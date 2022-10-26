Read full article on original website
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Orenda Education submits plans to rezone and expand Gateway Prep campus in Georgetown
The Georgetown City Council approved the first reading regarding the rezoning of the Gateway College Preparatory School site to allow expansion. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) regarding the annexation and rezoning of 52.48 acres at its Oct. 25 meeting. The property, located at 3360 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, has housed the Gateway...
Homelessness coalition seeks volunteers to help with Williamson County point-in-time count
(Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In January, the WilCo Homeless Coalition will partner with San Antonio-based Endeavors, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting vulnerable populations, to carry out a point-in-time count of those experiencing homelessness in Williamson County. This will be the second time the county has taken a count of those who...
Mobile Loaves and Fishes breaks ground on village expansion; 1,400 more homes to come for homeless
Mobile Loaves and Fishes, an Austin nonprofit that serves the city's homeless community, broke ground on its village expansion on Wednesday.
Dried Up: Hydrologists dig into Jacob’s Well, prepare for explosive Hill Country growth
Texas researchers are taking a closer look at the future of the Trinity Aquifer.
318-unit affordable housing community now being built in south Austin
On Tuesday, construction began on a 318-unit, affordable housing community in southwest Austin, according to a release.
austinmonthly.com
Despite a Global Pandemic and Historic Freeze, This Couple Created a Thriving Bookstore in Bastrop
Tired of living in Bastrop County but commuting to Austin, Ryan Holiday started searching for office space in 2019 when his wife had a wild notion: “She saw this amazing building and said, ‘What if that was your office and we opened a bookstore underneath?’” he remembers. “And I said, ‘That’s the craziest idea I’ve ever heard,’ but for once the crazy idea was coming from her.”
15 Austin ZIP codes now dominated by renters not homeowners
If you live in either the 78727 or 78744 ZIP code, odds are you’re renting.
Jarrell business owner recalls cleaning up trailers moved by Monday night tornado
Monday night, Owner of Rolling M Trailers Douglas Meadows said a local game warden called to tell him the twister had carried some of his trailers off his property and onto the access road of Interstate 35
2 years into Austin’s Project Connect, is the light rail still on track?
Earlier this year, the group overseeing Austin’s massive transit initiative, Project Connect, made an announcement: skyrocketing construction costs and the price of land would likely bring the price tag of the project up. The cost estimates for the light rail project, specifically, nearly doubled. Project leaders say they will not be asking taxpayers for another rate increase so they have some potentially tough decisions to make about how to move forward with the funding that's available. KXAN investigators took a closer look at what this means for keeping the project on track.
leaders.com
A Surprising Turn in Luxury Homes
Home builders have been rushing to fill the need for more homes over the last two years, but now with the economy slowing, their inventory is piling up. Luxury homes were selling faster than builders could make them just a few years ago. Now, the home sales have plummeted. In...
AFD: House fire in northwest Austin caused by lightning strike
At 8:09 a.m. Friday, the Austin Fire Department responded to a structure fire in northwest Austin.
Convenience store TXB breaks ground on 68th store in Kyle
TXB and city of Kyle leadership broke ground Oct. 25 on a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Convenience store chain TXB, which stands for Texas born, broke ground on its 68th store Oct. 25 at 145 Lehman Road, Kyle. The chain, formerly known as Kwik Check, has stores throughout the state as well as a handful of stores in Oklahoma.
franchising.com
Pinch A Penny Store to Open First Store in Austin, TX
Air Force Veteran Will Own Swimming Pool Retail and Services Franchise. The Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa store will open on Friday, October 28 at 11521 N FM 620 in the HEB Shopping Center. The store will hold a grand opening the following day, featuring a magician, balloon artist, giveaways of pizza and other items, including a robotic pool cleaner.
lasaliberator.com
Lady Bird Lake Lacks Legitimate Liquid Levels
Since 2019, the water in Lady Bird Lake in Austin has been considered unsafe to swim in, especially for pets, according to the City of Austin. In recent years, dogs have passed away after swimming in the lake due to toxic algae, which can also be harmful to humans. Brett...
Flash Flood Alley could see some action on flood relief
In the wake of 2017’s Hurricane Harvey, the Texas Legislature directed the creation of a plan that could guide state and local flood control policy. Now the regional plan concerning Central Texas is getting close to the finish line. Set for completion in January, the plan includes more than...
Eater
Austin Restaurants Offering Free Food and Discounts to Texas Voters
Early voting is now open in Travis County for the Texas midterm elections, and Austin restaurants are ready to encourage people to go out and perform their civic duties in the form of free or discounted food for voters. It’s important to note that, technically, offering free food and drinks...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 21-27, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 21-27, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
worldatlas.com
10 Best Lake Towns to Retire in the US
Finding the best place to enjoy one’s post retirement life can be a difficult task, but thankfully, America’s lake towns offer a wonderful selection for retirees, where encounters with beautiful nature, charming small town communities, and a great sense of leisure define them. These waterside havens are great destinations to vacation and live in in a post work life, where everything from outdoor adventures to cultural activities can be enjoyed.
Seafood restaurant Garbo's serves fresh Maine lobster rolls, twist on Texas tacos
Owner Heidi Garbo (left) gives credit to her sisters Hannah (right) and Samantha for helping her run Garbo’s seafood restaurant. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) When Heidi Garbo moved to Austin for her husband’s work in 2013, she had experience running her own seafood truck in Key West and a lifelong association with the lobster industry in Connecticut through her dad’s lobster business.
UPDATE: Suspect dead, shelter in place lifted for Burnet neighborhood
The Burnet County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place Friday evening near East Elm Street, according to a BCSO Facebook post.
