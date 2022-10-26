Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Diego Channel
CAHAN issues Salmonella health advisory for travelers to and from Mexico
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Health Alert Network for San Diego County issued a health advisory, warning travelers to and from Mexico about an increase in Salmonella infections due to a multidrug-resistant strain of the bacteria. The health advisory says the MDR Salmonella serotype Newport is harder to...
sandiegoville.com
San Diego's Izola Bakery Seeking Investments To Assist With Company Growth & New Location
After being named #1 bakery in the U.S. earlier this year, San Diego's Izola is seeking investments to assist in company growth and a new location. In early 2020, Jeffrey Brown and Jenny Chen returned from a trip to Europe to find themselves in forced quarantine together. After jumping aboard the bread-making trend that emerged in the early days of the pandemic, the duo began selling their breads and pastries from a tiny space above Brown's former photo studio in a building on 13th and G streets in San Diego's East Village. Using rock climbing equipment, the couple would take pre-orders and lower a rigged basket to the sidewalk beneath to maintain social distancing with customers. On their first day in business in June 2020, 12 croissants were lowered from their 3rd floor window to customers below. The word quickly spread and curiousity of the operation flourished, as did the couple's passion for their newfound hobby-turned business.
DVM 360
FDA fluorouracil warning, Fetch San Diego, and more
Check out the latest news and analysis on dvm360 Live!™ with host Adam Christman, DVM, MBA. Christman shares what's new in veterinary medicine and important headlines throughout the industry. Here are the news items covered in the show. See the video for more:. FDA warns pet owners about fluorouracil...
Winner of $38M SuperLotto prize sold at San Diego 7/11 comes forward
SAN DIEGO — Someone has come forward to claim the prize money for a $38 million dollar SuperLotto Plus jackpot. The 7-11 store on Spruce Street in San Diego sold the winning ticket but until late Friday afternoon, everyone thought the deadline had come and gone. The claimant came...
nomadlawyer.org
Super Fascinating Things to do in San Diego
Things to Do, Where to Go, and What to Eat in San Diego, California. If you are planning to visit San Diego, California, you will be spoiled for choice. Here are some things to do, where to go, and what to eat. In addition, learn about the history of the area. The city was founded in 1850 and lost its charter two years later. In 1867, a new city was laid out three miles and five kilometers south of the original town. It was founded by businessman Alonzo E.
Top 3 Ramen Spots to Try in San Diego
There are probably hundreds if not thousands of ramen spots throughout the city of San Diego, so it can be quite difficult to narrow down the spots that are worth trying. With that being said, I want to make it clear that I by no means claim that I have tried every ramen spot in San Diego, but there are quite a few spots that I have tried, namely the most popular ones and some smaller, hole in the wall spots as well. So, you can say I am pretty well versed in the ramen world, but it would be impossible to try every single ramen spot in San Diego. Of course, this is all pretty subjective and everyone can have very different tastes when it comes to what we look for in a bowl of ramen, but this is a compilation of reviews that are based on my personal experience as well as ratings found on the internet. Like I always say, I am not a fan of spicy food, so there could very well be really delicious and amazing spicy ramen dishes out there, but I for one can not be one to judge for that, unfortunately. But nonetheless we continue.
theeastcountygazette.com
A ‘Second Life’ for Retired Electric Vehicle Batteries-Company Based in San Diego Emerges with New Technology
Many people are concerned about what will happen to the growing quantity of used electric vehicle batteries as the number of electric vehicles on the road increases. Local business Smartville Inc. introduced a gadget last week that gives old batteries a “second life.”. Battery packs are boxed up and...
San Diego County warns of 'tripledemic' hitting this fall and winter
SAN DIEGO — Rady Children's Hospital was at capacity Friday morning, with 56 patients in the intensive care unit. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is hitting San Diego earlier this year, thinly stretching medical facilities across the region. San Diego County warned that a triple whammy of all three viruses...
MedicalXpress
Healthy blood flow is more important than you may know
When UC San Diego bioengineering professor emeritus Shu Chien reminds you that it's a good idea to get up, move, and get your blood flowing, he knows exactly what he is talking about. In fact, Chien has led research teams that discovered some of the reasons why getting your blood flowing is so good for you. (These beneficial effects of exercise on the vascular system that Chien helped to discover are in addition to the many beneficial effects of exercise on the heart, the musculoskeletal system, and more.)
Feeding San Diego prepares for the holidays, while providing relief to families facing food insecurity
SAN DIEGO — With the holidays coming up, Feeding San Diego is working to provide relief to families experiencing food insecurity, while facing challenges of it’s own. "Families are making hard choices, it’s impossible to afford everything right now for some families based on the cost of living here." said Carissa Casares, with Feeding San Diego.
Free-speech group says UC San Diego violated lecturer's rights in controversy over racial comments
The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression says the university should reinstate Robert Ternansky and should 'not punish faculty in the future for protected speech.'
3 San Diego cities among ‘Best Places to Celebrate Halloween’
Californians apparently love Halloween. In fact, they love it so much, several California cities are considered among the best places in the U.S. to celebrate the holiday, according to a new study. The study was conducted by SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information. The website compared 146 cities across the nation and scored […]
UC San Diego ranked among top 20 universities in the world
The University of California San Diego ranked among the top 20 universities in the world in a newly-released U.S. News and World Report.
How cool was that? SpaceX Falcon 9 launch spotted in San Diego skies
Did anyone catch a bright plume of smoke gliding through the sunset skies of San Diego County Thursday evening?
Lottery player makes last-minute claim to $38M San Diego SuperLotto Plus ticket
A lottery player in California ran into a San Diego office Thursday afternoon just before closing and made a last-minute claim for the $38 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot.
San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods
San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
Hundreds of children hospitalized with RSV in San Diego
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — RSV is hitting kids hard this year, in a way doctors say they haven't seen before. In just the past two weeks, 400 kids have tested positive for RSV at Rady Children’s Hospital. Between that and all the other viruses going around, it's...
San Diego girl says social media companies preyed on her and led her along a path of self-destruction
SAN DIEGO — Through her zombie-like digital search for likes, fueled by the green glow radiating from her smartphone, tablet, and computer, 11-year-old "Jennay" lost herself, or found a person she never knew could be inside of her. Jennay, who will remain anonymous because she is a minor, said...
This Road Trip Map Will Take You Through 6 Of The Most Charming Small Beach Towns In California
California's golden coast is filled with hidden gems and charming beach towns that make perfect road trip destinations. This road map will guide you through six of the Pacific Coast's hidden gems, where you can stop and enjoy the natural beauty that the Golden State has to offer. Your trip...
NBC San Diego
Three Respiratory Illnesses Circulating in San Diego, County Officials Warn
San Diego's public health officials Friday sounded the alarm about another respiratory illness on the rise in the county, joining influenza and COVID-19 and possible having a severe impact on people's lives and the county's medical resources this fall and winter. The county's Health and Human Services Agency and local...
Comments / 0