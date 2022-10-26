Read full article on original website
Buffalo Is An Artsy City?
Buffalo is a great city for all sorts of things, whether it's sports, food, or entertainment; you can pretty much find it in the 716. But, exactly how artsy is Buffalo?. Being that we live in Buffalo, it's sometimes easy to forget how great the arts are in our area.
National Food Chain Location Closing Early For Buffalo Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills are not just the favorite sports team in Western New York, they are a way of life for most people. It certainly helps that this current Bills team is the best in the NFL and the frontrunners to win the Super Bowl in February. Even when the...
Three shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police responded to the call to the parking garage just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, where two males and one female, all in their early to mid 20’s, all from Buffalo, were transported to ECMC and […]
The Josh Allen Christmas Tree Topper That Everyone Will Want In Buffalo
It's hard to believe that Christmas is less than two months away. But if you're already thinking of how to decorate your tree, this tree topper would be perfect. There are two types of people in the world. The ones who wait until after Thanksgiving to start putting up lights and listening to Christmas music, and then there are the ones who start the second the first pumpkin spice latte gets sold at Starbucks. If you are the second type of person, then we are in crunch time already.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 28 - October 30
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween is coming up on Monday and there are plenty of Halloween-themed events taking place across the region this weekend. University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt is hosting a "Halloween on Bailey" event on Friday in partnership with Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. It will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and feature pumpkin painting, face painting, bowling, roller skating, a live DJ, and free hayrides. You can find more information here and here.
BREAKING: Here’s What The New Buffalo Bills Stadium Will Look Like
Here is what the new Buffalo Bills stadium is going to look like! After what seems like a long time to wait for the renderings, the Buffalo Bills have released the drawings of the new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. These are subject to change. It seems like...
Four Buffalo Restaurants That Should Get Locations Nationwide
Outside of the Bills, Sabres, snow and the people, the biggest claim to fame for Buffalo is the amazing food you can find here. Western New York is not a place that you go to for fine dining or those fancy things like you can find on every corner in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, but it is a place with outstanding bar food. That is perfectly okay with Buffalonians too.
Buffalo Will Get a Very Cool Feature With New Bills Stadium
The Buffalo Bills made some big news on Thursday morning and it was something we have been waiting for since the start of the year. The Bills released two photos of stadium renderings this morning, which gave fans their first look at what the new stadium will look like in Orchard Park.
Overnight winter parking delays across Western New York
Overnight winter parking restrictions have been delayed in some Western New York areas due to favorable weather forecasts.
Take a Look Inside The New Chick-fil-A in Hamburg
Buffalo isn't exactly the mecca of national fast food chains. Let's be honest about that. This is a region which loves and supports local restaurants, while a vast majority of the national fast food chains consist of McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell, KFC, etc. However, Chick-fil-A came to Western...
Secrets About Buffalo Only Known By Western New Yorkers
Western New York is full of amazing things, many of which people outside of the 716 have no idea about. Now some people want to keep Buffalo a secret, (Just look at the mural feature at the top of the page) but this list will spill the beans on some amazing things about Western New York that everyone and their mothers should know about.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Your Kids Will Enjoy This Trunk Or Treat Event On Jefferson Ave. In Buffalo
Back to Basics Outreach Ministries is hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 29, 2022. This free trick-or-treating event will be held right across from the Tops Friendly Market at 1275 Jefferson Avenue. The event will take place from 1 to 6 pm. Costumes are encouraged! There will be plenty of candy, raffles, bounce houses, food, and activities. Buffalo's anti-violence groups will be on hand to ensure a safe and enjoyable event. Agents for Advocacy will also be a part of the event.
Wake Up! Wags: Spot and Dot
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday we got to meet Spot and Dot! These sweet kitten siblings are looking for their forever home. The pair was rescued by the Ten Lives Club, for more information on how to adopt click here.
Town of Tonawanda pushes back winter parking ban
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda announced Friday that its yearly overnight winter parking ban has been delayed until at least Nov. 15. The Town made the decision thanks to the forecasting of favorable weather throughout early November, as the ban was scheduled to go into place Nov. 1. When the […]
We Are Buffalo Deals: Half Off Wings and Pizza
Get this deal while supplies last. The Avenue Grill is more than just a pizzeria! Located right in the heart of Buffalo Avenue, this family-owned restaurant is serving up delicious food in the LaSalle section of Niagara Falls, NY. The Avenue Grille is proud to create your favorite dishes from scratch using the freshest local ingredients in the WNY area.
Shooting At Downtown Casino Leaves 3 Hurt
Shots rang out in the early morning hours in the parking lot of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. After a large number of calls to 911, officers from the Buffalo Police Department were called to the scene of a triple shooting outside of the popular downtown entertainment venue. Officers found...
7th grader's selfless act catching attention of a few Buffalo Bills
A lesson in love and kindness, from a Buffalo student is going viral. One young man bought his friend new shoes, after he was bullied over his old ones.
Western New York Kid Wins Halloween With Josh Allen Costume
Halloween is here and it looks like there is one kid in Western New York who can claim the title of best Halloween costume in the 716. Chances are you will see lots of kids dressed up like their favorite quarterback Josh Allen, but this kid went the extra mile.
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
