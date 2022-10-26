ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

klif.com

Dangers of Common Anxiety/Sleep Meds Like Xanax, Ativan and Valium [LISTEN]

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Millions of people take take some form of highly addictive prescription medications like Xanax, Ativan and Valium for anxiety and sleep issues. The medications are in a class of prescription drugs known as Benzodiazepines,. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), more than 30...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

North Texas school shuts down over 'flu-like' cases

ADDISON, Texas — Greenhill School in Addison is cancelling classes for some students due to what they call a "flu-like illness." The private school is reporting a high number of students that were absent because of the virus. Classes were canceled this Thursday and Friday (Oct. 27 and Oct....
ADDISON, TX
dmagazine.com

DFW Healthcare Brief: Texas Health Plano Named to World’s Best Speciality Hospitals and A New Techstars Health Accelerator in Fort Worth

For the second year in a row, Newsweek has named Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano to its list of World’s Best Specialized Hospitals for 2023 for cardiac surgery. The award recognizes hospitals that specialize in cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, oncology, neurology, orthopedics, pediatric & adolescent medicine, cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, pulmonology and urology. Newsweek and Statista Inc. surveyed more than 40,000 medical experts to gather data on potential honorees. Read the full list of Newsweek’s World’s Best Specialized Hospitals for 2023 here.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Employers Overlook Criminal Histories Amid Staffing Shortages

A criminal background can be a major obstacle for individuals seeking gainful employment, however, a handful of North Texas companies are now overlooking an applicant’s criminal history in some cases amid a growing staffing shortage. On Wednesday, applicants lined up outside the county Resource Connection Center (RCC) in south...
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Amazon and One Medical Have Landed in Dallas

Amazon’s most recent foray into the healthcare space has expanded into Dallas. After an agreement was signed for a nearly $4 billion acquisition by Amazon, primary care provider One Medical now has two Dallas locations and is looking to grow again in North Texas before the end of the year. So what makes One Medical different, and what caught Amazon’s eye?
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local City Facing Increasing Numbers of Homeless Families

Tarrant County has experienced such a huge increase in family homelessness that shelters in Fort Worth are now having to turn away families simply because there is not enough room to house them. During a City work session, the City council discussed ways to address the growing problem of homeless...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Victim Billed for Poisoned IV Bag by Baylor Scott & White

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare reportedly billed an 18-year-old for an IV bag administered to him that anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. had allegedly tainted, leading to a cardiac emergency during his procedure. “My initial reaction is: this is putting salt on the wound,” said the teenage victim’s grandfather, Dr. Dan...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Teacher Arrested for Alleged Improper Relationship With Student

A Richardson Independent School District (RISD) teacher was arrested on Thursday after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor at a previous district. Jason Delezen, a teacher at Richardson High School, was arrested by Texarkana Police on October 20 and charged with “improper relationship between an educator...
RICHARDSON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Halloween Events in North Texas

With the Halloween holiday quickly approaching, there is still plenty for North Texans to take part in within the Dallas-Fort Worth region. These events include haunted houses in Plano, Midlothian, Garland, and Red Oak, pub crawls and happy hours in Dallas, and Halloween-themed family nights in Farmers Branch and Garland.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Need a job? Here are the Best Places to Work in DFW

DALLAS — This story was originally produced by the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in local business and real estate, visit their website. Soaring inflation has left many workers in need of additional income, and many are planning to pick up some extra work in the fourth quarter.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Up in 60: Car wash turns into tunnel of terror for Halloween

DALLAS — If you're looking for a safe and family-friendly haunted attraction, WashGuys Car Wash is transforming their business for Halloween Weekend. Over three days, three locations will be haunted by fog machines, creepy clowns, music, candy and more from 7:00 pm to midnight. The schedule, pending weather, is...
DALLAS, TX

