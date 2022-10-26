Read full article on original website
KCCI Archive: Iowa's best grocery store bagger
URBANDALE, Iowa — Iowa's best of the best baggers competed head to head in 1989. Six baggers competed that year. They were judged on how quickly the items were bagged, how many bags were used and their appearance. Judges say it was a close call, but the top bag...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Mystery disease and drought is killing Iowa’s white oaks
For 10 years now, Iowa foresters have been watching century-old white oaks wither and die in just a few weeks.
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
Beloved Unique Cedar Rapids Pizza Joint Permanently Closing Soon
There is shocking and sad news for patrons and fans of a beloved NewBo pizza joint that has been open since 2018. According to KCRG, the owners of Fong's Pizza, who also own the business in Des Moines, say they will close on November 5. In a statement to KCRG they said:
Iowa DOT Preparing for Winter
(Ames, IA) — Even with recent temperatures flirting with the 80’s in parts of Iowa, the Department of Transportation is getting ready for winter…. Iowa D-O-T Winter Operations Administrator Craig Bargfrede says conditions last winter has left the D-O-T with plenty of salt for this season–about 11 percent of capacity.
The Most Delicious Way You Can Help Iowa Veterans
Breakfast food is something you can eat at any point during the day. How many times have you said, "let's have breakfast for dinner?" My fiance and I love breakfast food so much that we're actually serving various breakfast foods for dinner at our wedding. You can combine your favorite breakfast food while supporting local Iowa veterans with the Sullivan Hartogh Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight Pancake Breakfast.
Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In Iowa?
Halloween is just around the corner, and it seems like more and more states, cities, and towns are cracking down on age limits for trick or treating, which to me seems dumb. If a teen would rather dress up with their younger siblings, or with friends to get some candy is it really a bad thing?
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
Iowa Native Achieves Childhood Dream of Touring With Shania Twain
Shania Twain, one of the biggest names in music, will have an Iowa native join her on her 2023 tour. Shueyville, Iowa native Hailey Whitters will be the opening act on part of Shania Twain's tour. On Friday, October 28th Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she...
Friends, family come together to harvest fields of Iowa farmer who passed from cancer
It was a sad day for some in the agriculture community when they learned that friend and neighbor Paul Baker had lost his battle with cancer.
Check Out The 10 Largest Lakes in the State of Iowa (Plus a Few Fun Facts)
It's a little past summer, but it's not too late to bundle up and catch a view of one of Iowa's more than 65 lakes (Take that Nebraska, with your mere 14 lakes). If you're needing a bucket list of staycation getaways for next year, we've got you covered. For those still dreaming of getting out on the water, whether it be to fish, boat, swim, or bird watching, bundle up and try your hand at some of the best fishing holes our state has to offer.
You Have To See This Iowa Man’s Insane Halloween Decorations [WATCH]
Halloween decorations are out and hallo-weekend is finally here. Whether you plan on going out on the town dressed in your best costume, going to a Halloween party, or visiting one of Iowa's many haunted houses, it's time to get in the Halloween spirit. If you're like me and a little late on the spirit part, it's time we get it in gear. Hopefully, we can have at least half of the Halloween spirit as this Iowa man.
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
Iowa Pheasant Season Opens This Weekend
(Undated) An estimated 150 thousand people will take advantage of Iowa’s pheasant hunting season, which starts tomorrow. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to follow the safety rules, have permission to be on someone’s land, and wear plenty of blaze orange. The season runs thru January 10th. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day.
The Smallest Park in the Entire State of Iowa
The Hawkeye State is home to some truly wonderful parks. Some of the most popular include Lake Manawa, Backbone, and the Yellow River State Forest. But not all Iowa parks are created equal. In fact, it's puzzling as to why this one was created in the first place. We often...
