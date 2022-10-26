ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Suspect in shooting outside Gastonia convenience store sought

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QR7H9_0ineGtfB00

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect in a weekend shooting outside of a convenience store in Gastonia is being sought, Gastonia Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunfire around 11 a.m. Sunday at Soo’s convenience store on W. Davidson Ave.

A 34-year-old man was found at a nearby home suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the suspect fled from the scene in a blue SUV.

