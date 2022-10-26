IKEA to Close its Rego Park Store in December

The IKEA Store at the Rego Center shopping mall is closing in December (courtesy of IKEA)

The popular Swedish homeware and furniture store IKEA is closing its Rego Park store in December—less than two years of being in operation.

IKEA Queens, which opened a 115,000 square foot space within the Rego Center shopping mall in January 2021, announced today that it was closing the location at the end of the year. The news was first reported by the Commerical Observer.

The store was IKEA’s third to open in New York City, after a 17,500 square foot store opened on the Upper East Side in 2019 and the massive Red Hook, Brooklyn store opened in 2008.

However, the Upper East Side store—dubbed the “Planning Studio”— closed at the end of last year, which was attributed to low foot traffic and high rent, Patch reported at the time. With the closure of the Rego Park store, IKEA will be left with just the Red Hook store.

The company, when it made the announcement that it was opening in Rego Park, said it was attracted to the mall given its proximity to public transportation. The center is served by the E, M and R subway lines and by several bus lines.

The store features thousands of IKEA products available to purchase and take home, with larger furniture items on display and available for delivery. It also offers Swedish cuisine and family-friendly spaces for shoppers with children.