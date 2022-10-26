Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
NYSP investigating overnight homicide in Wayne County
Wayne County, N.Y. — The New York State Police, the Village of Newark Police Department and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Saturday. Police say the homicide took place on Murray Street in the Village of Newark around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. When...
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating fatal shooting in Wayne County
NEWARK, N.Y. Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Murray Street in the Village of Newark. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The New York State...
UPDATE: Police searching for vulnerable woman missing from Arc of Monroe in Fairport
According to police, the last time her cell phone pinged was on Dewey Avenue.
Wyoming County Sheriff’s office searching for missing 16-year-old Kaylin Calteaux
WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating Kaylin Calteaux, a missing 16-year-old from Warsaw. Calteaux was last seen at her home on Saltvale Road. It was discovered she was missing on Monday morning and believed she left the residence on her own accord. Anyone with […]
13 WHAM
Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing boyfriend multiple times in Newark
Newark, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating a violent domestic dispute in the village of Newark. Deputies say 29-year-old Casey McCabe is now in custody, accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the leg multiple times at their home on West Miller Street. The victim was taken...
16-year-old driver in Monday's fatal accident on Rte. 33 arraigned Friday
The 16-year-old male driver of the fatal crash on the Rte. 33 inbound ramp to the Scajaquada Expressway this past Monday was in Family Court on Friday for arraignment. Read more here:
13 WHAM
Firefighters battle house fire on Wickwine Lane
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire Department responded to Wickwine Lane for the report of a house fire on Saturday. Fire Chief Mark Cholach says the house is unstable and possibly may have to be demolished. Wickwine Lane is currently closed to all vehicular traffic while the Fire Department...
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County man arrested for strangulation
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — An Ontario County man is facing a felony charge. 59-year-old Gerard Ahearn was arrested on Monday afternoon for strangling someone. Deputies say the crime happened back in May of this year. They say when the victim was strangled, they lost consciousness. Ahearn was taken into...
13 WHAM
House to be torn down after fire on Remington Street
Rochester, N.Y. — A house on Remington Street is to be torn down after a fire Saturday morning. RFD says that the home is vacant and contains hording conditions. RFD also said it is also the second or third fire that they have had inside of the house. No...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Kenton C. Burr
Kenton C. Burr is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Burr is wanted for grand larceny and and forgery. Burr is 47 years old. Burr has brown hair and eyes. Burr is 5’9″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. The last known address for Burr is 5938...
Three arrested after internet crimes against children investigation
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arrested following an internet crimes against children investigation, New York State Police announced Friday. 25-year-old Samuel P. Lipsius of Amherst, 74-year-old John B. Merow of Amherst and 65-year-old Gene T. Smith of Depew were all arrested on charges of possession of obscene sexual performance by a child. Lipsius […]
Officer slashed in face at Cayuga Correctional Facility
CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week. According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who […]
13 WHAM
Man arrested for possession of ghost gun in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A man faces charges after police said they found a ghost gun in his SUV Thursday night. Officers stopped Juan Garcia, 33, for traffic violations on Ernst Street just before midnight and found a 9mm ghost gun loaded with five rounds. Garcia was arrested and taken...
13 WHAM
Fiery tractor-trailer crash halts westbound traffic on Thruway
Pembroke, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the New York State Thruway in Genesee County between Exit 48 and Exit 48A Thursday. According to New York State Police, an investigation determined that a westbound tractor-trailer in the right lane hit a second tractor-trailer that was partially on the right shoulder at a reduced speed.
WHEC TV-10
Police looking for man who may have info about suspicious incident
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department needs help in identifying a man who is believed to have information about a suspicious incident in the 600 block of University Avenue on October 18, 2022. Due to the sensitivity of the investigation, RPD is unable to release more information at this time.
Orchard Park man facing multiple felonies after reports of shots fired, police say
Officials say that at approximately 1:12 a.m., the Orchard Park 911 center received multiple calls of shots being fired at a building on Webster Road.
Batavia man accused of burglary, attacking woman, threatening kids
A Batavia man was arraigned on multiple charges after unlawfully entering a home, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
rochesterfirst.com
Monroe county fall clean-up tips and resource guide as leaf pick-up gets underway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cleaning up the leaves in your yard may not be the first thing on your fun, fall to-do list, but if you’re wondering when leaf pick up starts in your area, and looking for best practice tips for clean-up here are some tips for doing so.
13 WHAM
Police: Bicyclist struck by vehicle, killed
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a fatal crash on the city's north side. Police said a man in his 50s was riding a bicycle on North Street near Roycroft Drive, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, when he was struck by a vehicle and killed. We're told the driver...
