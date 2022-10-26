Read full article on original website
californiaexaminer.net
Dallas Hospital Shooting Suspect Turned Off Ankle Monitor Before June Arrest, Sources Said
For the second time this year, the suspect in the shooting at Dallas Methodist Hospital ripped off his ankle monitor, in violation of his parole requirements; yet, he was released from detention on Tuesday after having served 100 days by the order of the state parole board. On March 1,...
Subjects in Lewisville murder/suicide identified
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the two people who died Thursday in a murder/suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex. A woman called 911 about 5:30 a.m. Thursday while in an argument with her ex-husband in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of East FM 3040, according to a Lewisville Police department news release. Dispatchers heard multiple gunshots and then the call went silent. Witnesses then called 911 to report that the man had shot the woman multiple times, and then himself. The woman had gunshot wounds to her chest, and the man had a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Missing Dallas Man, 90, Found
The Dallas Police Department says a man considered critical missing Saturday has been found. Poilce said the man has been found safe and did not disclose further details. Missing persons cases are labeled "critical" when the person's safety or life is believed to be in jeopardy.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Pepper Sprayed While Handcuffed in Garland PD Cruiser Speaks Out, Files Suit
A North Texas mother says the Garland Police Department failed to protect her from a rogue officer who pepper-sprayed her while she was handcuffed and buckled inside a police cruiser. The incident is one of two back-to-back questionable use of force incidents involving the same officer and which led to...
dpdbeat.com
Critical Missing-John Alfred James
Mr. James has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating the above individual. On October 28, 2022, at about 4:00 pm, Mr. James was last seen in the 1900 block of Lanark Avenue. Mr. James is driving a black 2018 Chevy Trax (crossover SUV) with Texas tag LGM-8816. Mr. James may be in need of assistance. Mr. James is described as a 90-year-old black male, with gray hair, and brown eyes. He is 5, 08″, and 130 lbs and was last seen wearing colored pants and a t-shirt.
dpdbeat.com
Information Needed in Fatal Hit and Run-3100 LBJ Freeway
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for this offense. On October 29, 2022, at about 2:32 am, officers responded to a call for service in the 3100 block of LBJ Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined; an unknown female victim was walking in the lanes of traffic eastbound on 3100 LBJ Freeway near Webb Chapel Road. It appears the victim was struck by at least two separate vehicles while she was in the far-left lane of the five-lane freeway. The vehicles that struck her failed to stop and remain at the scene. The victim was pronounced dead at the location. The victim is described as a white or Hispanic woman wearing a dark floral top, light-colored hoodie, and jeans. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 196239-2022.
3 students arrested at Rowlett High School for aggravated assault
ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) - Three Rowelett High School students were arrested after police say they jumped another student, hitting him with a loaded handgun. It happened Oct. 28. The victim told school resource officers that the suspects hit him with their fists, and one struck him with the gun. Police said the student victim received minor injuries that are not life threatening. But out of an abundance of caution, the Rowlett Police Department requested that the school was placed on Secure & Hold for three and a half hours. Rowlett Police officers, detectives and Garland ISD Security immediately responded to the high school and began the investigation. Additional police officers were placed outside the high school for the safety of the staff and students. The investigation led to the recovery of a concealed, loaded handgun in the high school. At about 2:15 p.m. Rowlett Police arrested the students for aggravated assault. They were taken into custody and will be transported to the Dallas County Henry Wade Juvenile Center in Dallas. Their names cannot be released because they are juveniles. The investigation is ongoing.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BREWSTER, DELINDA LYNN; FEMALE; POB: MARSHALL TX; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: ROWLETT TX; OCCUPATION: DISABLED;...
Dallas Doctor Who Allegedly Tampered With IVs Claims He Is Being Framed
The Dallas doctor that allegedly tampered with medical IVs pleaded not guilty to the charges brought forth and says that the accusations are not valid. WFAA reported they received a call from Baylor, Scott & White’s Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz who is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center, one day before he was due to appear in a Dallas court to be arraigned on 10 felony counts related to the allegations. He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges. In a 30-minute interview, the anesthesiologist told WFAA the videos being used against him are misleading and don’t tell the whole story.
KTEN.com
Truck driver sentenced after deadly Sherman crash
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A truck driver accused of hitting and killing a Gunter woman has been sentenced in connection with a deadly. A Grayson County jury found Darwood Kellett of Irving, Texas, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and methamphetamine possession. Sherman police said Kellett, 55,...
Man arrested in East Texas in connection to murder of woman, kidnapping of 5-month-old
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested Wednesday in East Texas and charged with murder, endangering a child and evading arrest, according to authorities. Braylon Diamente Hicks was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail, said the Edgewood Police Department. Hicks was accused of leading East Texas law enforcement on a pursuit from Edgewood […]
fox4news.com
Serial killer Billy Chemirmir's alleged victims remembered after cases dismissed
DALLAS - Family members of victims allegedly killed by serial killer Billy Chemimir gathered Friday for a moment of silence to read the names of the victims whose cases were dismissed by the Dallas County District Attorney. Chemirmir was convicted of capital murder twice and given two life sentences, and...
tpr.org
Federal investigators tracing gun used in Dallas hospital shooting
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives is working to trace the gun police say was used to kill two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center this weekend. A spokesperson for the ATF told KERA News the bureau is also working with Dallas police as needed in order...
easttexasradio.com
Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail
A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
Denton police release robbery suspect, search continues for the actual robber
An armed robber is on the loose in Denton where a restaurant on University Drive was robbed Wednesday. A 911 caller reported that an armed man grabbed an employee and stole the money. While still on-scene, police found a man nearby and arrested him
dallasexpress.com
Mother of Eight Killed in Hit-and-Run Head-On Crash
A mother of eight was killed Monday evening in a deadly hit-and-run in Carrollton. The Carrollton police identified a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, October 25. However, the alleged driver has yet to be apprehended. “He needs to own up to what he did,” said...
easttexasradio.com
Man Jailed In VZ County On Dallas Capital Murder Charge
Grand Saline Police arrested a teen fugitive wanted on a Dallas warrant for capital murder. U.S. Marshal and Police took 17-year-old Julio David Falcon into custody without incident. They booked him into the Van Zandt County Justice Center. The investigation is continuing.
Democrats Demand Investigation of Abbott’s Parole Board Following Dallas Hospital Shooting
Rep. Rafael Anchía, a Dallas Democrat, will ask a state auditor to launch a full investigation into the Board of Pardons and Parole for allowing Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez to be allowed out on parole. Hernandez not only assaulted his girlfriend in a Dallas area hospital to give birth to his child, but also committed cold-blooded double homicide.
fox4news.com
Domestic shooting in Fort Worth leaves 1 dead, sends 1 to hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman was shot by her husband, who then killed himself in Fort Worth on Friday. The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Meadowbrook Drive, near East Loop 820. Police said the two were in an argument and the man shot her several times in...
Garland police confirm identity of road rage shooting victim
Garland police have confirmed the identity of the victim who was killed Sunday night in an apparent road-rage attack on 635-LBJ. The victim has now been identified as Cesar Moreno-Pompa who was driving south
