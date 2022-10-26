ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Tri-City Herald

Josh Allen Halloween Party: PHOTOS from Bills Bye Week

There are many ways a quarterback can put his leadership skills on display. Playing host for a team Halloween party is a good one. And it seems Josh Allen just threw a good one. The Buffalo Bills (5-1) enjoyed their bye week in Week 7 with what appears to be...
Tri-City Herald

Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors

Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

BREAKING: Buccaneers lose star pass-rusher for remainder of season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their third consecutive game on Thursday night, falling short against the Baltimore Ravens. More importantly, the team was dealt more serious news on the injury front. Following the game, head coach Todd Bowles stated that defensive star Shaq Barrett appeared to have suffered an Achilles...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Bears Facing Dak Prescott as He’s Heating Up

The Bears are unlikely to get the best the Dallas Cowboys have to offer because Ezekiel Elliott is doubtful for Sunday's game with a knee injury. They'll get something close to it because Tony Pollard is a good back, but even more than that they will be facing Dak Prescott.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Bengals Workout Four Wide Receivers Following Ja’Marr Chase Injury

CINCINNATI — The Bengals worked out four wide receivers on Saturday according to ESPN's Field Yates. The team brought in Dede Westbrook, Dazz Newsome, Victor Bolden and JeVonta Payton to work out after finding out that Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss multiple games. Chase is dealing with a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Buccaneers’ Shaquil Barrett Suffers Injury Against Baltimore Ravens

Holding a lead at halftime the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren't perfect, but were certainly in a position to take some momentum. But after punting the ball on their first drive of the second half, the Bucs' defense found themselves against the ropes quickly. Following gains of 25, 11, and 7...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Bills

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have elevated safety Innis Gaines and outside linebacker Kobe Jones from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. What does it all mean?. Elevated: OLB Kobe Jones. Last week, the Packers elevated La’Darius Hamilton from the practice...
GREEN BAY, WI

