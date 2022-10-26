Neuroimaging study reveals functional and structural brain abnormalities in people with post-treatment Lyme disease

Read full article on original website
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
People who stay mentally sharp in old age have bigger brain cells than people decades younger than them, study finds
People who stay mentally sharp and healthy into their eighties have bigger brain cells, a study suggests. Our neurons slowly start to shrink as we age, which is why we tend to slow down in our senior years. But brain cells in so-called 'super-agers' are larger than those in people...
Dementia signs might be detected up to 9 years before onset, researchers say
Researchers say data indicates that healthcare professionals may be able to diagnose demential up to nine years before its onset. A study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association points to signs like balance issues, falls, impairment and problem-solving issues could be clues that help doctors warn of dementia years before symptoms.
Antidepressants can rewire the human brain, study reveals
VIENNA, Austria — Antidepressants have the ability to rewire the human brain, according to new research. Scientists say the drugs alter the structure of grey and white matter, previously thought to be fixed, and returns it to a state of plasticity — normally only seen in kids. Patients...
Team finds a promising medication for sleep apnea
Targeting a condition suffered by nearly a billion people worldwide, a new study from Flinders University has shown a drug previously used to treat depression can reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. While not yet identifying a cure, the authors say the study opens up further avenues for the development...
Alzheimer's vs. normal memory loss: here are 5 things to know right now
An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and up are living with Alzheimer's disease. The progressive disease is devastating and can cause symptoms ranging from memory loss to seizures, according to the National Institute on Aging (NIA). With that, it's understandable to be nervous if you find you or a...
Identifying Dementia Nearly a Decade Prior to Diagnosis, According to New Study
A new Cambridge study discusses warning signs and early treatment options. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. No medical advice will be offered herein on the part of the author.
Horrifying – New Study Indicates That Popular Sugar Substitutes Worsen Your Memory
Using laboratory models, scientists discovered that ingesting FDA-approved levels of saccharin, ACE-K, and stevia early in life may result in many changes to the body, including brain areas linked to memory and reward-motivated behavior. Early-life high-sugar diets have been linked to impaired brain function, but what about low-calorie sugar substitutes?...
Fatal fungi: World Health Organization releases first ever list of fungal pathogens that are 'becoming a threat to humanity'
A list of more than a dozen fungi that pose a threat to public health was published today by the World Health Organization (WHO). The global health agency has named 19 'priority pathogens' that are growing and becoming resistant to treatments, including yeasts and molds. Fungal infections are responsible for...
People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
Gastrointestinal Symptoms, Dieting, and Eating Disorders
Elimination diets are frequently used to manage gastrointestinal symptoms. Elimination diets may trigger or aggravate feeding and eating disorders in some people. Before adopting an elimination diet to manage gastrointestinal symptoms a feeding and eating disorder or a risk to develop it should be excluded. Elimination diets are frequently used...
Signs of dementia could be detected nine years ahead of diagnosis – new research
It may be possible to detect signs of dementia as early as nine years before diagnosis, new research suggests. The findings raise the prospect that in the future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
New research suggests that those with bipolar I and a history of migraines should avoid taking lithium
A new study in Brain and Behavior has unraveled the relationship between migraines, bipolar disorder, and patient outcomes. Nicole Sekula and colleagues conducted an 11-year longitudinal study demonstrating that those with bipolar disorder and migraines experienced worse symptoms of depression, mania, and a diminished quality of life on average. In addition, if those individuals were also prescribed lithium, their symptoms of mania were worse than those with migraines not taking lithium.
Medical Researchers Say Certain Fruits Slow Aging
Scientists, nutritionists and medical doctors largely agree on the importance of diet for health and longevity. Some research suggests certain fruits can measurably slow the aging process.
Wearable device study in 88,000 people shows the heart health benefits of more intense physical activity
Increasing physical activity of any intensity is beneficial for health, but new research published today in the European Heart Journal shows that there is a greater reduction in cardiovascular disease risk when more of that activity is of at least moderate intensity. The study, led by researchers at the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Leicester Biomedical Research Center and University of Cambridge, analyzed wrist-worn accelerometer-measured physical activity data from more than 88,000 UK Biobank participants.
Pressure chamber therapy is effective in the functional improvement of autism, study finds
A new Tel Aviv University study succeeded in significantly improving social skills and the condition of the autistic brain through pressure chamber therapy. The study was conducted on animal models of autism. In it, the researchers identified changes in the brain, including a reduction in neuroinflammation, which is known to be associated with autism.
Making the Connection: Sleep Disorders, Ocular Effects
Consider that one-third of the average human’s lifetime is spent sleeping. Sleep is a universal function of living species. Its restorative functions include memory consolidation, hormone regulation, growth and sympathetic/parasympathetic balance.1 Sleep disorders can interfere with normal physical, mental, social and emotional functioning. Insufficient quality or quantity of sleep is associated with system dysfunctions including endocrine, metabolic, higher cortical function and neurological disorders.2,3 Every day, new research helps us learn more about the direct and indirect consequences sleep disorders may have on ocular health.
Rheumatoid arthritis: This gut bacteria could hold the key to a treatment
Rheumatoid arthritis affects 1 in 100 people worldwide. It causes inflamed, painful, and swollen joints, often in the hands and wrists, and can lead to loss of joint function as well as chronic pain and joint deformities and damage. What causes this condition is unknown. In our recently published study,...
A new device for early diagnosis of degenerative eye disorders
Researchers at an EPFL lab have developed an ophthalmological device that can be used to diagnose some degenerative eye disorders long before the onset of the first symptoms. In early clinical trials, the prototype was shown to produce images with a sufficient degree of precision in just five seconds. Research...
A Special Type of Diet Can Reduce Symptoms of Dementia
Short cycles of a low-calorie diet that mimics fasting appeared to lower inflammation and delay cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease mouse models. Cycles of a diet that simulates fasting seem to lessen Alzheimer’s symptoms in mice genetically engineered to develop the disease, according to new research led by the University of Southern California (USC) Leonard Davis School of Gerontology.
