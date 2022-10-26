ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
MONTANA STATE
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: 1 School Has Defeated Ohio State Most Since 2005

Ohio State will look to remain undefeated when hosting Penn State this Saturday. While the Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites to win at Ohio Stadium, FOX College Football provided a small slice of solace for Nittany Lions fans hoping to see an upset. No other team has more victories over Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Gazette

Jimmy Burrow and Joe Burrow and Boyd shine

This week, Jimmy Burrow kindly joined Matt’s Take for a question-and-answer session. Jimmy is the father of Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow. He is a former NFL player, former all-star in the Canadian Football League, and former college coach. Jimmy attended Nebraska and was selected in the NFL draft in the eighth round in 1976. Jimmy obviously knows football and was able to pass down his knowledge of the game to his Heisman Trophy winning son.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury

The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 8 broadcast maps

The Minnesota Vikings are currently at 5-1 and host the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. When the Vikings and Cardinals play at noon, there isn’t an opposing game in the Minneapolis market due to the Vikings drawing so much attention from the local audience. The entire country will...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

