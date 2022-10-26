KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered clouds will continue to work their way in for the first half of the overnight, but as you are waking up on Sunday morning we are seeing widespread cloud cover with scattered showers arriving. Our next cold front is on the way and that looks to keep the second half of the weekend soggy as showers and downpours are off and on throughout the entire day.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO