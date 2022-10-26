Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo officers nab 4 alleged thieves from the bay area
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested four men from the Bay Area, one of whom had an outstanding FBI warrant, after they were allegedly caught early Friday morning with tools used for stealing catalytic converters. Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Phillips...
Armed robbery reported at Paso Robles drug store
Anyone with information about the robbery urged to contact police. – On Tuesday night at approximately 9:45 p.m., Paso Robles Police officers were dispatched to the CVS store at 187 Niblick Rd. in Paso Robles regarding a robbery in progress. A single male dressed in all black and wearing a black ski mask reportedly entered the store and immediately demanded money from the cashier. The suspect was brandishing a knife and threatened the cashier. The suspect was able to obtain a small amount of money from the register and fled to the rear of the business.
Victim identified in deadly shooting in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police identified the man who was killed in a deadly October 20 shooting. The post Victim identified in deadly shooting in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Paso Robles man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for attempting to rob Chase Bank
A man from Paso Robles has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for attempted robbery of a Chase Bank in Paso Robles. The post Paso Robles man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for attempting to rob Chase Bank appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Grover Beach man sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for murder
A judge on Thursday sentenced a Grover Beach man to 30 years to life in prison for the murder of 90-year-old Oceano activist Lawrence “Larry” Bross. [KSBY]. David James Krause, 42, has a lengthy criminal history. On a single day in June 2016, while a felon in possession of a firearm, Krause started a fire, stole a bus and crashed it, burglarized a home and stole a car and crashed it.
Four Bay Area men arrested in SLO on burglary-related charges
Four people from the Bay Area, who police say were found with tools used to steal catalytic converters, were arrested in San Luis Obispo early Friday morning.
Two Santa Maria men arrested for attempting to defraud Orcutt Bank
Two Santa Maria men were arrested on suspicion of attempting to defraud an Orcutt bank. The post Two Santa Maria men arrested for attempting to defraud Orcutt Bank appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 17-23
On Oct. 17, Kymberly Ruth Hoke, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Rd. and Country Club Dr. for a bench warrant. On Oct. 17, Miguel Angel Obleadavila, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3300 block of Spring St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
Crews work quickly but fire heavily damages San Luis Obispo County home
“No one was injured in the blaze,” according to Toni Davis, Cal Fire Public Information Officer.
Arroyo Grande Police Department: “Halloween in the Village” Event
On Monday, October 31, 2022 the Arroyo Grande Village Association will be coordinating what has become a traditional Halloween event for young children. From 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM interested merchants in the Village will be able to participate in “Halloween in the Village” during which candy and treats will be distributed to young children.
San Luis Obispo alerting drivers of changes to Marsh Street
The city of San Luis Obispo is alerting drivers to changes made to the layout of Marsh Street in the downtown area. Vehicle lanes on Marsh Street have been reduced from three to two between Nipomo and Santa Rosa streets. There is now a protected bike lane that runs next to the sidewalk, rather than a vehicle lane. Additionally, parking spaces have been moved to between one of the two vehicle lanes and the bike lane.
Former SLO County deputy found not guilty of child molestation
A jury last week found a former San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s correctional deputy not guilty of eight counts of child sexual abuse. In 2020, prosecutors charged James Peter Storton of Arroyo Grande with eight felony counts of child sexual abuse concerning two alleged victims. He was released on $100,000 bail shortly afterwards and then pled not guilty.
Century-old bottles found in trash pit to be displayed at SLO County lighthouse
The glass bottles offer a window into life at the lighthouse in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, a docent said.
Brush fire breaks out in San Luis Obispo Thursday morning
San Luis Obispo Police and San Luis Obispo Fire firefighters responded to a brush fire early Thursday morning.
Man dies after suffering a medical emergency at the wheel, car rolls off Highway 154
A man died after suffering a medical emergency at the wheel, causing his pick-up truck to roll off of Highway 154 on Thursday according to Santa Barbara County Fire. The post Man dies after suffering a medical emergency at the wheel, car rolls off Highway 154 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Public advised to be aware of trick-or-treaters on Halloween
– As Halloween creeps closer, the Paso Robles Police Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood trick-or-treating. “We want our community to have fun on Halloween, and stay safe by making responsible choices,” Paso Robles Police Department, Commander Terry...
Red Light Roundup 10/17 – 10/23/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 17, 2022. 01:11— Kymberly...
