2022 Polaris Slingshot. A mixture of Portland and your favorite fictional town, Austin (which has the warm...
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
UT Austin remains No. 1 Texas school in latest global university rankings
UT was the only university from Texas to rank in the top 100.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 21-27, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 21-27, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
ktswblog.net
South by San Marcos: Local Lineup at SMFest 2022
Since I moved to San Marcos in 2017 I have explored many local bands. The first show I remember was a house show for Christian Sparks & The Beatnik Bandits. (My friend interviewed the band here, check it out! https://ktswblog.net/2022/04/14/san-marcos-sounds-the-beatnik-bandits/). The Beatnik Bandits kickstarted my deep dive into local music, spanning the heart of Texas State University to Austin. Local music fans were in luck this weekend as featured a lineup of local acts and vendors across local venues throughout San Marcos. From Sewell Park to Zelick’s Icehouse, San Marcos was alive with the sound of local music.
Sugar Daddy's closes in Round Rock, will reopen as Legends in November
Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. The bar and lounge is set to reopen with a target date of Nov. 21, under the name Legends, and it will be oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895 www.sugardaddysbar.com.
Austin falls to No. 13 on list of Top 25 best places to live in U.S.
It's no surprise, it's pretty darn expensive to live here.
fox7austin.com
12-foot stolen Halloween skeleton replaced by creator in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - You probably remember the story about giant skeleton that was stolen in broad daylight from a yard in Northwest Austin. Shortly after video of the theft went viral, FOX 7 was told the creator of the popular Halloween decoration heard about what happened and shipped a replacement.
fox7austin.com
Austin bartender wakes from coma following scooter crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Randi Welch, an Austin bartender and prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ community, is awake after a scooter crash left them in a coma earlier this month. Since the crash, the community has rallied around Welch. "Randi is everyone's biggest support supporter, like everyone's biggest cheerleader. It's just...
