Holyoke, MA

Nayroby Rosa of OneHolyoke CDC appointed to Holyoke Community College Board of Trustees

By Emma McCorkindale
 3 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nayroby Rosa of Holyoke has been appointed to the Holyoke Community College (HCC) Board of Trustees by Governor Charlie Baker.

According to a news release sent to 22News from HCC, Nayroby Rosa is the director of community engagement and resident services for OneHolyoke CDC since 2018. As an HCC alum, graduated in 2010 with an associate’s degree in human services before she transferred to the University of Massachusetts Amherst where she earned her bachelor’s degree and youth services through the University Without Walls program.

Rosa is also a certified nursing assistant and home health aide, getting her start in human services as a personal care attendant for Community Enterprises, which assists patients with their daily living and transportation needs.

Governor Baker announced Rosa’s appointment in August with her term expiring on July 10, 2027. Rosa attended her first HCC board meeting on August 23 over zoom.

