Maine State

Program to help older Mainers with home improvements

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
Is There A Legal Age Limit On Trick-Or-Treating In Maine?

Doesn't it feel like 2022 has just flown by? It's probably because we did nothing in 2020 and 2021 was pretty chill, too. Yeah, that's got to be it!. For whatever the reason, we're just days away from the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday Season - Halloween. One of the...
Heating assistance help from MaineHousing will be released early

AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing has announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule. That will allow fuel vendors across the state to deliver heating assistance quickly to 10,814 eligible households, including nearly 17,000 people.
Maine Is Finally Clamping Down on Obscene, Offensive License Plates

Unlike most states, which have a department or committee that approves custom plates, Maine has no approval process. Drivers took advantage, printing out plates with any and all obscenities you could think of. That's about to change, according to the Associated Press. Maine has begun to issue recall notices to...
Mills announces $5.5 million investment in support for Maine child care

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced today a 5.5 million dollar investment in support for Maine child care. She made the announcement during her visit to Educare Central Maine in Waterville, a learning and development center for children up to age five. Mills says the funds are from the...
Campaign Signs Concerns

BANGOR — With election day around the corner it seems there’s no escaping campaign signs…And many Mainers are wondering if they’re worth the hassle. It seems that there is a sign for just about every issue and candidate on the ballot and then some. But are...
Maine to wind down rental relief as federal funds dry up

(The Center Square) – Maine is winding down its pandemic rental assistance program after learning that the federal government won’t be providing more funds. MaineHousing has paused its emergency rental assistance program and says it will not be accepting new or renewed applications. The move follows the U.S. Treasury announcement last week that Maine wasn't among 28 states included in the latest round of disbursements from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Effort to find bond owners

AUGUSTA- Maine Treasurer Henry Beck is looking for help from the public to find the owners of some war- era bonds. The bonds were issued between May 1941 and June of 1980 as defense bonds with maturities of 30 to 40 years. The Office of the Treasurer is currently holding...
Maine's 207 area code extended again

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's 207 area code has more life. While the area code had previously been predicted to expire by the fourth quarter of 2025, the Maine Public Utilities Commission said in a release Thursday that ongoing efforts to preserve it have resulted in an extension of about 15 months.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
Aroostook Enigma: Mystery Surrounds Maine Potato Matriarch’s Stillborn Senate Bid – Steve Robinson Investigates

It’s a genuine Aroostook County Mystery: What happened to Sue McCrum, the matriarch of the powerful Penobscot McCrum potato empire, that led her to drop out of the District 2 State Senate race just 24 hours after she filed papers to run? On March 5, 2020, McCrum filed to enter the race. Before her paperwork had even appeared on the state ethics website, she’d already terminated her candidacy.
Photographer Cherly Clegg supports Maine Lobstermen with pictures

STONINGTON– A Boston based photographer is helping to raise awareness of the battle over Maine’s lobster industry by photographing lobstermen, their families of lobstermen and community members for her “family photo series.”. “I heard on the national news David Muri say Monteray Bay Aquarium red listed lobsters...
