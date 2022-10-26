Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Moose visits Rapid City garden center
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
KEVN
Rapid City could become home for Ukrainian refugees
KEVN
First-graders experience what downtown Rapid City life has to offer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Children learn a lot in first grade, which is why it is important to let them experience life, just as living downtown in a city. St Paul’s Lutheran School took its first-grade class on a field trip to discover all downtown Rapid City has to offer.
kotatv.com
Having an ‘a-maize-ing’ time at the corn maze, pumpkin patch
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fall bucket lists often include a bonfire, carving a pumpkin, and checking out a corn maze. The Spearfish Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze includes the best of both worlds: a scavenger hunt during the day and a haunted corn maze at night. Check out the interview above to learn more.
KEVN
Very nice weather over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is little to no chance of precipitation over the next 5-7 days. Temperatures tomorrow and over the weekend will be very nice. Most of our area will see highs temperatures in the 60s. This will continue for Halloween with highs in the mid-60s for the holiday.
sdpb.org
Rogue moose takes up residence in Rapid City
A rogue moose is on the lam in Rapid City. Since taking up residence, she’s led residents on a weeklong wild moose chase. While seeming to enjoy the amenities of Rapid City, wildlife officials aren’t certain where precisely this moose came from. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks...
Black Hills Pioneer
Things are about to get very weird in Deadweird
DEADWOOD — This weekend marks the 25th anniversary of Deadweird in Deadwood, an event originally inspired and orchestrated by the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce to up the ante for costume prize money to attract even more people to town to celebrate Halloween. “Since we keep the things that people...
KELOLAND TV
Officials investigate wildland fire in Pennington County
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Pennington County are investigating a wildland fire between Hill City and Keystone Saturday. The public information officer with Forest Services tells KELOLAND News the fire is burning in the Black Elk Wilderness of the Black Hills National Forest. That area is along highway 244, which is the road that leads to Mt. Rushmore.
kotatv.com
Celebrating National American Beer Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hay Camp Brewing Co. is the first production brewery in Rapid City. Starting in 2014 Hay Camp has produced and manufactured their own beer and is a part of a growing community. According to the National Today website, there are more than 7 thousand breweries...
kotatv.com
Cooking with Eric - Vegetarian Pumpkin Chili
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Here is a healthy one-pot meal full of flavor and healthy ingredients. The canned pumpkin adds a creamy texture that makes this dish special. First, in a tablespoon of olive oil or 2 tablespoons of butter, sauté 1 large, chopped onion and 1 chopped poblano pepper until softened. Add 4 minced garlic cloves, then add 1 1/2 tablespoons good chili powder and 2 teaspoons of cumin. Sprinkle in a quarter teaspoon of cayenne pepper.
newscenter1.tv
Get ready to handle winter like a pro!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- October 26 is Winter Weather Preparedness Day, and current warm and sunny conditions actually present the perfect opportunity to prepare for the upcoming season. Here are a few tips from Alexa White, Deputy Director of Rapid City/Pennington County Emergency Management, and City of Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker so that you’re ready to help yourself and your neighbor by the time the first big snow hits your front porch.
rcgov.org
Winter Weather Preparedness Day: Local Officials Share Advice
RAPID CITY, SD—Today (October 26) is Winter Weather Preparedness Day in South Dakota. The day of observation is an opportunity to educate the public and promote awareness on recommended actions the public can take to prepare ahead of time for weather events during the winter season. The recommendations include developing storm kits for car and home, getting vehicles ready for the winter season, and taking necessary actions before traveling and using caution when driving on roads impacted by weather conditions..
truedakotan.com
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
KELOLAND TV
Winter-maintenance plan OK’d for SD highways
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Last winter, the South Dakota Department of Transportation budgeted $19,596,305 and spent $15,575,464 clearing ice and snow from the state’s highways. For this coming season, the winter-maintenance plan has $20,553,159 in it. The state Transportation Commission reviewed and approved the latest plan Wednesday.
KEVN
Sierra Brothers Found Guilty on all Charges
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The verdict was rendered in the sexual assault and kidnapping case involving two brothers and a young woman on the Pine Ridge Reservation in July 2019. Jessie and Dustin Sierra were both found guilty of all charges. The 21-year-old woman alleged Jesse Sierra kidnapped her...
sdpb.org
Mayors, law enforcement concerned about marijuana legalization
A group of mayors and law enforcement across the state are raising concerns about a ballot question to legalize marijuana possession. They say it will compromise public safety and public health. Rapid City mayor Steve Allender said the ballot measure comes at the worst possible time. “This is a measure...
kotatv.com
Friday Night Hike, October 27, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite facing a difficult opponent in the Bon Homme Cavaliers, the top-seeded Wall Eagles survived their quarterfinal matchup on their home field. Plus, the Hot Springs Bison delivered another major statement win, shutting down Aberdeen Roncalli. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in a special Thursday night edition of the Friday Night Hike.
kotatv.com
Live interview with Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Wall football team hosted Bon Homme for a 9AA quarterfinal playoff game Thursday night. We caught up with Eagles head coach Lex Heathershaw to chat about the matchup and his team’s impressive season.
