Read full article on original website
Related
Emily Ratajkowski Heads to ‘Today’ Show in Printed Pants, Yellow Jacket & Booties
Emily Ratajkowski made a splash during her latest outing in NYC. The model appeared on “The Today Show” on Wednesday morning to discuss her new podcast, “High Low with EmRata,” as well as dating post-divorce and motherhood. While on the morning show, Ratajkowski wore a pair of black, white and gray printed pants. She paired the patterned trousers with a black crop top and a yellow denim jacket. Her pale coat featured button closures and a handful of pockets. Ratajkowski added a black belt to the look and she carried a brown shoulder bag as well. The author added a pair of booties...
Nicole Ari Parker Elevates LBD With Sparkling Wraparound Pumps & New Tapered Bangs at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event
Nicole Ari Parker put a trendy twist on a little black for the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards. The “And Just Like That…” actress was a show-stopper while posing on the red carpet at The Grill & The Pool in New York City on Tuesday. Parker looked stunning for the annual event, which recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment. The “Brown Sugar” star wore a turtleneck LBD that also included long fitted sleeves, ruched detailing near the skirt and a floor-length knotted sash. To amp up the glam factor, Parker accessorized with a sparkling sequin square clutch...
Comments / 0