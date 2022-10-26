ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Looking at the role epigenetics plays in the ways cancer behaves

Two teams of researchers working independently from one another have conducted studies to learn more about the role that epigenetics plays in the behavior of cancerous tumors. The first group, a team at the Institute of Cancer Research in the U.K., working with colleagues from several other institutions in the U.K. analyzed thousands of samples of bowel cancers from different patients looking for instances of epigenetic changes.

