PUMA and Dapper Dan Unveil New Streetwear Collection
The newest collaboration between Dapper Dan, a fashion legend from Harlem, and the global sportswear company PUMA honor their shared history and creative fusion. The PUMA x DAPPER DAN collection’s initial drop will be available exclusively on Kith.com and in Kith stores in the US, Paris, and Tokyo starting today.
Ye Reopens Donda Academy Less Than 24 Hours After Closure, Asks 50 Cent to Help Expansion in Houston
Kanye West has reversed course on the closure of DONDA Academy in California and is looking to the help of 50 Cent to open a Houston branch. On Wednesday, in an email intercepted by Hollywood Unlocked, the Academy team thanked the families of students for their support. “Dear Donda Academy...
Jeezy Drops “Put The Minks Down” Video with 42 Dugg
Jeezy is fully back in his bag. Going into his stash of bangers dubbed SNOFALL, Jeezy has released the video for “Put The Minks Down” featuring 42 Dugg. The new video brings a fleet of exquisite cars and stacks of cash to the streets of Detroit for Sno to get off the bars he created alongside one of the city’s biggest stars.
Smino Delivers New Album ‘Luv 4 Rent’ Featuring J. Cole, Fatman Scoop, Doechii & More
St. Louis legend Smino is back with a new album, Luv 4 Rent. The album is Smino’s third release in a joint partnership between Motown Records and his independent label Zero Fatigue. The Yute (Monte Booker, Groove, Phoelix, Smino), Kal Banx, Childish Major, and “The Luv Lord” all contributed...
Ye Blasts Jason Lee on Instagram After Blogger Posts Email About Shutdown of Donda Academy
Kanye West’s DONDA Academy is reportedly shutting down for the rest of the year. In an email intercepted by Hollywood Unlocked, the Academy team thanks the families of students for their support. “Dear Donda Academy Families- we hope this email finds you well. First we would like to express...
Duke Deuce Releases New Mixtape ‘Memphis Massacre III’
Duke Deuce, the crunkstar of Quality Control, has made a comeback with Memphis Massacre III, his most recent release, which is out now on Quality Control Music Group/Motown Records/Made Men Movement. The 13-track mixtape is a continuation of his 2018 Memphis Massacre and 2020 Memphis Massacre 2. It exclusively features...
Taylor Gang Featuring Wiz Khalifa Drop New Album ‘G Rage’
G Rage, the latest album from Taylor Gang with Wiz Khalifa, was released today. Chevy Woods, Ty Dolla $ign, and other members of the Taylor Gang, as well as 6am, P Fire, and Lil Uzi Vert, are featured on the album, which was produced by Quadwoofer Bangz. Soon after Wiz...
Kanye West’s ‘The Life of Pablo’ Returns to Billboard Charts
Despite all of the controversy, Ye’s music is streaming well. According to Chart Data, Ye’s 2016 album The Life of Pablo has reentered the Billboard 200 chart. The album features Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, The Weekend, and more. Kanye West has lost brand deals with Adidas, Balenciaga,...
WizKid Announces His Fifth Album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ for Nov. 3
The fifth studio album by Nigerian singer Wizkid, More Love, Less Ego, is scheduled to be released on Nov. 3rd via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records. With the release of the single and visualizer “Money & Love,” Wiz is not only announcing his new album but also giving fans another sneak peek at his new music.
Rihanna’s New Single “Lift Me Up” is Written as a Tribute to Chadwick Boseman
This Friday, with the release of “Lift Me Up,” the first single from the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack, Rihanna makes her much-awaited radio comeback. Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler collaborated on the song “Lift Me Up” as a homage to Chadwick...
Rihanna Delivers New Single “Lift Me Up” from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack’
The Rihanna return is officially here. The global icon, designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the top-selling digital singles artist of all time has made her return with the single “Lift Me Up,” a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and will be featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album Pushed Back a Week Due to Producer/Engineer 40 Contracting COVID-19
Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss joint album was supposed to drop today. The album has been pushed back after the mixing and mastering progress was halted by producer and engineer Noah “40” Shebib catching COVID-19. The album was announced in the “Jimmy Cooks” Video but will...
Westside Gunn Delivers New Album ’10’ Feat. Griselda, A$AP Rocky, RZA, Busta Rhymes & More
Believe it or not, Westside Gunn has made it to #HWH 10. The new release marks a run that dates back to the start of Griselda Records. The new edition of the series brings in the next generation of Griselda stars for features, including Stove God Cooks, Armani Caesar, Rome Streetz, Jay Worthy, and his son Flygod.
Ye Pens ‘Love Speech’ to Industry Executive Ari Emanuel: ‘I Lost 2 Billion Dollars in One Day’
Kanye West has lost brand deals with Adidas, Balenciaga, Gap,. in a continuous fallout of a media run that spewed hate speech without remorse. In the aftermath of Ye’s visit to Drink Champs, one of the outspoken voices petitioning for businesses to stop working with the rapper was elite industry talent agent Ari Emanuel.
PUMA Hoops and Breanna Stewart to Release ‘Stewie 1 Causing Trouble’
The Stewie 1 Causing Trouble, Breanna Stewart’s latest edition of her signature sneaker, is being made available by PUMA Hoops. The new hue, which has a striking purple gradient, honors Stewie’s disruptive personality on the court. The second drop in the sneaker line reverses the narrative to highlight...
[WATCH] Jeezy: Nas Inspired Me To Squash Beef With Freddie Gibbs
In an exclusive interview with Billboard, ATL trap star Jeezy delved inbto his short spat with Queensbridge king Nas over Nas’ 2006 controversial hit “Hip Hop Is Dead”, which many took as a shot taken at the South’s dominance over the genre. Jeezy said that Esco’s...
