ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Advocate

High School football first round preview

DARKE COUNTY — It is playoff time. The regular season has come and gone as high school football teams are now gearing up for the playoffs. Ansonia, Tri-Village and Versailles are all looking to represent their community as they go through the playoffs. Each are in a region of 16 teams with four regions in each division. Getting through the region means a trip to the State Semifinals.
VERSAILLES, OH
High School Football PRO

Columbus, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dover High School football team will have a game with St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

North Union Athletic Dept. Schedules Parents Night

RICHWOOD – North Union High School will be hosting its OHSAA winter sports parent meeting at NUHS, Wednesday, November 2 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be for parents of both high school and middle school athletes. When the meeting opens at 6:30 p.m., the North Union Athletic Department...
RICHWOOD, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Larry Johnson updates injury status of Tyler Friday ahead of Week 9

Associate Ohio State head coach Larry Johnson updated the status of defensive end Tyler Friday for Week 9’s battle against Penn State on Saturday. Johnson let the media know at Ohio State’s Thursday press conference. Friday has played 2 games this season in a reserve role, notching 2...
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

John Howard

John Howard, 72, passed away on Monday, October 24th, 2022, at the Ohio Hospice of Central Ohio surrounded by his loving family, after a hard-fought batter with cancer. John graduated from Fairbanks High School in 1968, followed by graduating from Kent State University in 1972, where he was a member of the ROTC. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War era. Following his time in the Army, he worked for Ranco Controls as an engineer, specializing in designing cooling components for HVAC and commercial refrigerant. He later worked for Merck Corporation as a successful outside sales manager before retiring from the sales business, and finally retired from Honda of American in 2014.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has 3 Words To Describe Penn State Fans

In just under two hours, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Before the game kicks off, FOX's college football pregame show is in Happy Valley for the big showdown. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a major part of the crew and used his experience from past games at Penn State during the show.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teacher placed on leave after concerning video with 15-year-old

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville teacher and athletic coach was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday after a video featuring him talking with a female claiming to be underage circulated among students. School officials at Westerville Central High School are investigating Justin Christoff after the video’s contents raised concerns among district leadership, spokesperson Greg […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
buckeyesports.com

Knowles Talks Three-Linebacker Look

Ineptitude isn’t the only thing that defines Iowa’s offense, ranked last in the nation in yards per game. As long as Kirk Ferentz has coached the Hawkeyes, they’ve had schemes in their attack designed to get the ball downhill on running plays in old-school fashion. These looks, often involving multiple tight ends, call for a bigger box from opposing defenses.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a crash overnight Saturday in north Columbus, according to Columbus police. A police dispatcher states that officers went to the intersection of North 4th Street and East 14th Avenue around 2:30 a.m. and found one person with injuries. The victim was taken to a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

October restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 6 opened, 1 closed, others making changes

The Miami Valley is seeing yet another month of whirlwind restaurant news across the Dayton area. In our October Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacy of Josef Reif, the former l’Auberge owner who helped transform the Dayton dining scene, in addition to offering reports of 11 restaurants coming soon, six new restaurants and several others making changes.
DAYTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area

Photo by Jennifer_Sharp from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local joints. If you're in need of bread, you should check out the wonderful handcrafted small-batch bread at this bakery. Their bread is made without any preservatives or chemical additives. Customers love their garlic and rosemary focaccia (which is also vegan); rustic French, which has a flavorful dark crust on the outside while being open and airy on the inside; and house bread, a white bread that makes for great sandwiches and toast.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy