Flathead-Grown Hops in International Beers
In 2012, Tom Britz started growing hops in the Flathead Valley as a side gig, hoping to experiment with the aromatic crop that’s traditionally grown in the Pacific Northwest and other states bordering Canada. Britz planned to have a small operation growing hops for Montana breweries, but he quickly...
Montana hunter who mistook husky pup for wolf to face legal consequences
A Montana woman, who went viral after she had shot and skinned a Siberian husky she had mistaken for a wolf and bragged about the kill on social media, was cited for animal cruelty.
Humane Society of Northwest Montana receiving matching funds for adoptions
It’s the final days to adopt a pet from the Humane Society of Northwest Montana in Kalispell with matching funds going directly back to the animal shelter.
Montana Officials Charge Woman Who Shot and Skinned Husky With Animal Cruelty
A local sheriff’s department has identified and charged the woman who posted photos of herself with a husky she boasted about killing and skinning — claiming that the dog was a wolf. On Sept. 26, a Montana woman lit up the internet — for all the wrong reasons...
Home prices starting to decline in Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. — Home prices in Kalispell are falling, not long after the city was named the fastest growing micropolitan area in the nation. In a recent study by “Fortune” magazine, Kalispell was ranked the sixth top city for housing markets that have seen home prices decline by more than 5% since May this year.
Jesus Take the Wheel
3:41 a.m. A golf ball shattered a window. 7:59 a.m. A man was utilizing a park pond as a toilet. 12:18 p.m. While dealing with another theft, law enforcement caught two teenagers stealing hot wheels and Lego sets. 2:14 p.m. A car with a “trust in God” bumper sticker kept...
Facing Another Book Challenge, Library Board Votes to Retain Title
A year ago, the ImagineIF Library system received the first of eight public requests lobbying for the removal of two books in its collection: “Gender Queer” and “Lawn Boy.” Both titles had become familiar to anyone tracking nationwide efforts to censor books addressing sexuality, gender identity and LGBTQ issues in schools and public libraries.
Holmquist is a True Fiscal Conservative
After two years of working alongside Pam Holmquist, I would like to urge my fellow citizens of Flathead County to support Pam Holmquist in the upcoming election. She continues to protect your property rights, your freedoms, your tax dollars and she works hard to protect public safety with her support of a 4% raise in the operating budget of the Sheriff’s Office in FY 2022 and a 15% raise in his operating budget for FY 2023 while only raising the amount of county taxes on a $200,000 home by less than a dollar. She is the true fiscal conservative in the commissioner race.
Woman who killed, skinned husky cited for animal cruelty
A woman who shot, killed, and skinned an abandoned husky near Martin City has been cited with Animal Cruelty by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.
Through TV and Streaming Shows, Mike Murray’s Music Is Finding New Listeners
Since the spring of 2020, Kalispell musician Mike Murray’s songs have been appearing in unexpected places. In the early months of the pandemic, when live music had, in Murray’s words, “ceased to exist,” a friend connected him with representatives from the recording label Extreme Music, which specializes in signing artists to license their music for film and TV.
Suspects arrested in Butte bank robbery
BUTTE, Mont. — Three men have arrested for their suspected involvement in a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in Butte on Sept. 1. John Austin, 18, 19-year-old Caleb Bernhardt and 19-year-old Logan Nadasi were arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery. All three suspects are from Kalispell.
The Ski Town Housing Crisis Is Coming For This Beloved Montana Community
Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Hellroaring Basin scallops into the westward flank of Whitefish Mountain Resort as though the forces of nature which conspired to create it understood the joys of expert skiing, and were in a generous mood at the moment of creation. The three skiers tipping off Hellroaring’s rim into the basin’s steep trees to loft through billows of fresh, untracked Rocky Mountain powder know all about it. Together the trio—a realtor, a ski patroller, and a literary journal editor—have called Whitefish home for a combined 125 years.
