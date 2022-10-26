It's a little past summer, but it's not too late to bundle up and catch a view of one of Iowa's more than 65 lakes (Take that Nebraska, with your mere 14 lakes). If you're needing a bucket list of staycation getaways for next year, we've got you covered. For those still dreaming of getting out on the water, whether it be to fish, boat, swim, or bird watching, bundle up and try your hand at some of the best fishing holes our state has to offer.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO