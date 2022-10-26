ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dripping Springs, TX

Community Impact Austin

Homelessness coalition seeks volunteers to help with Williamson County point-in-time count

(Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In January, the WilCo Homeless Coalition will partner with San Antonio-based Endeavors, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting vulnerable populations, to carry out a point-in-time count of those experiencing homelessness in Williamson County. This will be the second time the county has taken a count of those who...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
austinmonthly.com

Despite a Global Pandemic and Historic Freeze, This Couple Created a Thriving Bookstore in Bastrop

Tired of living in Bastrop County but commuting to Austin, Ryan Holiday started searching for office space in 2019 when his wife had a wild notion: “She saw this amazing building and said, ‘What if that was your office and we opened a bookstore underneath?’” he remembers. “And I said, ‘That’s the craziest idea I’ve ever heard,’ but for once the crazy idea was coming from her.”
BASTROP, TX
KXAN

2 years into Austin’s Project Connect, is the light rail still on track?

Earlier this year, the group overseeing Austin’s massive transit initiative, Project Connect, made an announcement: skyrocketing construction costs and the price of land would likely bring the price tag of the project up. The cost estimates for the light rail project, specifically, nearly doubled. Project leaders say they will not be asking taxpayers for another rate increase so they have some potentially tough decisions to make about how to move forward with the funding that's available. KXAN investigators took a closer look at what this means for keeping the project on track.
AUSTIN, TX
leaders.com

A Surprising Turn in Luxury Homes

Home builders have been rushing to fill the need for more homes over the last two years, but now with the economy slowing, their inventory is piling up. Luxury homes were selling faster than builders could make them just a few years ago. Now, the home sales have plummeted. In...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Convenience store TXB breaks ground on 68th store in Kyle

TXB and city of Kyle leadership broke ground Oct. 25 on a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Convenience store chain TXB, which stands for Texas born, broke ground on its 68th store Oct. 25 at 145 Lehman Road, Kyle. The chain, formerly known as Kwik Check, has stores throughout the state as well as a handful of stores in Oklahoma.
KYLE, TX
franchising.com

Pinch A Penny Store to Open First Store in Austin, TX

Air Force Veteran Will Own Swimming Pool Retail and Services Franchise. The Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa store will open on Friday, October 28 at 11521 N FM 620 in the HEB Shopping Center. The store will hold a grand opening the following day, featuring a magician, balloon artist, giveaways of pizza and other items, including a robotic pool cleaner.
AUSTIN, TX
lasaliberator.com

Lady Bird Lake Lacks Legitimate Liquid Levels

Since 2019, the water in Lady Bird Lake in Austin has been considered unsafe to swim in, especially for pets, according to the City of Austin. In recent years, dogs have passed away after swimming in the lake due to toxic algae, which can also be harmful to humans. Brett...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Flash Flood Alley could see some action on flood relief

In the wake of 2017’s Hurricane Harvey, the Texas Legislature directed the creation of a plan that could guide state and local flood control policy. Now the regional plan concerning Central Texas is getting close to the finish line. Set for completion in January, the plan includes more than...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Austin Restaurants Offering Free Food and Discounts to Texas Voters

Early voting is now open in Travis County for the Texas midterm elections, and Austin restaurants are ready to encourage people to go out and perform their civic duties in the form of free or discounted food for voters. It’s important to note that, technically, offering free food and drinks...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 21-27, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 21-27, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
worldatlas.com

10 Best Lake Towns to Retire in the US

Finding the best place to enjoy one’s post retirement life can be a difficult task, but thankfully, America’s lake towns offer a wonderful selection for retirees, where encounters with beautiful nature, charming small town communities, and a great sense of leisure define them. These waterside havens are great destinations to vacation and live in in a post work life, where everything from outdoor adventures to cultural activities can be enjoyed.
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Seafood restaurant Garbo's serves fresh Maine lobster rolls, twist on Texas tacos

Owner Heidi Garbo (left) gives credit to her sisters Hannah (right) and Samantha for helping her run Garbo’s seafood restaurant. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) When Heidi Garbo moved to Austin for her husband’s work in 2013, she had experience running her own seafood truck in Key West and a lifelong association with the lobster industry in Connecticut through her dad’s lobster business.
AUSTIN, TX

