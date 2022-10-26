ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery rejects interstate-facing gas station in historic Cottage Hill

By Brad Harper, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
After more than two years of discussions and revisions, a city board has rejected a nearly $8 million plan by Mapco to build a modern gas station and store along a stretch of Cottage Hill that faces the interstate.

The project would have meant clearing off a city block at 204 N. Holt Street near the I-65 off ramp, including demolishing the former Stern Brothers furniture store and leveling part of the historic neighborhood’s namesake hill. Developers had altered the plan several times after meeting heavy opposition from residents. The most recent plan was presented Tuesday to the Architectural Review Board and included fewer gas pumps located closer to the interstate, more greenery, and a more modern building design than the original proposal.

ARB members told developers they were open to the demolition work or even the possibility of a gas station, but they voted unanimously to reject the current Mapco design. Several board members indicated that the convenience store’s look just didn’t do enough to fit within the style of Cottage Hill.

Before the vote, Mapco Director of Design and Development Neil Weber had told board members that the new design proposed by the company is a prototype that focuses on transparent material and the overall customer experience.

“I think us trying to fake a Queen Anne or Victorian-style building would actually be more offensive,” Weber said.

People spoke out against the project before Tuesday’s vote, including residents from Cottage Hill and other historic neighborhoods around Montgomery, many of whom said they feared similar developments in their own areas. The site is next to the interstate, potentially limiting its use, but Cottage Hill resident Tara Sartorius said she believed its location on the hilltop overlooking downtown would make an excellent location for a Montgomery welcome center.

“A gas station that is a fluorescent box is not fitting with our neighborhood,” Sartoris said.

Jake Johnson of the Cottage Hill Foundation cited local businesses like Funky Forte and Hilltop Publick House that embraced the neighborhood’s look and style, “and in turn, the neighborhood has embraced them.”

Johnson and others also noted that a block-by-block development plan for downtown Montgomery was only released a few weeks ago and should be considered before committing to the Mapco development.

The company could decide to appeal the board’s decision in circuit court, or they could submit a substantially modified new plan for the board to consider, city Historic Preservation Coordinator Christy Anderson said.

Johnson thanked neighbors in an email Wednesday and called the decision “a huge win for the neighborhood and our other historic districts.”

“This signals that the city is not blocking all development on this site, just some development that is incompatible with the historic district,” he said.

Brad Harper covers business and local government for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him atbharper1@gannett.com.

