3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Tri-City Herald
Josh Allen Halloween Party: PHOTOS from Bills Bye Week
There are many ways a quarterback can put his leadership skills on display. Playing host for a team Halloween party is a good one. And it seems Josh Allen just threw a good one. The Buffalo Bills (5-1) enjoyed their bye week in Week 7 with what appears to be...
Tri-City Herald
Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors
Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
Tri-City Herald
Marquise Goodwin, his wife bulled through 2 unfathomable years to get this Seahawks chance
Marquise Goodwin has a cherished friend on the Seahawks. Their bond is tighter than most NFL teammates. Quandre Diggs has been with Goodwin and his wife from college-dorm life, into the NFL — and through devastating tragedies. “We sit by each other on the bench, and we (are) just...
Tri-City Herald
BREAKING: Buccaneers lose star pass-rusher for remainder of season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their third consecutive game on Thursday night, falling short against the Baltimore Ravens. More importantly, the team was dealt more serious news on the injury front. Following the game, head coach Todd Bowles stated that defensive star Shaq Barrett appeared to have suffered an Achilles...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Nation Reacts: ‘Sick’ Of Eagles’ Moves Like Robert Quinn Trade
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy offered an even-handed and humorous response to the trade by the division rival Philadelphia Eagles to bring pass-rusher Robert Quinn to their roster. "Mixed emotions,'' McCarthy said with a grin, meaning that on the one hand, Dallas won't have to see Quinn this Sunday against...
Tri-City Herald
‘Living Fast’: Sammy Watkins Recalling ‘Mistakes’ as Packers Visit Buffalo Bills
Once upon a time, the Buffalo Bills invested a great deal in Sammy Watkins, believing that he was a special talent. And now, Watkins, now with the Green Bay Packers, is expressing excitement about his Sunday night return to Orchard Park. “I just can’t wait to get there,” Watkins said....
Tri-City Herald
Bears Facing Dak Prescott as He’s Heating Up
The Bears are unlikely to get the best the Dallas Cowboys have to offer because Ezekiel Elliott is doubtful for Sunday's game with a knee injury. They'll get something close to it because Tony Pollard is a good back, but even more than that they will be facing Dak Prescott.
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Workout Four Wide Receivers Following Ja’Marr Chase Injury
CINCINNATI — The Bengals worked out four wide receivers on Saturday according to ESPN's Field Yates. The team brought in Dede Westbrook, Dazz Newsome, Victor Bolden and JeVonta Payton to work out after finding out that Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss multiple games. Chase is dealing with a...
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Vikings vs. Cardinals in Week 8: Odds, Line, Preview
Well-rested and healthy after their bye week, the Vikings are set to go for their fifth consecutive victory on Sunday. Standing in their way are the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals, who struggled for much of the first six weeks but put up 42 points against the Saints two Thursdays ago. Although...
Tri-City Herald
Buccaneers’ Shaquil Barrett Suffers Injury Against Baltimore Ravens
Holding a lead at halftime the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren't perfect, but were certainly in a position to take some momentum. But after punting the ball on their first drive of the second half, the Bucs' defense found themselves against the ropes quickly. Following gains of 25, 11, and 7...
Tri-City Herald
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have elevated safety Innis Gaines and outside linebacker Kobe Jones from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. What does it all mean?. Elevated: OLB Kobe Jones. Last week, the Packers elevated La’Darius Hamilton from the practice...
