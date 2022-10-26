Read full article on original website
Pettis County man faces drug charges over fetanyl found on him at county jail
One man is facing drug charges after being found with a large amount of fentanyl at the Pettis County Jail. Charles Price-Dinkins, 36, of LaMonte, is charged with two counts of second-degree drug trafficking, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a child. The Sedalia Police Department says...
Two arrested in Jefferson City following custody exchange involving assault & a weapon
Two people are taken into custody in Jefferson City following a disturbance including a gun during a scheduled custody exchange. The Jefferson City Police Department reports officers were called to a home in the 3800 block of Oxford Drive Thursday night, just before 5 p.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance.
Boonville man arrested for punching woman who's seven-months pregnant
A Cooper County man is arrested for assaulting a pregnant woman. Brice Key, 21, of Boonville, was taken into custody Monday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree domestic assault. He’s being held on a $15,000 bond. According to court records, officers were called to...
Columbia Police investigate officer-involved shooting & apparent suicide on MU campus
The Columbia Police Department is investigating an apparent suicide and officer-involved shooting on the MU campus. The MU Police Department reports it was called to a medical incident Friday night around 9:25 in a parking lot south of Hearnes Center. As an officer was approaching a vehicle in the lot, he saw a man inside the vehicle holding a gun. The officer asked the man to put the gun down, but instead, he raised the gun and fired it. The MUPD officer responded by firing one round.
CORRECTION: Columbia man arrested for alleged enticement of a child
CORRECTION: The suspect's name is actually Cory Rickabaugh. He's also from Fulton, not Columbia. A Columbia man is in custody for allegedly enticing a child for sex. The Columbia Police Department says it arrested Cory Rickenbaugh, 51, on Wednesday. Lt. Clint Sinclair the arrest came after a a joint investigation.
Trial date set for California man accused of selling fatal dose of Fentanyl to JC woman
A trial date is set for a Moniteau County man accused of selling a fatal dose of Fentanyl to a Jefferson City woman. It was earlier this week when a Cole County judge scheduled Travis Jaegers, of California, for a three-day jury trial to begin January 25, 2023. Jaegers is charged with second-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance, and two counts of armed criminal action.
Columbia doctor accused of raping woman behind bar last weekend
Court records shed more light on a recent sexual assault in Columbia. The suspect in the case, Travis Birkhead, 37, of Columbia, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault. Birkhead is a physician in Columbia. According to court records, the victim told police she was at a...
Personal injury lawsuit filed against Cole County Sheriff and his office dismissed
A personal injury lawsuit filed against the Cole County Sheriff’s Office is dismissed by a Cole County judge. The lawsuit was filed by Brandon McNeese of St. Louis in January of this year. It named the Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff John Wheeler. McNeese claimed the office and Wheeler failed to provide him with adequate care after he shot himself in the arm while in custody at the jail in 2019.
DNA evidence from 1984 Columbia rape & attempted murder leads to North Carolina man
Charges are filed in a Columbia cold-case rape and attempted murder that happened nearly 40 years ago. The Columbia Police Department announced Thursday that James Wilson, 59, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested Wednesday at his home. He’s charged with forcible rape with a weapon and first-degree deadly assault. He’ll be extradited back to Missouri at a later date but is currently being held on a $1-million-dollar bond. Investigators went to the home of the victim Thursday to inform her of the arrest.
Ozark Mountain Daredevils ask you to help them break a Guinness World Record this weekend
If you’ve ever had an affinity for the harmonica and wondered what it would be like to set a World Record, you’ll have a chance to possibly do both this weekend in Sedalia. As part of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils 50th Anniversary year, they’ll be performing Saturday, October...
Horse drawn carraige rides coming back to the District in Columbia
The District is bringing a holiday tradition back to downtown Columbia. The group is offering horse-drawn carriage rides beginning next Saturday. Rides will run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturdays throughout November. During December, they will be available on Saturdays and Sundays through the 23rd. The rides are...
Sunrise Beach sinkhole reemerges, officials say they have it under control
A Lake-area sinkhole returns, two months after MoDOT crews load it with rock. The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District announced on social media that it has recently been “fielding calls regarding the sinkhole” on Route TT in front of Doctor’s Lawn and Landscape. The fire department says “MoDOT is handling the issue” and continues to monitor it.
LU faculty, staff to present spooky stories during Tales from the Crypt event on Halloween
If you like ghost stories, you might want to check out some spooky stories a group of professors at Lincoln University have conjured up. On Halloween, the Lincoln University Multidisciplinary Forum will present Tales from the Crypt. Presenters from different department at LU will make presentation on a variety of topics. A representative from Career Services will discuss resume dos and don’ts, but the other three presenters will focus on horror, massacres, and killers.
Developers submit plans for $300 million Oasis at Lakeport project in Osage Beach
Developers hope that a $300 million project become a family-friendly tourist destination in the Lake of the Ozarks. On Thursday, developers announced their plan to build Oasis at Lakeport, a family resort and entertainment district that will be located along Highway 54, just west of Osage Beach. The plans have been submitted to the city.
