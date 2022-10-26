Parties In Florida Show Differences On Mail-In, Early Voting

With less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election, nearly 1.67 million Floridians had cast ballots as of Wednesday morning, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website.

The data showed that 1,440,978 people had voted by mail, while 224,829 had cast ballots at early voting sites.

Counties were able to start offering in-person early voting on Monday, with all counties required to offer it on Saturday.

The new data showed significant differences between Democrats and Republicans in voting by mail and early voting. Registered Democrats had cast 613,279 mail-in ballots, while registered Republicans had cast 545,313.

But Republicans had cast 117,106 ballots at early voting sites, while Democrats had cast 71,118. Unaffiliated voters had cast a total of 295,617 mail-in and early-voting ballots, while third-party voters had cast 23,374.

