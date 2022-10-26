Read full article on original website
Program to help older Mainers with home improvements
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
WMTW
Heating assistance help from MaineHousing will be released early
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing has announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule. That will allow fuel vendors across the state to deliver heating assistance quickly to 10,814 eligible households, including nearly 17,000 people.
Mills and LePage differ sharply on Maine's economic health
PORTLAND, Maine — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage had starkly different views of the state's economy as things got feisty during their fourth debate Thursday evening. LePage went on the attack against the incumbent, suggesting the economy has gone to pot since he...
CAR AND DRIVER
Maine Is Finally Clamping Down on Obscene, Offensive License Plates
Unlike most states, which have a department or committee that approves custom plates, Maine has no approval process. Drivers took advantage, printing out plates with any and all obscenities you could think of. That's about to change, according to the Associated Press. Maine has begun to issue recall notices to...
wabi.tv
Mills announces $5.5 million investment in support for Maine child care
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced today a 5.5 million dollar investment in support for Maine child care. She made the announcement during her visit to Educare Central Maine in Waterville, a learning and development center for children up to age five. Mills says the funds are from the...
foxbangor.com
Campaign Signs Concerns
BANGOR — With election day around the corner it seems there’s no escaping campaign signs…And many Mainers are wondering if they’re worth the hassle. It seems that there is a sign for just about every issue and candidate on the ballot and then some. But are...
'This law is going to impact nearly every business in Maine.'
MAINE, Maine — Maine's first-in-the-nation law prohibiting products made with PFAS chemicals doesn't go into effect until 2030, but the law does direct companies to begin reporting whether their products contain PFAS starting this January. The class of chemicals known as PFAS has been linked in studies to health...
thecentersquare.com
Maine to wind down rental relief as federal funds dry up
(The Center Square) – Maine is winding down its pandemic rental assistance program after learning that the federal government won’t be providing more funds. MaineHousing has paused its emergency rental assistance program and says it will not be accepting new or renewed applications. The move follows the U.S. Treasury announcement last week that Maine wasn't among 28 states included in the latest round of disbursements from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Fact checking numbers LePage and Mills cited during the Voice of the Voter forum
PORTLAND, Maine — It didn't take long for Maine's economy to come up during our Voice of the Voter forum on Thursday night. "There's been some accusations made about the status of our state and the state's economy," Gov. Janet Mills said looking at the former governor, Paul LePage, on stage.
National Drug Take Back Day took place at locations across Maine
MAINE, USA — National Drug Take Back Day took place at locations all across the country and here in Maine on Saturday. Members of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office gathered at the Airport Mall on Union St. in Bangor to collect prescription drugs from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
foxbangor.com
Effort to find bond owners
AUGUSTA- Maine Treasurer Henry Beck is looking for help from the public to find the owners of some war- era bonds. The bonds were issued between May 1941 and June of 1980 as defense bonds with maturities of 30 to 40 years. The Office of the Treasurer is currently holding...
Maine's 207 area code extended again
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's 207 area code has more life. While the area code had previously been predicted to expire by the fourth quarter of 2025, the Maine Public Utilities Commission said in a release Thursday that ongoing efforts to preserve it have resulted in an extension of about 15 months.
wabi.tv
Maine Health professionals voice concern over threat to health care access
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine health professionals gathered in Augusta today to voice their concerns about what they say is the threat former Governor Paul LePage presents to health care access in the state. They say he waged war on the health of Mainers during his eight years in office...
WMTW
Maine hospitals dealing with influx of children sick with respiratory viruses
PORTLAND, Maine — Hospitals across Maine are feeling the strain from a growing number of children being admitted with respiratory viruses. Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health told WMTW on Friday that three if the four pediatric ICU beds at Eastern Maine Medical Center were filled by young children with RSV.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Maine residents have five days to claim $850 direct relief check payments
Maine residents have five days to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief due to a surplus in the state's budget. The stimulus payments aim to provide financial assistance for pandemic- and inflation-induced economic strains. Close to 860,000 residents will be eligible if they file by the end of October to claim their relief checks.
themainewire.com
Aroostook Enigma: Mystery Surrounds Maine Potato Matriarch’s Stillborn Senate Bid – Steve Robinson Investigates
It’s a genuine Aroostook County Mystery: What happened to Sue McCrum, the matriarch of the powerful Penobscot McCrum potato empire, that led her to drop out of the District 2 State Senate race just 24 hours after she filed papers to run? On March 5, 2020, McCrum filed to enter the race. Before her paperwork had even appeared on the state ethics website, she’d already terminated her candidacy.
foxbangor.com
Photographer Cherly Clegg supports Maine Lobstermen with pictures
STONINGTON– A Boston based photographer is helping to raise awareness of the battle over Maine’s lobster industry by photographing lobstermen, their families of lobstermen and community members for her “family photo series.”. “I heard on the national news David Muri say Monteray Bay Aquarium red listed lobsters...
