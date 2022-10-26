ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, NY

13 WHAM

NYSP investigating overnight homicide in Wayne County

Wayne County, N.Y. — The New York State Police, the Village of Newark Police Department and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Saturday. Police say the homicide took place on Murray Street in the Village of Newark around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. When...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigating fatal shooting in Wayne County

NEWARK, N.Y. Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Murray Street in the Village of Newark. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The New York State...
NEWARK, NY
13 WHAM

Firefighters battle house fire on Wickwine Lane

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire Department responded to Wickwine Lane for the report of a house fire on Saturday. Fire Chief Mark Cholach says the house is unstable and possibly may have to be demolished. Wickwine Lane is currently closed to all vehicular traffic while the Fire Department...
HENRIETTA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Ontario County man arrested for strangulation

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — An Ontario County man is facing a felony charge. 59-year-old Gerard Ahearn was arrested on Monday afternoon for strangling someone. Deputies say the crime happened back in May of this year. They say when the victim was strangled, they lost consciousness. Ahearn was taken into...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

House to be torn down after fire on Remington Street

Rochester, N.Y. — A house on Remington Street is to be torn down after a fire Saturday morning. RFD says that the home is vacant and contains hording conditions. RFD also said it is also the second or third fire that they have had inside of the house. No...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Kenton C. Burr

Kenton C. Burr is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Burr is wanted for grand larceny and and forgery. Burr is 47 years old. Burr has brown hair and eyes. Burr is 5’9″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. The last known address for Burr is 5938...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arrested after internet crimes against children investigation

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arrested following an internet crimes against children investigation, New York State Police announced Friday. 25-year-old Samuel P. Lipsius of Amherst, 74-year-old John B. Merow of Amherst and 65-year-old Gene T. Smith of Depew were all arrested on charges of possession of obscene sexual performance by a child. Lipsius […]
AMHERST, NY
WETM 18 News

Officer slashed in face at Cayuga Correctional Facility

CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week. According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who […]
CAYUGA, NY
13 WHAM

Man arrested for possession of ghost gun in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A man faces charges after police said they found a ghost gun in his SUV Thursday night. Officers stopped Juan Garcia, 33, for traffic violations on Ernst Street just before midnight and found a 9mm ghost gun loaded with five rounds. Garcia was arrested and taken...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Fiery tractor-trailer crash halts westbound traffic on Thruway

Pembroke, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the New York State Thruway in Genesee County between Exit 48 and Exit 48A Thursday. According to New York State Police, an investigation determined that a westbound tractor-trailer in the right lane hit a second tractor-trailer that was partially on the right shoulder at a reduced speed.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police looking for man who may have info about suspicious incident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department needs help in identifying a man who is believed to have information about a suspicious incident in the 600 block of University Avenue on October 18, 2022. Due to the sensitivity of the investigation, RPD is unable to release more information at this time.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police: Bicyclist struck by vehicle, killed

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a fatal crash on the city's north side. Police said a man in his 50s was riding a bicycle on North Street near Roycroft Drive, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, when he was struck by a vehicle and killed. We're told the driver...
ROCHESTER, NY

