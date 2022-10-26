Read full article on original website
Clouds build overnight, rain moves in for Sunday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered clouds will continue to work their way in for the first half of the overnight, but as you are waking up on Sunday morning we are seeing widespread cloud cover with scattered showers arriving. Our next cold front is on the way and that looks to keep the second half of the weekend soggy as showers and downpours are off and on throughout the entire day.
Clouds build into Saturday, rain chances return for Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our weekend is a tale of two weather extremes with a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday before rain enters the picture starting Sunday morning. For the Fall festivities this weekend, you’ll want to keep an eye on the forecast and the radar as Sunday looks to be soggy with off an on rain throughout the entire day and even into the overnight.
Mild end to the week with another cold front later this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wow! What a difference just a few hours make. We are much warmer and we have dry and sunny weather through the first part of the holiday weekend. That means things look great for high school football and for the Vols game Saturday evening. That said,...
Warmer Friday ahead of more clouds then some rain around Halloween
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy this warmer Friday, with a mild start to the weekend, but we’ll see clouds increase ahead of those batches of rain that are still on track Sunday into Monday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you...
Keep garbage out of Tennessee River
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting. Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC.
Knoxville mayor makes bet with Lexington mayor on outcome of UT-UK game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bring it on, Lexington! Knoxville mayor Inyda Kincannon challenged Lexington mayor Linda Gorton to a friendly wager on the outcome of Tennessee’s game against Kentucky on Saturday. Kincannon posted to Twitter about the bet. The loser of the game will ship a bottle of the...
Spooktacular Halloween Pigeon Forge
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting.
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans are still reeling after the Vols’ win over Alabama on Oct. 15, which inspired game attendees to take Neyland’s goalpost out of the stadium and put it in the Tennessee River. Google Maps appears to have made the move official, listing the...
Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting.
Vols dominate their border rivals beating Kentucky, 44-6
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols and TCU Horned Frogs are the only FBS teams with four or more wins this season over AP Top-25 opponents. The No.3 Vols will try and make it five wins when they square off against No. 19 Kentucky inside Neyland Stadium Saturday night. UT...
Parents turn to safe trick-or-treating alternative for Halloween
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting.
Young child found walking alone near downtown Knoxville, officials say
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting.
Teal-colored pumpkins, kids with food allergies get alternative for Halloween
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A mother of a child with food allergies, Jade Potter, was celebrating Halloween differently this year. She registered her home with The Teal Pumpkin Project for Halloween, which shares with others in your area that your home is a food allergy-friendly house when kids go trick-or-treating.
Seymour Haunted Car Wash comes back this weekend
A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Charles F. Lomax Jr. said taking responsibility in the new role to empower the underserved was an honor. Coach Josh Heupel speaks ahead of Tennessee-Kentucky rivalry game.
The eyes of the college football world will once again be on Tennessee
A retired Knox County Sheriff's Office K9 officer is living his best life after being showered with support and gifts following a cancer diagnosis. Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting. Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres, age 24, was charged with one count of manslaughter
East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy
College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis.
BasketVols look good in exhibition win over Gonzaga
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A second-half explosion and five double-figure scorers led the way for No. 11 Tennessee, as the Vols ran past No. 2 Gonzaga Friday at the Legends of Basketball Classic exhibition, 99-80. After heading into halftime trailing by four points, Tennessee outscored Gonzaga by 23 points in the second half, holding the Bulldogs to 16 points in the game’s final 13 minutes after they scored 64 points in the opening 27 minutes.
Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP
College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis.
Park official: Gatlinburg trails closed after bears ‘bluff charge’ hikers
Zoo Knoxville representatives said Jumbe was euthanized due to declining health. A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Knoxville Area Urban League announces new CEO. Charles F. Lomax Jr. said taking responsibility in the new role to empower the underserved was an honor.
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park
Volunteers with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful are working to cut down on plastics and garbage in the Tennessee River. Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC. An employee was performing maintenance underneath the chairlift when he had a medical emergency, according to City
