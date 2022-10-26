Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Cooldown Advice from Real Trainers — Because Your Post-Workout Routine Is Important
Admit it: Post-workout, you often skip the cool down. So many of us want to get through our workout as soon as possible, or we crush it so hard that we can’t be bothered to properly stretch and perform some cooldown exercises. While they might not be as sexy as a sweat-inducing HIIT class or cardio dance class, cooldowns are an essential part of your workout. “Proper cooldowns work by adequately decompressing the body after the rigors of a tough workout,” Noah Neiman, co-founder of Rumble and Rumble TV, tells SheKnows. “It’s important that as our workout intensity increases that we’re...
Men's Health
Thor Bjornsson Is ‘Saying Goodbye’ to Boxing and Moving Onto a New Challenge
Hafthor "Thor" Bjornsson surprised many of his fans when, after winning Iceland's Strongest Man for the 10th year in a row, he announced that he was quitting strongman and retraining as a boxer. Three years and a 100-pound weight loss transformation later, he beat fellow strongman-turned-fighter Eddie Hall in "the world's heaviest fight." But in a pair of recent videos on his YouTube channel, Bjornsson makes another announcement about his career and what the future holds.
TMZ.com
Jake Paul Makes Horseback Entrance At Open Workouts Before Silva Fight
The Problem Child looked more like the Problem Cowboy ahead of his fight against Anderson Silva ... 'cause Jake Paul showed up on horseback to his open workout on Wednesday!!. The undefeated boxer -- who's known for his grandiose antics before bouts -- decided to one-up himself in Phoenix ... by doing his best Canelo Alvarez impression and making friends with a foal.
Men's Health
The 7 Best Flannel Sheets to Keep You Warm This Winter
FALL IS here, and winter isn’t far behind. ‘Tis the season for hot toddies, crockpot stews, and Mariah Carey music ev-ery-where you go. If you live in the United States, it’s also about time to dig out the wool socks, heated blankets, and go-to beanies. But, first things first: It’s time to get the flannel sheets out.
Yardbarker
Anthony Joshua could retire from boxing, according to British icon
Carl Froch has suggested that Anthony Joshua could RETIRE from boxing – and it could date back to the Andy Ruiz Jr defeat. Cast your minds back prior to AJ’s defeat to Ruiz Jr. He was on the top of the world, the king of the heavyweight division. Nothing, and nobody, could stand in his way.
Men's Health
Bong! Omega Unveils Two Incredible Chiming Watches
Omega has announced the two most complex watches in its 174-year history. At the heart of both is a new movement that allows them to chime the time. It took over six years to develop, required up to 17 patents and contains some 575 components. Watches that can audibly read...
Men's Health
50 Delicious Snacks That Are Also Super Healthy
BENEATH ALL THE flashy packaging, many so-called healthy snacks that debuted within the past few years are really just junk. We went on a hunt for high-quality options that actually deliver on muscle-building protein, heart-healthy fats, filling fiber, and flat-out deliciousness. This year we scanned shelves and the Internet for...
Men's Health
Simone Biles Urges Fans Not to Wear Jeffrey Dahmer-Inspired Halloween Costumes
There's no denying the massive impact of Netflix's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. While the true crime-inspired hit became the second-biggest series in the platform's history, it also ushered in a new era of fans celebrating the notorious serial killer. Some have even gone as far as...
Comments / 0