Suspect in shooting outside Gastonia convenience store sought

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect in a weekend shooting outside of a convenience store in Gastonia is being sought, Gastonia Police said Wednesday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Officers responded to calls regarding gunfire around 11 a.m. Sunday at Soo’s convenience store on W. Davidson Ave.

A 34-year-old man was found at a nearby home suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the suspect fled from the scene in a blue SUV.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.