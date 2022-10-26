Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
2022 NFL trade deadline: J.J. Watt, Jerry Jeudy among 10 players who should be dealt
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson, Robert Quinn and Kadarius Toney are a few of the notable names who already have been moved, but deadlines spur action. Who should be moved prior to the window closing? Here are 10 players who are in need of a change of scenery:
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
Week 8 of the NFL season begins with a high-profile Thursday night matchup between two very different former MVP quarterbacks. It's a perfect way to start off an important week, with the trade deadline looming and teams considering their future. FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters has you covered from top to bottom. We'll tell you what to expect, who to watch, which numbers to be aware of — and predict the outcome of each game.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8 top plays: Ravens defeat Bucs on Thursday Night Football
Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defending their home turf against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Though Tampa got out to an early 7-3 lead, Baltimore's defense stifled Brady as the matchup wore on, while...
Yardbarker
Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed
The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Green Bay Packers Sunday
Aaron Rodgers is now in his 15th season as the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, but he has never defeated the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. Of course, there is some nuance. He has played only one game there - that on Dec. 14, 2014 when the place was called New Era Field. That day, the Packers came to town with a 10-3 record and the Bills of Doug Marrone were 7-6 and still in the playoff chase, and Buffalo pulled off a 21-13 upset.
Buffalo Bills vs Green Bay Packers prediction and keys to Sunday Night Football matchup
This game probably looked pretty good back in May when the NFL released its 2022 schedule. Aaron Rodgers, the two-time defending league MVP, taking his Green Bay Packers up to Highmark Stadium to face possible future league MVP Josh Allen and the explosive Buffalo Bills in the NFL’s top prime-time TV slot, Sunday Night Football.
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes keeping busy even during bye week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The timing of the Kansas City Chiefs' bye this week couldn't have come at a better time for Patrick Mahomes. And not just because the bumps and bruises from the first seven games of the NFL season will have a chance to heal. There's...
Yardbarker
First images of Bills’ new stadium released
The first pictures of the Buffalo Bills' new stadium have been released and it looks pretty, pretty, pretty good. Despite many teams around the NFL now having gloriously impressive-looking new venues to base their operations on Sundays, the Bills have been playing at the same stadium since 1973. What is known as Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is not a mess of a facility like what the Oakland A’s play in, but it is still not anywhere near the standard of other organizations’ home arenas.
Steelers OC Matt Canada on his critics: 'I don't read anything. That would be very unhealthy'
According to Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada, he believes this is the week we see the Steelers offense fixed. At least this is what he said on Friday when he addressed the media. The Steelers take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and Philadelphia has one of the best...
FOX Sports
49ers will be without Deebo Samuel for game vs. Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers playmaker Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday's key NFC West showdown against the rival Los Angeles Rams with an injured hamstring. Samuel hurt his hamstring during last weekend's loss to Kansas City. He has been unable to practice with the 49ers (3-4) all week ahead of their game against the Rams (3-3).
Chiefs Are Trading For Notable Wide Receiver This Thursday
The Kansas City Chiefs continue adding weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The AFC West franchise has reportedly acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. All the Chiefs have to give up to get him is a third-round compensatory pick and 2023 sixth-round ...
FOX Sports
Will the Cowboys make another trade before the deadline — and should they?
The biggest benefit of the Dallas Cowboys' front office conservatism is that it makes them predictable. Most years, when the trade deadline rolls around, you can write off Dallas as a buyer or a seller because they'd typically prefer to roll with what's already on the roster. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones even said after Sunday's win against Detroit that he didn't expect to be a factor in the trade deadline. "I don't see that. I don't expect a trade," he told reporters. Imagine the collective surprise, then, when that turned out to be posturing.
FOX Sports
Embattled Steelers OC Canada: scoring issues 'all me'
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Canada insists the Pittsburgh Steelers offense he's tasked with running is close to breaking out. Even as the weeks pass and the losses mount. Even as drives continually stall in crucial situations. “This is going to be a tremendous offense,” Canada said Thursday. Might...
FOX Sports
Titans rule Ryan Tannehill out; Malik Wills to make first NFL start
The Malik Willis era is set to get underway in Tennessee. The Titans have ruled out quarterback Ryan Tannehill for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, meaning Willis will start under center for the AFC South leaders. Tannehill has been dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered in the...
Colts Listed as Potential Trade Suitors for Pair of Young Receivers
After a rocky start to the season, it's been suggested that the Indianapolis Colts trade for either of these young wide receivers to spark their offense for new quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady's Bucs are 3-5. How much responsibility falls on the QB?
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers continue to reel. Tampa Bay's Thursday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens was its third in a row and dropped the club to 3-5. It's the first time that Brady has lost three consecutive games since 2002. Furthermore, this is the first season in which Brady has been two games below .500 as a starter.
'Living Fast': Sammy Watkins Recalling 'Mistakes' as Packers Visit Buffalo Bills
Sammy Watkins said he "prayed'' to leave Buffalo, and the Bills traded Watkins to the Rams and then in 2018, he signed with the Chiefs and he became a Super Bowl champion. And now he returns with the Packers.
FOX Sports
Peterson's value to Vikings never higher as Cards visit next
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The morning of the team's first day back together from the bye week, a text message buzzed on Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell's phone. It was from Patrick Peterson. The veteran cornerback was encouraging O'Connell to call a meeting of the player leadership group, to make sure the importance of resuming practice and training routines in an urgent and focused manner would be thoroughly communicated.
FOX Sports
Mayfield adapting to backup role, doesn't want to be traded
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — While things haven’t exactly gone well this season for Baker Mayfield, that doesn’t mean the 2018 No. 1 overall pick wants out of Carolina. “I want to be here,” Mayfield said Thursday when asked if he wants to be traded from the Panthers.
Comments / 1