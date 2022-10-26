Police find person dead in southeast Charlotte creek
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police found a person dead in southeast Charlotte Wednesday, according to CMPD.
The incident happened on the 8700 block of Monroe Road near McAlpine Creek Dog Park.LATEST | Missing 73-year-old man found dead near southeast Charlotte park, police say
Police say they searched the McAlpine Creek Park area for a missing person when they found a deceased individual in a creek.
The person was later identified as William Brewer Bobbitt who was previously reported missing.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
