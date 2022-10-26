ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Zuckerberg will be banned from being the ruler of his own metaverse, experts reveal

By Danielle Cinone
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LSXte_0ineJv2K00

MARK Zuckerberg will be banned from being the ruler of his own metaverse, according to experts.

The Meta founder and Facebook CEO has invested more than $10billion into creating the metaverse, a set of interconnected virtual worlds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nt4en_0ineJv2K00
Mark Zuckerberg has invested more than $10billion into creating the metaverse Credit: Meta
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40GcwQ_0ineJv2K00
Mark Zuckerberg will be banned from being the ruler of his own metaverse, according to experts Credit: AFP

Speaking Tuesday at a Global Counsel event, Ofcom Chief Executive Melanie Dawes revealed there would be some strict online safety laws regarding self-regulation of the metaverse in the U.K.

She said: "I’m not sure I really see that ‘self-regulatory phase,’ to be honest, existing from a U.K. perspective."

"If you’ve got young people in an environment where there’s user-generated content according to the scope of the bill then that will already be caught by the Online Safety Bill."

Dawes warned that tech giants like Microsoft and Meta must follow new rules to protect metaverse users, according to CNBC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2du45f_0ineJv2K00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkPpX_0ineJv2K00

Rules would be set in place by the Online Safety Bill, which prevents dangerous content from being spread across the internet.

Zuckerberg previously told journalists including The U.S. Sun that he wants Meta eventually to create a "realistic" virtual world.

And billions of people are expected to be using the Zuckerberg-led metaverse by 2030.

The metaverse is a growing digital space filled with virtual and augmented reality, where we could one day find ourselves working, socializing and playing.

Zuckeberg's teams have already built several VR headset prototypes that try to solve some of the visual problems in doing so.

"Displays that match the full capacity of human vision are going to unlock some important experiences," Zuckerberg said.

"A realistic sense of presence – the feeling of being with someone as if they’re physically there."

Meta is now attempting to build the metaverse, which has been described as the next generation of the internet, and will be explored in part using VR headsets.

Meta already offers a metaverse app called Horizon Worlds, where you can live, work, and play – as well as meet up with friends or strangers.

But a true high-fidelity metaverse is probably a decade or more away.

"Current VR systems can give you a sense in another place," Zuckerberg explained. "Hard to describe with words how profound that is.

"But we still have long way to go to get to this level of visual realism we have today. Human visual system is complex and deeply integrated.

To get that feeling of immersion, you need all of the other visual cues that go with that."

According to the Facebook boss, the ultimate aim is for the VR metaverse to look visually indistinguishable from reality to our eyes.

This means game- and app-makers could create extremely immersive virtual worlds for us to explore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8tOU_0ineJv2K00
Billions of people are expected to be using the Zuckerberg-led metaverse by 2030 Credit: Getty

Comments / 24

Jerry Sire
3d ago

He is a bonafide pervert. Just look on Instagram how he objectifies little girls.

Reply
8
larry metivier
1d ago

Where's your Hoodie now Mr. "soon to be burger flipper" ?... your soon to be downfall is because of your political bias BS! shoulda stuck to what you do, not the being a political "sheepeople" Larry

Reply
2
The end is here!
3d ago

Narcissists never get it, they just keep on going.

Reply(2)
13
