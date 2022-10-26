After two years of working alongside Pam Holmquist, I would like to urge my fellow citizens of Flathead County to support Pam Holmquist in the upcoming election. She continues to protect your property rights, your freedoms, your tax dollars and she works hard to protect public safety with her support of a 4% raise in the operating budget of the Sheriff’s Office in FY 2022 and a 15% raise in his operating budget for FY 2023 while only raising the amount of county taxes on a $200,000 home by less than a dollar. She is the true fiscal conservative in the commissioner race.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 11 HOURS AGO