Neuroimaging study reveals functional and structural brain abnormalities in people with post-treatment Lyme disease

Increasing physical activity of any intensity is beneficial for health, but new research published today in the European Heart Journal shows that there is a greater reduction in cardiovascular disease risk when more of that activity is of at least moderate intensity. The study, led by researchers at the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Leicester Biomedical Research Center and University of Cambridge, analyzed wrist-worn accelerometer-measured physical activity data from more than 88,000 UK Biobank participants.

2 DAYS AGO