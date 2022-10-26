ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandville, MI

Police: Man killed by falling load of lumber in Grandville

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15IfpJ_0ineLY0900

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A truck driver was killed when he was hit by a load of lumber being delivered to a company in Grandville.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to Standale Lumber on Franklin Avenue SW just north of Chicago Drive in Grandville. Police said a trailer was being unloaded when a portion of lumber from the trailer fell and hit the semi-truck driver, killing him.

He has been identified as Levi Linton, a 51-year-old from Ontario, Canada, the Grandville Police Department said in an update .

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration was contacted and is investigating, police said. Grandville police and fire department and Life EMS ambulance responded to the scene.

