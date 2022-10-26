Read full article on original website
Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Browns surprised by Ja’Marr Chase injury, Greg Newsome II “Pissed” the Bengals receiver won’t be on the field Monday night
The news that Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase would be sidelined due to a hip injury the next 4-6 weeks caught the Browns off guard this week.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Look: 1 School Has Defeated Ohio State Most Since 2005
Ohio State will look to remain undefeated when hosting Penn State this Saturday. While the Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites to win at Ohio Stadium, FOX College Football provided a small slice of solace for Nittany Lions fans hoping to see an upset. No other team has more victories over Ohio...
Times Gazette
Jimmy Burrow and Joe Burrow and Boyd shine
This week, Jimmy Burrow kindly joined Matt’s Take for a question-and-answer session. Jimmy is the father of Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow. He is a former NFL player, former all-star in the Canadian Football League, and former college coach. Jimmy attended Nebraska and was selected in the NFL draft in the eighth round in 1976. Jimmy obviously knows football and was able to pass down his knowledge of the game to his Heisman Trophy winning son.
Sporting News
Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury
The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
Ja’Marr Chase misses Bengals’ practice on Thursday
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals starting wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) didn’t practice on Thursday, and it was reported later in the day that he has a hip injury that may keep him out 4-6 weeks. Earlier on Thursday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor described Chase as “day to...
NFL Week 8 broadcast maps
The Minnesota Vikings are currently at 5-1 and host the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. When the Vikings and Cardinals play at noon, there isn’t an opposing game in the Minneapolis market due to the Vikings drawing so much attention from the local audience. The entire country will...
