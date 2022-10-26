ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thesource.com

PUMA and Dapper Dan Unveil New Streetwear Collection

The newest collaboration between Dapper Dan, a fashion legend from Harlem, and the global sportswear company PUMA honor their shared history and creative fusion. The PUMA x DAPPER DAN collection’s initial drop will be available exclusively on Kith.com and in Kith stores in the US, Paris, and Tokyo starting today.
thesource.com

Jeezy Drops “Put The Minks Down” Video with 42 Dugg

Jeezy is fully back in his bag. Going into his stash of bangers dubbed SNOFALL, Jeezy has released the video for “Put The Minks Down” featuring 42 Dugg. The new video brings a fleet of exquisite cars and stacks of cash to the streets of Detroit for Sno to get off the bars he created alongside one of the city’s biggest stars.
thesource.com

Duke Deuce Releases New Mixtape ‘Memphis Massacre III’

Duke Deuce, the crunkstar of Quality Control, has made a comeback with Memphis Massacre III, his most recent release, which is out now on Quality Control Music Group/Motown Records/Made Men Movement. The 13-track mixtape is a continuation of his 2018 Memphis Massacre and 2020 Memphis Massacre 2. It exclusively features...
thesource.com

Taylor Gang Featuring Wiz Khalifa Drop New Album ‘G Rage’

G Rage, the latest album from Taylor Gang with Wiz Khalifa, was released today. Chevy Woods, Ty Dolla $ign, and other members of the Taylor Gang, as well as 6am, P Fire, and Lil Uzi Vert, are featured on the album, which was produced by Quadwoofer Bangz. Soon after Wiz...
thesource.com

Kanye West’s ‘The Life of Pablo’ Returns to Billboard Charts

Despite all of the controversy, Ye’s music is streaming well. According to Chart Data, Ye’s 2016 album The Life of Pablo has reentered the Billboard 200 chart. The album features Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, The Weekend, and more. Kanye West has lost brand deals with Adidas, Balenciaga,...
thesource.com

WizKid Announces His Fifth Album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ for Nov. 3

The fifth studio album by Nigerian singer Wizkid, More Love, Less Ego, is scheduled to be released on Nov. 3rd via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records. With the release of the single and visualizer “Money & Love,” Wiz is not only announcing his new album but also giving fans another sneak peek at his new music.
thesource.com

Rihanna’s New Single “Lift Me Up” is Written as a Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

This Friday, with the release of “Lift Me Up,” the first single from the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack, Rihanna makes her much-awaited radio comeback. Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler collaborated on the song “Lift Me Up” as a homage to Chadwick...
thesource.com

PUMA Hoops and Breanna Stewart to Release ‘Stewie 1 Causing Trouble’

The Stewie 1 Causing Trouble, Breanna Stewart’s latest edition of her signature sneaker, is being made available by PUMA Hoops. The new hue, which has a striking purple gradient, honors Stewie’s disruptive personality on the court. The second drop in the sneaker line reverses the narrative to highlight...
thesource.com

[WATCH] Jeezy: Nas Inspired Me To Squash Beef With Freddie Gibbs

In an exclusive interview with Billboard, ATL trap star Jeezy delved inbto his short spat with Queensbridge king Nas over Nas’ 2006 controversial hit “Hip Hop Is Dead”, which many took as a shot taken at the South’s dominance over the genre. Jeezy said that Esco’s...
