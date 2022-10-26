ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Flathead Beacon

Flathead-Grown Hops in International Beers

In 2012, Tom Britz started growing hops in the Flathead Valley as a side gig, hoping to experiment with the aromatic crop that’s traditionally grown in the Pacific Northwest and other states bordering Canada. Britz planned to have a small operation growing hops for Montana breweries, but he quickly...
CRESTON, MT
NBCMontana

Home prices starting to decline in Kalispell

KALISPELL, Mont. — Home prices in Kalispell are falling, not long after the city was named the fastest growing micropolitan area in the nation. In a recent study by “Fortune” magazine, Kalispell was ranked the sixth top city for housing markets that have seen home prices decline by more than 5% since May this year.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Jesus Take the Wheel

3:41 a.m. A golf ball shattered a window. 7:59 a.m. A man was utilizing a park pond as a toilet. 12:18 p.m. While dealing with another theft, law enforcement caught two teenagers stealing hot wheels and Lego sets. 2:14 p.m. A car with a “trust in God” bumper sticker kept...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Facing Another Book Challenge, Library Board Votes to Retain Title

A year ago, the ImagineIF Library system received the first of eight public requests lobbying for the removal of two books in its collection: “Gender Queer” and “Lawn Boy.” Both titles had become familiar to anyone tracking nationwide efforts to censor books addressing sexuality, gender identity and LGBTQ issues in schools and public libraries.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Holmquist is a True Fiscal Conservative

After two years of working alongside Pam Holmquist, I would like to urge my fellow citizens of Flathead County to support Pam Holmquist in the upcoming election. She continues to protect your property rights, your freedoms, your tax dollars and she works hard to protect public safety with her support of a 4% raise in the operating budget of the Sheriff’s Office in FY 2022 and a 15% raise in his operating budget for FY 2023 while only raising the amount of county taxes on a $200,000 home by less than a dollar. She is the true fiscal conservative in the commissioner race.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Through TV and Streaming Shows, Mike Murray’s Music Is Finding New Listeners

Since the spring of 2020, Kalispell musician Mike Murray’s songs have been appearing in unexpected places. In the early months of the pandemic, when live music had, in Murray’s words, “ceased to exist,” a friend connected him with representatives from the recording label Extreme Music, which specializes in signing artists to license their music for film and TV.
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Suspects arrested in Butte bank robbery

BUTTE, Mont. — Three men have arrested for their suspected involvement in a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in Butte on Sept. 1. John Austin, 18, 19-year-old Caleb Bernhardt and 19-year-old Logan Nadasi were arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery. All three suspects are from Kalispell.
BUTTE, MT
skimag.com

The Ski Town Housing Crisis Is Coming For This Beloved Montana Community

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Hellroaring Basin scallops into the westward flank of Whitefish Mountain Resort as though the forces of nature which conspired to create it understood the joys of expert skiing, and were in a generous mood at the moment of creation. The three skiers tipping off Hellroaring’s rim into the basin’s steep trees to loft through billows of fresh, untracked Rocky Mountain powder know all about it. Together the trio—a realtor, a ski patroller, and a literary journal editor—have called Whitefish home for a combined 125 years.
WHITEFISH, MT

