Earlier this year, the group overseeing Austin’s massive transit initiative, Project Connect, made an announcement: skyrocketing construction costs and the price of land would likely bring the price tag of the project up. The cost estimates for the light rail project, specifically, nearly doubled. Project leaders say they will not be asking taxpayers for another rate increase so they have some potentially tough decisions to make about how to move forward with the funding that's available. KXAN investigators took a closer look at what this means for keeping the project on track.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO