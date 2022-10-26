One of the most engaging aspects of observing nature is that every once in a while there is behavior that appears to be mostly, if not entirely, about play, about having fun for fun’s sake. In Aquinnah, a pair of ravens approached from the direction of Moshup Trail, flying northwest to the Gay Head Cliffs where the westerly breeze carried them effortlessly above the shoreline. Occasionally a few accipiters would be in the air over the Cliffs at the same time, most of them Cooper’s hawks. The hawks would gain altitude and engage with the ravens, diving on them, talons outstretched, and the ravens would croak in exaggerated alarm and then get back to paying attention to each other.

AQUINNAH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO