Charlotte, NC

Police find person dead in southeast Charlotte creek

By Connor Lomis
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police found a person dead in southeast Charlotte Wednesday, according to CMPD.

The incident happened on the 8700 block of Monroe Road near McAlpine Creek Dog Park.

LATEST | Missing 73-year-old man found dead near southeast Charlotte park, police say

Police say they searched the McAlpine Creek Park area for a missing person when they found a deceased individual in a creek.

The person was later identified as William Brewer Bobbitt who was previously reported missing.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

