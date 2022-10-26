Read full article on original website
WECT
Beast Fest in Bladenboro happening this weekend
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The 15th annual Beast Fest in Bladenboro is happening this weekend, October 28-29. There will be live music Friday night and many vendors serving food. On Saturday, there are lots of events happening like a cornhole contest, car show, bike show, live music, costume contest and trunk or treat.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
First Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Fall Festival since pandemic draws hundreds
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people got a head start on Halloween on Thursday night at the Brunswick County Government Center. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Fall Festival returned this year for the first time since the pandemic. People of all ages enjoyed games, hayrides, a haunted...
WMBF
The Grand Strand is jammed packed with events happening this Halloween weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There’s no shortage of things happening this weekend in the Grand Strand. Socastee High School’s Theater Department is current running their fall production of : ‘A Night of One Acts’. You can catch Mattie and John as leads in the production Tonight at 7:30pm and Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3:00 pm.
whqr.org
Wilmington's Northside community dinners aim to bring residents together
The weekly gatherings went on from June to October, held on 11th Street between Princess and Chestnut. Volunteers and co-op staff come early to set up tables and chairs — and for their last fall send-off dinner, décor included pumpkins. The community dinners are free and open to...
Spooky Special: Onslow County USO
Each Friday in October during our “9 On Your Side News at 5:30,” WNCT will air a “Spooky Special.” It’s our monthlong series about places in Eastern North Carolina that people may consider to be haunted or just plain spooky. ===== JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As Halloween is approaching, we’re highlighting haunted sites across the […]
WECT
Pet contests, raffles and more will be at the 9th annual ‘Pawz in Park’ this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 9th annual “Pawz in Park” will be held this Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington. The park is located at 314 Pine Grove Drive. Per the announcement, admission to the event will be free....
WECT
Smart Start Family Festival set for Nov. 5
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Smart Start of New Hanover County is hosting its 8th Annual Early Childhood Family Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event, which runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., is free for families and includes activities for children 8 and under. The festival will be held in the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport Police host annual ‘Pumpkin Walk’ with local children
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The community turned out in large numbers Thursday morning for Southport’s annual ‘ Pumpkin Walk’. Police officers say they had a great time with the Southport Baptist school kids, blocking roads and leading them around town. Kids made their way around Southport...
WECT
UNCW to host food drive, competing to raise money for campus food pantry
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that they will take part in the 4th annual Collegiate Hunger Challenge, joining other N.C. schools in the competition. Per the announcement, the challenge, which is sponsored by Food Lion Feeds and NC Campus Engagement, seeks to raise...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Seasfood at Sea Captains House in Myrtle Beach
Serving fresh seafood for over 50 years, Sea Captains House has won several awards for its cuisine. The restaurant has been named on PhillyBite Magazine for having one of the state's best Crab Cakes. The restaurant is open seven days a week and features dishes inspired by the coastal region of South Carolina. Try the Maryland-style crab cakes broiled with homemade remoulade sauce.
WECT
One injured in barn fire in Monkey Junction area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person suffered a minor injury during a barn fire in the Monkey Junction area on Friday afternoon. Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 310 Shady Oaks Lane at approximately 1:30 p.m. “On arrival,...
WECT
DEQ holding community meeting in Columbus Co. on private well sampling
COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will hold a community information meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Community Center in Riegelwood Community Park. “DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties,”...
I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend
Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
WECT
Enchanted Airlie tickets will go on sale to the public starting Nov. 2
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Airlie Gardens’ holiday light show is a popular attraction, but tickets tend to sell out fast. The public can buy tickets to Enchanted Airlie starting on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 9 a.m., per the Airlie website. Reservations will be available for November 25-26 and...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: temperatures on the rise for Halloween & the start of November
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Cool north or northeast breezes will continue to flow across the Cape Fear Region through your Sunday with daily highs back in the upper 60s to near 70. After a coastal trough brought some widespread showers through Saturday, expect clouds and a continued chance of occasional light showers and drizzle through the evening.
WECT
Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington launched a program to hire a full-time park ranger last year, and they say the program has already seen success. The park ranger, Ben Rickman, has responded to overnight sleeping in the park, off-leash dogs, and illegal alcohol use. In August, he...
WECT
Cameron Art Museum announces calll for USCT Descendants, unveiling of ‘Boundless’ sculpture
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cameron Art Museum has announced a call for descendants of the 1st, 5th, 10th, 27th, and 37th United States Colored Troops regiments for their oral history collection and for a homecoming celebration for descendants in November 2023 to honor their legacy. The museum will offer a...
WECT
Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating after a car was found submerged in a pond near Hunters Trail and Ringo Drive Saturday. A WPD spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing, but this is believed to be a single-car accident. Investigators are still working to find out when the accident happened and contact the driver of the car. No injuries have been reported and no charges have been filed as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
WECT
Paid parking changes implemented in Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach recently implemented several changes to its paid parking program. The revised paid parking enforcement dates, times, and rates are listed below:. March 1-Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.*. • Parking Lots: $5/hour or $25/day. • Bus, Limo, and oversized vehicle: $10/hour...
WECT
Boil water advisory in place for Frink Drive in Southport
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) -The City of Southport has announced that a boil water advisory has been issued for residents located on Frink Drive between Long Leaf Street and E Moore Street. According to the announcement, a water main break has affected the area. Customers in the area may notice discolored...
