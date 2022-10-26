Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensOhio State
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Akron Buchtel pulls road upset with 24-21 win over Woodridge to open OHSAA playoffs
The Griffins scored 24 points in a row to upset the Bulldogs
Daily Advocate
High School football first round preview
DARKE COUNTY — It is playoff time. The regular season has come and gone as high school football teams are now gearing up for the playoffs. Ansonia, Tri-Village and Versailles are all looking to represent their community as they go through the playoffs. Each are in a region of 16 teams with four regions in each division. Getting through the region means a trip to the State Semifinals.
High school football scores, highlights for playoffs opening round
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football playoffs are here for hundreds of teams across the Buckeye state. Regular season records only matter for seeding purposes because now it’s win or go home. Below is a look at the 12 games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. […]
Columbus, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Dover High School football team will have a game with St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Ohio high school football playoffs: Check brackets, get live updates from OHSAA regionals
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday night with OHSAA regional playoff games across the state. You can follow all of the OHSAA playoff games live on SBLive Ohio including live game updates, scores, game stories, video highlights, photo galleries and more. Bookmark ...
unioncountydailydigital.com
North Union Athletic Dept. Schedules Parents Night
RICHWOOD – North Union High School will be hosting its OHSAA winter sports parent meeting at NUHS, Wednesday, November 2 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be for parents of both high school and middle school athletes. When the meeting opens at 6:30 p.m., the North Union Athletic Department...
saturdaytradition.com
Larry Johnson updates injury status of Tyler Friday ahead of Week 9
Associate Ohio State head coach Larry Johnson updated the status of defensive end Tyler Friday for Week 9’s battle against Penn State on Saturday. Johnson let the media know at Ohio State’s Thursday press conference. Friday has played 2 games this season in a reserve role, notching 2...
unioncountydailydigital.com
John Howard
John Howard, 72, passed away on Monday, October 24th, 2022, at the Ohio Hospice of Central Ohio surrounded by his loving family, after a hard-fought batter with cancer. John graduated from Fairbanks High School in 1968, followed by graduating from Kent State University in 1972, where he was a member of the ROTC. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War era. Following his time in the Army, he worked for Ranco Controls as an engineer, specializing in designing cooling components for HVAC and commercial refrigerant. He later worked for Merck Corporation as a successful outside sales manager before retiring from the sales business, and finally retired from Honda of American in 2014.
Urban Meyer Has 3 Words To Describe Penn State Fans
In just under two hours, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Before the game kicks off, FOX's college football pregame show is in Happy Valley for the big showdown. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a major part of the crew and used his experience from past games at Penn State during the show.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football going to reportedly be without 15 total players against Penn State
The Ohio State Buckeyes are entering a Week 9 matchup against Penn State without several players. Per Griffin Strom of 11W, the Buckeyes will be without 15 total players in Week 9. Star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba will miss another game due to a lingering hamstring injury. Starting CB Cameron Brown will also miss his 4th game out of the last 5.
Ohio teacher placed on leave after concerning video with 15-year-old
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville teacher and athletic coach was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday after a video featuring him talking with a female claiming to be underage circulated among students. School officials at Westerville Central High School are investigating Justin Christoff after the video’s contents raised concerns among district leadership, spokesperson Greg […]
buckeyesports.com
Knowles Talks Three-Linebacker Look
Ineptitude isn’t the only thing that defines Iowa’s offense, ranked last in the nation in yards per game. As long as Kirk Ferentz has coached the Hawkeyes, they’ve had schemes in their attack designed to get the ball downhill on running plays in old-school fashion. These looks, often involving multiple tight ends, call for a bigger box from opposing defenses.
Eleven Warriors
2024 Four-star Ohio State Safety/Linebacker Target Garrett Stover Could Make a Commitment in the Near Future
Garrett Stover’s recruitment is coming to a close. The four-star 2024 Ohio safety/linebacker told Eleven Warriors he is nearing a decision and will likely commit before the year is out, most likely around the beginning of December. As it stands, Stover’s recruitment has primarily turned into a two-team race.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ryan Day called out on social media as Ohio State struggles vs. Penn State
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes entered Saturday afternoon’s game at Penn State with many considering them the No. 1 team in the country. But, as the Buckeyes struggle against the Nittany Lions, Day’s play-calling abilities are coming into question. As you can see below, it has...
Ohio State’s offensive line, Jim Knowles is underpaid, and a bit of Kirk Ferentz: Buckeye Talk Rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The rants are late this week, and for that Doug Lesmerises apologizes. But they are here, with Ohio State text subscribers sending in great thoughts to ponder. The topics:. The importance of the Ohio State offensive line and sticking with the run game. An Ohio State fan...
Ohio State has a former five-star recruit who can make Penn State pay for not locking up its state
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is the top dog of the Big Ten, and sometimes that reality means getting to go into the backyard of neighboring programs and raid them for their talent. In 2019, Julian Fleming was the most prominent example of that when the No....
One critical after north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a crash overnight Saturday in north Columbus, according to Columbus police. A police dispatcher states that officers went to the intersection of North 4th Street and East 14th Avenue around 2:30 a.m. and found one person with injuries. The victim was taken to a […]
dayton.com
October restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 6 opened, 1 closed, others making changes
The Miami Valley is seeing yet another month of whirlwind restaurant news across the Dayton area. In our October Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacy of Josef Reif, the former l’Auberge owner who helped transform the Dayton dining scene, in addition to offering reports of 11 restaurants coming soon, six new restaurants and several others making changes.
How to watch Penn State vs. Ohio State: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The matchup is Penn State’s Stripe Out game.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area
Photo by Jennifer_Sharp from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local joints. If you're in need of bread, you should check out the wonderful handcrafted small-batch bread at this bakery. Their bread is made without any preservatives or chemical additives. Customers love their garlic and rosemary focaccia (which is also vegan); rustic French, which has a flavorful dark crust on the outside while being open and airy on the inside; and house bread, a white bread that makes for great sandwiches and toast.
Comments / 0