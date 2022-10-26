ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All eyes on her! Jourdan Dunn stuns as she shows off her model figure in a white draped dress at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Awards in Qatar

By Chloe-lee Longhetti For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Model Jourdan Dunn made sure all eyes were on her as she attended the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Awards in Qatar on Wednesday.

Jourdan, 32, stunned as she showed off her incredible figure in a white draped dress at the star-studded event.

The brunette beauty, who was scouted in a Primark store in 2006, added height to her statuesque frame with a pair of stylish gold heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GBeCM_0ineJio700
All eyes on her! Jourdan Dunn stunned as she showed off her model figure in a white draped dress at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Awards in Qatar on Wednesday

Jourdan commanded attention in her dress, which hugged her figure in all the right places.

The stylish frock featured a high neck, long sleeves and a slim-fit skirt.

Jourdan pulled her hair back and off her face into a sleek bun and wore makeup including dewy foundation, a bronze eye and a deep nude lip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f1UJQ_0ineJio700
Dolled up: Jourdan pulled her hair back and off her face into a sleek bun and wore makeup including dewy foundation, a bronze eye and a deep nude lip
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YHnIW_0ineJio700
Other notable guests in attendance included the likes of supermodel Naomi Campbell, 51, and Maya Jama, 28.

Fashion Trust Arabia aims to support talented local fashion designers.

Before jetting to Qatar, Jourdan has been busy in recent weeks attending the various fashion weeks across Europe.

Jourdan is one of Britain's top models who was scouted at a Primark in London at the age of 15.

She has modelled for the likes of Prada and Victoria's Secret.

However she recently revealed that she wants to focus on acting and aspires to be in a Marvel film one day so that her son Riley, 11, will think she is the 'coolest mum ever'.

She previously told Harper's Bazaar: 'Before lockdown, I decided I wanted to take the time to focus on acting. When lockdown happened, it felt like the perfect time to dedicate to it. I started therapy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VC1SG_0ineJio700
Good cause: Fashion Trust Arabia aims to support talented local fashion designers

