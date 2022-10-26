RAPID CITY, SD—Today (October 26) is Winter Weather Preparedness Day in South Dakota. The day of observation is an opportunity to educate the public and promote awareness on recommended actions the public can take to prepare ahead of time for weather events during the winter season. The recommendations include developing storm kits for car and home, getting vehicles ready for the winter season, and taking necessary actions before traveling and using caution when driving on roads impacted by weather conditions..

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO