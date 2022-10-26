ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

IKEA to Close its Rego Park Store in December

Queens Post
Queens Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZS5zH_0ineGsmS00
The IKEA Store at the Rego Center shopping mall is closing in December (courtesy of IKEA)

The popular Swedish homeware and furniture store IKEA is closing its Rego Park store in December—less than two years of being in operation.

IKEA Queens, which opened a 115,000 square foot space within the Rego Center shopping mall in January 2021, announced today that it was closing the location at the end of the year. The news was first reported by the Commerical Observer.

The store was IKEA’s third to open in New York City, after a 17,500 square foot store opened on the Upper East Side in 2019 and the massive Red Hook, Brooklyn store opened in 2008.

However, the Upper East Side store—dubbed the “Planning Studio”— closed at the end of last year, which was attributed to low foot traffic and high rent, Patch reported at the time. With the closure of the Rego Park store, IKEA will be left with just the Red Hook store.

The company, when it made the announcement that it was opening in Rego Park, said it was attracted to the mall given its proximity to public transportation. The center is served by the E, M and R subway lines and by several bus lines.

The store features thousands of IKEA products available to purchase and take home, with larger furniture items on display and available for delivery. It also offers Swedish cuisine and family-friendly spaces for shoppers with children.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
W42ST.nyc

Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million

A Hell’s Kitchen building which last sold for $77,000 is on the market for $26 million in an astonishing appreciation in value, and the culmination of a classic New York story of immigrant grit for a Greek couple who scraped together the money to buy it 49 years ago. Anchoring the western end of Restaurant […] The post Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons

Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

This Brooklyn Neighborhood Saw Average Home Prices Cut in Half

Home prices in the Big Apple remain some of the highest in the country, but new figures on the state of the market show a shift in the city's priciest neighborhoods, including one that saw a drop in sale prices by nearly 50 percent. Tucked away below Prospect Park, Brooklyn's...
BROOKLYN, NY
BoardingArea

NYC Subways & Buses Now Offer Half Price Option Via OMNY

New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is still transitioning from the 30-year-old MetroCard payment system for buses and subways to the new OMNY contactless payment platform. All stations and buses now have both OMNY and MetroCard readers, but that will eventually change and the MetroCard will supposedly be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Development ‘El Borinquen Residences’ Now Complete at 3401 Third Avenue in The Bronx

Developers and city agencies recently celebrated the completed of El Borinquen Residences, a new, deeply affordable property in The Bronx. Located at 3401 Third Avenue in the Morrisania neighborhood, the ten-story building houses 148 affordable apartments, including 29 homes for seniors at or below 30 percent Area Median Income (AMI), and 90 units designated for the formerly homeless and youths aging out of foster care. The latter includes access to on-site supportive services.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

'A Happy Business': 3 Moms Bring Candy Van To Events Across Westchester

For those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth as Halloween approaches, a mobile candy van might just be the perfect solution. Candy Zoo, run by a team of three mothers, is a moving candy truck that is available to rent for private events and can be found throughout the tri-state area, including Westchester County, Fairfield County, and the Englewood area, according to one of the business's founders, Karen Benett.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
architecturaldigest.com

Step Inside This 470-Square-Foot Cozy Chelsea Studio

As someone who has spent 20-something summer weekends living on a sailboat, urban strategy consultant and entrepreneur James Lima has a thing for small, well-designed spaces. “My brief to Daniel and Noam was simple: Help me showcase my artwork and create a living space that is comfortable, serene, luminous—and queer,” says the urban redevelopment leader, who is currently busy helming the redevelopment of the iconic—and long-abandoned—Buffalo Central Terminal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
themontclairgirl.com

This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line

Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only will this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

Clocks Go Back Next Weekend: Heads-Up New Yorkers

Don't forget! Read to see if your state is on the list to ditch Daylight Saving Time!(Olga Tsareva/iStock) Being the last weekend of October, it’s only appropriate to give the heads-up of the upcoming time change set to take place for the following weekend. On Sunday, November 6, Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 am – Eastern Time Zone (NY, NJ, CT, PA… the entire United States East Coast from Maine to Florida.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reyin Jasmine

Living Alone at 21 In New York City

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest. I moved from a tiny Jewish town in Florida to a humongous city. I never thought finding friends in a place with 8.5million people *Based on Google* would be so arduous. Not going to lie it was easier finding like-minded people in a small town, but New York challenges you and teaches you life at a young age. I believe the city introduces you to who you want to become and who you don't. Do not get me wrong; I love New York, tragically. Sure, it’s super easy to romanticize New York but the city will NEVER romanticize you. Moving to a city at 21 where time passes by like the 90 seconds you’re on a rollercoaster at Six Flags was alarming, but opened my eyes to how fast time is; and how precious it is. Time does not exist here; people just live and do the best they can in a day and THE MOST they can do. New York is one of your friends from college who peer pressured you to take your first hit of marijuana and you’ve always kept them close because they pushed you to live life to the fullest. Being friends with them is not easy but it’s needed; especially if you’re 21.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

Photographing a 90s coming-of-age on the Lower East Side

"I was looking for things to photograph, and I just found them, quite beautifully, in this gorgeous autumn light," Angela Cappetta tells me, recalling her first interaction with Glendalis, then nine years old, and her family. It was the early 90s, and the multigenerational group were piling into a car on New York's Lower East Side when Angela stopped them for a photo. Little did she know she would continue taking the family's picture, with a particular focus on Glendalis, for the next decade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD investigating after another person shoved on subway tracks

NEW YORK, NY – Another subway rider in New York City was thrown onto the tracks on Monday. This comes as the city launches a public information blitz showing an increase in officers inside the subway system. On Monday, a man was pushed by an unknown suspect onto the tracks at the ‘6’ train platform at East 77th Street and Lexington in Manhattan. He was rescued by nearby good Samaritans before the train arrived at the station and suffered only minor scratches and bruises. The suspect, described as a black male in his 30s, about 5’7″ tall, who was bald The post NYPD investigating after another person shoved on subway tracks appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

8 Best Westchester Birthday Party Places

Birthday party planning can be right up there with trying to find the right daycare provider. Ok, fine, they aren’t that stressful. Yet, we want our kids to have a fantastic birthday experience, and if your kids are like ours, they may start bringing up their birthday at least 10 months before the big day. So yes, there is a bit of pressure.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy