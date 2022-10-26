ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

More than 250 cast ballots to kick off no-excuse absentee voting in Boone County

By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
The absentee voting period in 2020 paved the way for the Boone County Clerk's office's preparations for this year's no-excuse absentee voting, said Brianna Lennon, county clerk.

"We have 259 people that came into the government center (Tuesday). We actually had a line when we started at 8 a.m." she said, adding around 10 already had voted in-person by 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, which also was the last day people could request an absentee ballot by mail.

The early voting line Tuesday was expected. The broader absentee ballot qualifications in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic "showed there was a lot of interest in people being able to cast their ballot early," Lennon said.

This doesn't mean higher turnout is expected for the Nov. 8 general election, which is estimated at 65%. It simply means the people who would already vote on Nov. 8 are taking advantage of the earlier opportunity, Lennon said.

"We have had a lot of people calling and asking when the period for early voting started," she said, adding the number who voted Tuesday speaks to the convenience the no-excuse absentee voting offers. " ... It also means we can spread out the election, so that on Election Day it is a more positive experience for everybody because there are fewer lines and it's a much more smooth process."

Tabulation of ballots remains the same as when a person votes on Election Day. A person fills out their ballot and then puts it into the machine which scans and counts their votes.

The no-excuse absentee voting period runs through Nov. 7. Those who seek to vote can do so through the clerk's office via a polling location set up during regular business hours in the commission chambers on the ground floor of the Boone County Government Center.

Weekend absentee voting will be available 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 29, 30 and Nov. 6, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.

The clerk's office also will host satellite no-excuse absentee poll locations 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Centralia City Square Park; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Douglass High School in Columbia; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at Southern Boone Public Library in Ashland; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6 at Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

