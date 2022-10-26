John Howard, 72, passed away on Monday, October 24th, 2022, at the Ohio Hospice of Central Ohio surrounded by his loving family, after a hard-fought batter with cancer. John graduated from Fairbanks High School in 1968, followed by graduating from Kent State University in 1972, where he was a member of the ROTC. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War era. Following his time in the Army, he worked for Ranco Controls as an engineer, specializing in designing cooling components for HVAC and commercial refrigerant. He later worked for Merck Corporation as a successful outside sales manager before retiring from the sales business, and finally retired from Honda of American in 2014.

