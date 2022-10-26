ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

San Luis Obispo officers nab 4 alleged thieves from the bay area

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested four men from the Bay Area, one of whom had an outstanding FBI warrant, after they were allegedly caught early Friday morning with tools used for stealing catalytic converters. Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Phillips...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Man attempts to cash forged check in Orcutt, arrested after check

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Santa Maria men after they allegedly attempted to cash a forged check at an Orcutt bank on Tuesday, which prompted a chase and search for one of the suspects. Shortly before 3 p.m., employees at a bank in the 1100 block of...
ORCUTT, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Armed robbery reported at Paso Robles drug store

Anyone with information about the robbery urged to contact police. – On Tuesday night at approximately 9:45 p.m., Paso Robles Police officers were dispatched to the CVS store at 187 Niblick Rd. in Paso Robles regarding a robbery in progress. A single male dressed in all black and wearing a black ski mask reportedly entered the store and immediately demanded money from the cashier. The suspect was brandishing a knife and threatened the cashier. The suspect was able to obtain a small amount of money from the register and fled to the rear of the business.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Grover Beach man sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for murder

A judge on Thursday sentenced a Grover Beach man to 30 years to life in prison for the murder of 90-year-old Oceano activist Lawrence “Larry” Bross. [KSBY]. David James Krause, 42, has a lengthy criminal history. On a single day in June 2016, while a felon in possession of a firearm, Krause started a fire, stole a bus and crashed it, burglarized a home and stole a car and crashed it.
GROVER BEACH, CA
arroyogrande.org

Arroyo Grande Police Department: “Halloween in the Village” Event

On Monday, October 31, 2022 the Arroyo Grande Village Association will be coordinating what has become a traditional Halloween event for young children. From 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM interested merchants in the Village will be able to participate in “Halloween in the Village” during which candy and treats will be distributed to young children.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
San Luis Obispo alerting drivers of changes to Marsh Street

The city of San Luis Obispo is alerting drivers to changes made to the layout of Marsh Street in the downtown area. Vehicle lanes on Marsh Street have been reduced from three to two between Nipomo and Santa Rosa streets. There is now a protected bike lane that runs next to the sidewalk, rather than a vehicle lane. Additionally, parking spaces have been moved to between one of the two vehicle lanes and the bike lane.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Former SLO County deputy found not guilty of child molestation

A jury last week found a former San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s correctional deputy not guilty of eight counts of child sexual abuse. In 2020, prosecutors charged James Peter Storton of Arroyo Grande with eight felony counts of child sexual abuse concerning two alleged victims. He was released on $100,000 bail shortly afterwards and then pled not guilty.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Public advised to be aware of trick-or-treaters on Halloween

– As Halloween creeps closer, the Paso Robles Police Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood trick-or-treating. “We want our community to have fun on Halloween, and stay safe by making responsible choices,” Paso Robles Police Department, Commander Terry...
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 10/17 – 10/23/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 17, 2022. 01:11— Kymberly...
PASO ROBLES, CA

