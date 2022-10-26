Read full article on original website
klif.com
Dangers of Common Anxiety/Sleep Meds Like Xanax, Ativan and Valium [LISTEN]
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Millions of people take take some form of highly addictive prescription medications like Xanax, Ativan and Valium for anxiety and sleep issues. The medications are in a class of prescription drugs known as Benzodiazepines,. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), more than 30...
WFAA
Know your rights as a patient in Texas: 3 questions to ask your surgical team
DALLAS — The storyline involving Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz may lead to questions about your rights as a patient. The Dallas anesthesiologist is accused of tampering with IV bags. In a jailhouse interview with WFAA, Ortiz denied the allegations. Here are three questions you can ask to check the background...
WFAA
North Texas school shuts down over 'flu-like' cases
ADDISON, Texas — Greenhill School in Addison is cancelling classes for some students due to what they call a "flu-like illness." The private school is reporting a high number of students that were absent because of the virus. Classes were canceled this Thursday and Friday (Oct. 27 and Oct....
dmagazine.com
DFW Healthcare Brief: Texas Health Plano Named to World’s Best Speciality Hospitals and A New Techstars Health Accelerator in Fort Worth
For the second year in a row, Newsweek has named Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano to its list of World’s Best Specialized Hospitals for 2023 for cardiac surgery. The award recognizes hospitals that specialize in cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, oncology, neurology, orthopedics, pediatric & adolescent medicine, cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, pulmonology and urology. Newsweek and Statista Inc. surveyed more than 40,000 medical experts to gather data on potential honorees. Read the full list of Newsweek’s World’s Best Specialized Hospitals for 2023 here.
dallasexpress.com
Employers Overlook Criminal Histories Amid Staffing Shortages
A criminal background can be a major obstacle for individuals seeking gainful employment, however, a handful of North Texas companies are now overlooking an applicant’s criminal history in some cases amid a growing staffing shortage. On Wednesday, applicants lined up outside the county Resource Connection Center (RCC) in south...
Study: Millennials are moving to these Texas cities more than most in US
Every generation has had its time to shine or at least will in the soon-to-be future, all eyes are on Millennials in this day and age as the up-and-comers.
dmagazine.com
Amazon and One Medical Have Landed in Dallas
Amazon’s most recent foray into the healthcare space has expanded into Dallas. After an agreement was signed for a nearly $4 billion acquisition by Amazon, primary care provider One Medical now has two Dallas locations and is looking to grow again in North Texas before the end of the year. So what makes One Medical different, and what caught Amazon’s eye?
Study shows average income needed to afford rent in Texas’ largest cities
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you know how much you need to make in order to afford rent in the biggest cities across the United States, or even just in Texas?. A study conducted by SmartAsset checked out what your income needs to look like, on average, in order to pay rent in the largest U.S. cities in 2022.
dallasexpress.com
Local City Facing Increasing Numbers of Homeless Families
Tarrant County has experienced such a huge increase in family homelessness that shelters in Fort Worth are now having to turn away families simply because there is not enough room to house them. During a City work session, the City council discussed ways to address the growing problem of homeless...
keranews.org
Lingering in the street just got very expensive in Dallas — and advocates for the homeless cry foul
Lingering in the street in Dallas where the median is six feet or less, or where there’s no median, now carries a financial cost — a fine as high as $500. The Dallas City Council passed the ordinance on a 14 to 1 vote. Advocates for people who...
dallasexpress.com
Victim Billed for Poisoned IV Bag by Baylor Scott & White
Baylor Scott & White Surgicare reportedly billed an 18-year-old for an IV bag administered to him that anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. had allegedly tainted, leading to a cardiac emergency during his procedure. “My initial reaction is: this is putting salt on the wound,” said the teenage victim’s grandfather, Dr. Dan...
WFAA
A North Texas pro golfer nearly died in a golf cart accident. He lived to tell his story.
DALLAS — Luke Kwon's livelihood is on YouTube: His journey as a pro golfer, his instructional videos, his matches with other pros, like Bryson DeChambeau. But when Kwon settled in front of the camera last week, the subject wasn't golf. Instead, Kwon was talking about his life, and how he almost lost it.
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
dallasexpress.com
Local Teacher Arrested for Alleged Improper Relationship With Student
A Richardson Independent School District (RISD) teacher was arrested on Thursday after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor at a previous district. Jason Delezen, a teacher at Richardson High School, was arrested by Texarkana Police on October 20 and charged with “improper relationship between an educator...
McKinney National Airport Expansion Could Add ‘Fuel in The Fire’ For Collin County
Officials say the potential of commercial airline operations at McKinney National Airport could lead to expanded growth for Collin County and parts north. Rogers Healy, president of Rogers Healy and Associates, said commercial flight operations at McKinney National Airport could add “fuel in the fire” for an already booming Collin County.
dallasexpress.com
Halloween Events in North Texas
With the Halloween holiday quickly approaching, there is still plenty for North Texans to take part in within the Dallas-Fort Worth region. These events include haunted houses in Plano, Midlothian, Garland, and Red Oak, pub crawls and happy hours in Dallas, and Halloween-themed family nights in Farmers Branch and Garland.
WFAA
Need a job? Here are the Best Places to Work in DFW
DALLAS — This story was originally produced by the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in local business and real estate, visit their website. Soaring inflation has left many workers in need of additional income, and many are planning to pick up some extra work in the fourth quarter.
New way to travel could be coming to DFW—Plano takes next step to consider possibilities
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Imagine this: a self-driving vehicle that runs on a track suspended overhead. Riders choose when to board and where they want to go, and their personal vehicle, or pod, will transport them directly, with no stops along the way.
Up in 60: Car wash turns into tunnel of terror for Halloween
DALLAS — If you're looking for a safe and family-friendly haunted attraction, WashGuys Car Wash is transforming their business for Halloween Weekend. Over three days, three locations will be haunted by fog machines, creepy clowns, music, candy and more from 7:00 pm to midnight. The schedule, pending weather, is...
fox4news.com
After being surrendered to shelter, 19-year-old dog showered with love by best friends
DALLAS - When a 19-year-old dog named Annie was surrendered to an animal shelter in Dallas, Texas, veterinarians thought she only had a month to live. But four months later, the black Labrador retriever mix is living out her days with two best friends who are showering her with love and helping to cross off a bucket list of adventures.
