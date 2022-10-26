Police find person dead in southeast Charlotte creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police found a person dead in southeast Charlotte Wednesday, according to CMPD.

The incident happened on the 8700 block of Monroe Road near McAlpine Creek Dog Park.

Police say they searched the McAlpine Creek Park area for a missing person when they found a deceased individual in a creek.

The person was later identified as William Brewer Bobbitt who was previously reported missing.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

