Green Bay, WI

FOX Sports

NFL Week 8: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game

Week 8 of the NFL season begins with a high-profile Thursday night matchup between two very different former MVP quarterbacks. It's a perfect way to start off an important week, with the trade deadline looming and teams considering their future. FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters has you covered from top to bottom. We'll tell you what to expect, who to watch, which numbers to be aware of — and predict the outcome of each game.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 8 top plays: Ravens defeat Bucs on Thursday Night Football

Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defending their home turf against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Though Tampa got out to an early 7-3 lead, Baltimore's defense stifled Brady as the matchup wore on, while...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed

The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Democrat and Chronicle

What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Green Bay Packers Sunday

Aaron Rodgers is now in his 15th season as the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, but he has never defeated the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. Of course, there is some nuance. He has played only one game there - that on Dec. 14, 2014 when the place was called New Era Field. That day, the Packers came to town with a 10-3 record and the Bills of Doug Marrone were 7-6 and still in the playoff chase, and Buffalo pulled off a 21-13 upset.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes keeping busy even during bye week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The timing of the Kansas City Chiefs' bye this week couldn't have come at a better time for Patrick Mahomes. And not just because the bumps and bruises from the first seven games of the NFL season will have a chance to heal. There's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

First images of Bills’ new stadium released

The first pictures of the Buffalo Bills' new stadium have been released and it looks pretty, pretty, pretty good. Despite many teams around the NFL now having gloriously impressive-looking new venues to base their operations on Sundays, the Bills have been playing at the same stadium since 1973. What is known as Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is not a mess of a facility like what the Oakland A’s play in, but it is still not anywhere near the standard of other organizations’ home arenas.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

49ers will be without Deebo Samuel for game vs. Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers playmaker Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday's key NFC West showdown against the rival Los Angeles Rams with an injured hamstring. Samuel hurt his hamstring during last weekend's loss to Kansas City. He has been unable to practice with the 49ers (3-4) all week ahead of their game against the Rams (3-3).
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Will the Cowboys make another trade before the deadline — and should they?

The biggest benefit of the Dallas Cowboys' front office conservatism is that it makes them predictable. Most years, when the trade deadline rolls around, you can write off Dallas as a buyer or a seller because they'd typically prefer to roll with what's already on the roster. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones even said after Sunday's win against Detroit that he didn't expect to be a factor in the trade deadline. "I don't see that. I don't expect a trade," he told reporters. Imagine the collective surprise, then, when that turned out to be posturing.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Embattled Steelers OC Canada: scoring issues 'all me'

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Canada insists the Pittsburgh Steelers offense he's tasked with running is close to breaking out. Even as the weeks pass and the losses mount. Even as drives continually stall in crucial situations. “This is going to be a tremendous offense,” Canada said Thursday. Might...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Titans rule Ryan Tannehill out; Malik Wills to make first NFL start

The Malik Willis era is set to get underway in Tennessee. The Titans have ruled out quarterback Ryan Tannehill for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, meaning Willis will start under center for the AFC South leaders. Tannehill has been dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Tom Brady's Bucs are 3-5. How much responsibility falls on the QB?

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers continue to reel. Tampa Bay's Thursday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens was its third in a row and dropped the club to 3-5. It's the first time that Brady has lost three consecutive games since 2002. Furthermore, this is the first season in which Brady has been two games below .500 as a starter.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Peterson's value to Vikings never higher as Cards visit next

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The morning of the team's first day back together from the bye week, a text message buzzed on Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell's phone. It was from Patrick Peterson. The veteran cornerback was encouraging O'Connell to call a meeting of the player leadership group, to make sure the importance of resuming practice and training routines in an urgent and focused manner would be thoroughly communicated.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Mayfield adapting to backup role, doesn't want to be traded

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — While things haven’t exactly gone well this season for Baker Mayfield, that doesn’t mean the 2018 No. 1 overall pick wants out of Carolina. “I want to be here,” Mayfield said Thursday when asked if he wants to be traded from the Panthers.
CHARLOTTE, NC

