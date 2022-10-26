Read full article on original website
Barn Raisers Ball Takes Place Nov. 5
The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society has announced that the annual Barn Raisers Ball will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury. This annual event commemorates the community coming together in 1994 to help build the Agricultural Hall out...
Tisbury Sets Scalloping Dates, Closes Waterways Hearing
Tisbury shellfish constable Danielle Ewart this week announced the dates for recreational and commercial scalloping in town waters. Family and recreational scalloping outside of Tisbury’s ponds will open Nov. 5, with the commercial season beginning Nov. 7. In Lake Tashmoo, recreational and family scalloping starts Nov. 19 and the commercial season opens Nov. 21.
Fun in Flight With Ravens and Hawks
One of the most engaging aspects of observing nature is that every once in a while there is behavior that appears to be mostly, if not entirely, about play, about having fun for fun’s sake. In Aquinnah, a pair of ravens approached from the direction of Moshup Trail, flying northwest to the Gay Head Cliffs where the westerly breeze carried them effortlessly above the shoreline. Occasionally a few accipiters would be in the air over the Cliffs at the same time, most of them Cooper’s hawks. The hawks would gain altitude and engage with the ravens, diving on them, talons outstretched, and the ravens would croak in exaggerated alarm and then get back to paying attention to each other.
Halloween Events Cater to All Ages
With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, the coming weekend will feel like a three-day holiday. Oak Bluffs starts things up on Saturday with a parade, trick or treating and a scavenger hunt on Circuit avenue. The parade begins at 1:30 p.m. and the fun continues to 4 p.m. Scavenger hunt clues can be picked up at Basics that afternoon.
Vineyard Takes Back Island Cup, Beating Nantucket 14-13 in Thrilling Victory
For the first time in six years, the Island Cup is staying on the Vineyard. In a battle of wills, the Vineyarders outlasted Nantucket 14-13, holding their rivals scoreless in the second half to secure victory. With 54 seconds left and facing a fourth-and-eight on the Vineyard’s 33 yard line,...
West Tisbury Opposes Power Line Herbicides
Opposition to the use of herbicides around Eversource power lines continued at a meeting of the West Tisbury select board on Wednesday night, when the board determined to send a letter opposing the practice to the state Department of Agricultural Resources. The issue was brought to the board by Laura...
Island Cup Awaits as Vineyard Sports Teams Host Nantucket
The ultimate inter-Island rivalry is rekindled this week, as the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School prepares to host Nantucket in a slate of fall sports contests culminating Saturday in a battle for the coveted Island Cup. “It’s going to be a busy campus,” high school athletic director Mark McCarthy...
Six Articles Await Oak Bluffs Voters at Special Town Meeting
Oak Bluffs will be the first town to weigh in on proposed changes to the high school’s regional agreement next week when a six-article town meeting convenes Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in the high school’s performing arts center. Also on the warrant are two articles related to...
Land Bank Properties Have Busy Summer
Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank properties saw an across-the-board increase in usage this summer, according to a summer report delivered to land bank commissioners by superintendent Harrison Kisiel on Monday. Mr. Kisiel attributed the rise to better staffing, which included 13 rangers and one manager over the summer. Tashmoo Preserve,...
Island Sees Significant Uptick in Short-Term Rental Properties
The number of homes on Martha’s Vineyard registered as short-term rental properties shot up by 35 per cent over the summer, with significant increases in every Island town. Realtors, rental agents and listing agencies say the increase may be due in part to delayed compliance with a state law enacted in 2018 that required homeowners to register rentals starting on July 1, 2019. Anyone who rents a property for fewer than 31 days a year is required to register with the state, though only those that rent for more than 14 days are required to pay taxes.
