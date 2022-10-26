ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

WECT

Beast Fest in Bladenboro happening this weekend

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The 15th annual Beast Fest in Bladenboro is happening this weekend, October 28-29. There will be live music Friday night and many vendors serving food. On Saturday, there are lots of events happening like a cornhole contest, car show, bike show, live music, costume contest and trunk or treat.
BLADENBORO, NC
WNCT

Spooky Special: Onslow County USO

Each Friday in October during our “9 On Your Side News at 5:30,” WNCT will air a “Spooky Special.” It’s our monthlong series about places in Eastern North Carolina that people may consider to be haunted or just plain spooky. ===== JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As Halloween is approaching, we’re highlighting haunted sites across the […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Smart Start Family Festival set for Nov. 5

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Smart Start of New Hanover County is hosting its 8th Annual Early Childhood Family Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event, which runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., is free for families and includes activities for children 8 and under. The festival will be held in the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport Police host annual ‘Pumpkin Walk’ with local children

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The community turned out in large numbers Thursday morning for Southport’s annual ‘ Pumpkin Walk’. Police officers say they had a great time with the Southport Baptist school kids, blocking roads and leading them around town. Kids made their way around Southport...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

UNCW to host food drive, competing to raise money for campus food pantry

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that they will take part in the 4th annual Collegiate Hunger Challenge, joining other N.C. schools in the competition. Per the announcement, the challenge, which is sponsored by Food Lion Feeds and NC Campus Engagement, seeks to raise...
WILMINGTON, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Seasfood at Sea Captains House in Myrtle Beach

Serving fresh seafood for over 50 years, Sea Captains House has won several awards for its cuisine. The restaurant has been named on PhillyBite Magazine for having one of the state's best Crab Cakes. The restaurant is open seven days a week and features dishes inspired by the coastal region of South Carolina. Try the Maryland-style crab cakes broiled with homemade remoulade sauce.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

One injured in barn fire in Monkey Junction area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person suffered a minor injury during a barn fire in the Monkey Junction area on Friday afternoon. Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 310 Shady Oaks Lane at approximately 1:30 p.m. “On arrival,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

DEQ holding community meeting in Columbus Co. on private well sampling

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will hold a community information meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Community Center in Riegelwood Community Park. “DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties,”...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WHYY

I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend

Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: temperatures on the rise for Halloween & the start of November

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Cool north or northeast breezes will continue to flow across the Cape Fear Region through your Sunday with daily highs back in the upper 60s to near 70. After a coastal trough brought some widespread showers through Saturday, expect clouds and a continued chance of occasional light showers and drizzle through the evening.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington launched a program to hire a full-time park ranger last year, and they say the program has already seen success. The park ranger, Ben Rickman, has responded to overnight sleeping in the park, off-leash dogs, and illegal alcohol use. In August, he...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating after a car was found submerged in a pond near Hunters Trail and Ringo Drive Saturday. A WPD spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing, but this is believed to be a single-car accident. Investigators are still working to find out when the accident happened and contact the driver of the car. No injuries have been reported and no charges have been filed as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Paid parking changes implemented in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach recently implemented several changes to its paid parking program. The revised paid parking enforcement dates, times, and rates are listed below:. March 1-Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.*. • Parking Lots: $5/hour or $25/day. • Bus, Limo, and oversized vehicle: $10/hour...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WECT

Boil water advisory in place for Frink Drive in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) -The City of Southport has announced that a boil water advisory has been issued for residents located on Frink Drive between Long Leaf Street and E Moore Street. According to the announcement, a water main break has affected the area. Customers in the area may notice discolored...
SOUTHPORT, NC

