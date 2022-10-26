ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump receives Jan. 6 subpoena: Report

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

F ormer President Donald Trump has reportedly received his subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee.

Lawyers for Trump agreed to accept the summons from the committee, Politico reported Wednesday, and Trump has hired the Dhillon Law Group to navigate his dealings with the House panel.

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE SUBPOENAS DONALD TRUMP

Late last week, the Jan. 6 committee revealed the subpoena of Trump for testimony and documents after members unanimously voted to approve one during its most recent and possibly last public hearing. Investigators are keen on getting documents by Nov. 4 and deposition by Nov. 14.

Trump has been tight-lipped about whether he intends to comply, but he has criticized the panel. “The double standard of the Unselects between what has taken place on the ‘Right,’ and what has taken place with [the] radical Left, lawless groups such as antifa, Black Lives Matter, and others, is startling and will never be acceptable, even to those who will be writing the history of what you have done to America,” Trump said in a lengthy statement .

Investigators have sought a wide range of documentation from Trump, listing out 19 points of communication and other materials. On Tuesday, former Trump aide Hope Hicks reportedly met with the panel as it continues its investigation of the Capitol riot and coinciding efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

But the time is running out for the panel, which is likely to be dissolved if the GOP retakes the House in the midterm election cycle, and Trump could try to run out the clock by refusing to comply, which could lead to a battle in the courts. In addition, the panel is expected to release a final report on its findings.

In a letter accompanying the subpoena , the panel laid out historical precedents to justify the subpoena of a former president. Previous targets such as Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro, who defied committee subpoenas, have faced contempt of Congress charges. Last week, Bannon was hit with a four-month prison sentence and $6,500 in fines after being convicted.

The Washington Examiner reached out to a Jan. 6 committee and a Dhillon Law Group spokesperson for comment. One of Trump's lawyers who has done legal work for him in other cases, Alina Habba, argued that Trump should comply.

"I would recommend that he cooperates," she said in a recent Newsmax interview . "He has no issue being deposed, even though the left-wing media would like to pretend that he does."

