Pump up the Halloween jams—and pre-Black Friday savings—with these scarily good audio deals

Amanda Reed

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Halloween parties give ample opportunity to make a playlist so spooky that it raises the spirits—dead or living. However, you’ll need a great sound system to properly possess partygoers. These deals from Jabra, Definitive Technology, and more will make your shindig a graveyard smash and help you save some cash for (more) Black Friday shopping.

Sony

The Sony HTX8500 is now $238.40, 40% off of its original $399.99 retail price . A built-in subwoofer provides bass deeper than Dracula’s laugh, and seven different sound modes let you customize the ambiance for your bash. Voice controls mean you don’t have to take your werewolf gloves off to replay “Monster Mash,” and 4K HDR passthrough-enabled tech means the Halloween score cuts like a knife through your party guest’s ears. And, it integrates with your AV system to get rid of snakey cords and cables. Your guests will be howling after listening to your fire playlist through this soundbar. If you want other options, check out our recommended soundbars under $300 to transform into a person with a really solid audio setup.

If you’re hosting an outdoor seance and want to get the patio pumping, check out the 200-watt, 6.5-inch woofer-equipped Definitive Technology AW6500 Outdoor Speaker, on sale for $249 , down from $299. Its fully sealed PolyStone exterior means it can survive a rogue rainfall—no word on its ability to stop wolves shape-shifting during a full moon, however.

Sometimes playlists are only meant for your ears. These Jabra Elite 7 Pro in-ear headphones are 40% off, down to $119.99 from $199.99 . They include adjustable active noise cancellation so you won’t get disturbed by all the neighborhood poltergeists and ghouls’ howls and screams. However, if you’re trying to listen to some tunes and keep both ears alert so you can hear if someone followed you into the graveyard, these HAYLOU PurFree Headphones —on sale for $84.98—use bone conduction technology to leave your aural passages unobstructed from bad auras.

And if you’re an adult in the mood for something chilling or thrilling, you can listen to the PopSci staff’s freq-y Halloween playlist on your new, curse-free speakers or headphones (note that the vibes are more goth-punk than Paw Patrol and get far too intense for the younger trick-or-treaters). All Hallows’ Eve is lurching toward us, so snag these deals fast before they disappear into the mist as fast as a Spirit Halloween store comes and goes.