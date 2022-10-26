ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Is An Artsy City?

Buffalo is a great city for all sorts of things, whether it's sports, food, or entertainment; you can pretty much find it in the 716. But, exactly how artsy is Buffalo?. Being that we live in Buffalo, it's sometimes easy to forget how great the arts are in our area.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police responded to the call to the parking garage just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, where two males and one female, all in their early to mid 20’s, all from Buffalo, were transported to ECMC and […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Josh Allen Christmas Tree Topper That Everyone Will Want In Buffalo

It's hard to believe that Christmas is less than two months away. But if you're already thinking of how to decorate your tree, this tree topper would be perfect. There are two types of people in the world. The ones who wait until after Thanksgiving to start putting up lights and listening to Christmas music, and then there are the ones who start the second the first pumpkin spice latte gets sold at Starbucks. If you are the second type of person, then we are in crunch time already.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 28 - October 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween is coming up on Monday and there are plenty of Halloween-themed events taking place across the region this weekend. University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt is hosting a "Halloween on Bailey" event on Friday in partnership with Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. It will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and feature pumpkin painting, face painting, bowling, roller skating, a live DJ, and free hayrides. You can find more information here and here.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Four Buffalo Restaurants That Should Get Locations Nationwide

Outside of the Bills, Sabres, snow and the people, the biggest claim to fame for Buffalo is the amazing food you can find here. Western New York is not a place that you go to for fine dining or those fancy things like you can find on every corner in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, but it is a place with outstanding bar food. That is perfectly okay with Buffalonians too.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Take a Look Inside The New Chick-fil-A in Hamburg

Buffalo isn't exactly the mecca of national fast food chains. Let's be honest about that. This is a region which loves and supports local restaurants, while a vast majority of the national fast food chains consist of McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell, KFC, etc. However, Chick-fil-A came to Western...
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Secrets About Buffalo Only Known By Western New Yorkers

Western New York is full of amazing things, many of which people outside of the 716 have no idea about. Now some people want to keep Buffalo a secret, (Just look at the mural feature at the top of the page) but this list will spill the beans on some amazing things about Western New York that everyone and their mothers should know about.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Your Kids Will Enjoy This Trunk Or Treat Event On Jefferson Ave. In Buffalo

Back to Basics Outreach Ministries is hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 29, 2022. This free trick-or-treating event will be held right across from the Tops Friendly Market at 1275 Jefferson Avenue. The event will take place from 1 to 6 pm. Costumes are encouraged! There will be plenty of candy, raffles, bounce houses, food, and activities. Buffalo's anti-violence groups will be on hand to ensure a safe and enjoyable event. Agents for Advocacy will also be a part of the event.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wake Up! Wags: Spot and Dot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday we got to meet Spot and Dot! These sweet kitten siblings are looking for their forever home. The pair was rescued by the Ten Lives Club, for more information on how to adopt click here.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Town of Tonawanda pushes back winter parking ban

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda announced Friday that its yearly overnight winter parking ban has been delayed until at least Nov. 15. The Town made the decision thanks to the forecasting of favorable weather throughout early November, as the ban was scheduled to go into place Nov. 1. When the […]
TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

We Are Buffalo Deals: Half Off Wings and Pizza

Get this deal while supplies last. The Avenue Grill is more than just a pizzeria! Located right in the heart of Buffalo Avenue, this family-owned restaurant is serving up delicious food in the LaSalle section of Niagara Falls, NY. The Avenue Grille is proud to create your favorite dishes from scratch using the freshest local ingredients in the WNY area.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Shooting At Downtown Casino Leaves 3 Hurt

Shots rang out in the early morning hours in the parking lot of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. After a large number of calls to 911, officers from the Buffalo Police Department were called to the scene of a triple shooting outside of the popular downtown entertainment venue. Officers found...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration

Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

