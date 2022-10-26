Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kfornow.com
City To Speed Up Street Light Replacements
Lincoln, NE (October 26, 2022) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director Liz Elliott today announced that an effort to replace malfunctioning LED streetlights is moving forward. LTU has determined that about 1,500 of the more than 26,000 LED lights installed during the LED Streetlight Conversion...
klin.com
City Unveils New, Year-Round Combo Trucks
City officials gathered on the morning of Oct. 27 to announce new measures in battling excessive snowfalls this winter and beyond. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird stood in front of a large white truck and revealed it was one of 12 new combo trucks replacing the city’s oldest snowplows. Mayor...
kfornow.com
Fire Prompts Bridge Closure Near the Devaney Center
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 28)–A fire underneath the Oak Creek bridge along Antelope Valley Parkway at Saunders Avenue late Thursday night caused some damage to the bridge and forced a street closure. Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist on Friday said that crews responded to the bridge, near the...
News Channel Nebraska
Truck hauling distillers' grain overturns, north of Beatrice
BEATRICE - Emergency personnel were sent to a semi-trailer truck rollover accident early Saturday, in southeast Nebraska. The truck tipped onto its side on the southbound side of U.S. Highway 77, about three miles north of Beatrice. Gage County Sheriff’s officers, the Nebraska State Patrol, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and the Beatrice Rural Fire Department responded to the scene of the 6:44 a.m. wreck.
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s purple streetlights are about to be replaced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – What’s with those purple streetlights in Lincoln, and what is the city doing to fix them?. It’s an issue that many Lincoln residents and visitors have had questions about for over a year now. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Transportation and Utilities Director...
klkntv.com
Portion of MoPac Trail in east Lincoln will close during first week of November
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A portion of the MoPac Trail in east Lincoln will temporarily close for the first week of November. The trail will be closed between Sycamore Drive and Glenwood Circle from Nov. 1st to the 4th for pavement repairs, city officials say. Trail users are advised...
kfornow.com
Rekindle of Grass Fire Blamed For Damaging a Barn In SW Lancaster County
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 27)–The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a fire late Wednesday night northeast of Kramer is being blamed on a rekindle of a grass fire from Sunday afternoon in the same general area. Sheriff’s Captain Tommy Trotter on Thursday morning said that firefighters from Hallam were...
1011now.com
Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP
Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips on how to protect yourself from scammers who use the upcoming election as a way to reach you. New technology in breast cancer detection brings ‘peace of mind’. Updated: 18 hours...
NSP requests Lincoln Police Department investigate motorcycle crash
The Nebraska State Patrol has requested the Lincoln Police Department to investigate a fatality crash that involved a motorcycle that had fled multiple traffic stop attempts Friday evening.
klkntv.com
Motorcyclist dead in Lincoln’s second fatal crash in one night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 180 on Friday night, just hours after another fatal motorcycle crash in Lincoln. Lincoln Police said the motorcyclist was going north on I-180, west of Memorial Stadium, when he crashed into another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the...
WOWT
Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
WOWT
Mayor says lesson learned in Bellevue
The Sarpy County Museum will pick up decades of history and move to Papillion.l. The Omaha Police Department is taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day. Omaha police say charges are pending against the man who sparked a police standoff at a southwest Omaha motel. Driver identified...
Omaha's Museum of Shadows is home to largest collection of haunted artifacts
Ayda was voted the creepiest doll in the world over the infamous Annabelle doll. She is one of thousands of haunted artifacts at the museum.
Omaha City Council approves plan for new Costco in west Omaha
This will be the fourth Costco in Nebraska, and the third in the metro, with another location in Sarpy County.
kfornow.com
Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses
Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) Six Nebraska school districts, including Raymond Central Public Schools, are schools around the country are receiving rebates for electric school buses from the Biden-Harris administration. $2.2 million is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition out of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
klin.com
Rekindled Wildfire Destroys Another Farm Building
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a family that lost a barn in the wildfires on Sunday had another out building destroyed Wednesday night. Captain Tommy Trotter says flames from the initial fire rekindled around 10:00 p.m. He says firefighters from Hallum responded to farm near SW 100th and...
Omaha Police investigating a stabbing early Saturday morning
Early Saturday morning, an alleged stabbing took place outside a bar. One person was injured, and the investigation is ongoing.
KETV.com
Lincoln woman arrested after pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol on Interstate 80
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln woman was taken into custody for avoiding arrest and drug charges after a pursuit with law enforcement, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 2:50 p.m., a trooper saw a Toyota Highlander traveling westbound at 96 mph on Interstate 80 near Lincoln, according to authorities.
iheart.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to break ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is expanding their Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake. The tribe will break ground on a 60,000 square foot expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino on Monday. The groundbreaking will take place on the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Ponca Restoration Act, which restored the federal government’s formal recognition of the Ponca Tribe if Nebraska, and four years after Prairie Flower Casino officially opened, on November 1, 2018.
