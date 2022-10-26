All eyes on her! Jourdan Dunn stuns as she shows off her model figure in a white draped dress at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Awards in Qatar

Model Jourdan Dunn made sure all eyes were on her as she attended the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Awards in Qatar on Wednesday.

Jourdan, 32, stunned as she showed off her incredible figure in a white draped dress at the star-studded event.

The brunette beauty, who was scouted in a Primark store in 2006, added height to her statuesque frame with a pair of stylish gold heels.

All eyes on her! Jourdan Dunn stunned as she showed off her model figure in a white draped dress at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Awards in Qatar on Wednesday

Jourdan commanded attention in her dress, which hugged her figure in all the right places.

The stylish frock featured a high neck, long sleeves and a slim-fit skirt.

Jourdan pulled her hair back and off her face into a sleek bun and wore makeup including dewy foundation, a bronze eye and a deep nude lip.

Dolled up: Jourdan pulled her hair back and off her face into a sleek bun and wore makeup including dewy foundation, a bronze eye and a deep nude lip

If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission

Get the job Dunn like Jourdan wearing a Balmain dress

Balmain Spring' 23

Explore the designer at MyTheresa

When you are a high-flying supermodel like Jourdan Dunn, you are kitted out with all the top-notch designers on a daily. The Fashion Trust Arabia Awards was no exception, as she sculpted her silhouette into a fresh off the catwalk number by Balmain.

The French fashion house is a cult favorite, after amassing a famous fanbase which most notably includes Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, and Rita Ora, she was certainly in good hands.

The knit number in question is from the Spring '23 collection, and is a total elevated classic, with its chic shape and laddered detailing.

Unfortunately, unlike Jourdan, we don't have the designer on speed dial so we cannot shop the new season style. Explore more statement styles here. Or get inspired in our carousel...

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT FOR LESS

Other notable guests in attendance included the likes of supermodel Naomi Campbell, 51, and Maya Jama, 28.

Fashion Trust Arabia aims to support talented local fashion designers.

Before jetting to Qatar, Jourdan has been busy in recent weeks attending the various fashion weeks across Europe.

Jourdan is one of Britain's top models who was scouted at a Primark in London at the age of 15.

She has modelled for the likes of Prada and Victoria's Secret.

However she recently revealed that she wants to focus on acting and aspires to be in a Marvel film one day so that her son Riley, 11, will think she is the 'coolest mum ever'.

She previously told Harper's Bazaar: 'Before lockdown, I decided I wanted to take the time to focus on acting. When lockdown happened, it felt like the perfect time to dedicate to it. I started therapy.'