Clay County, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Chain Reaction Crash Leaves Platte City Man With Minor Injuries

A three vehicle chain reaction accident early this (Tuesday) morning has left a Platte City man with minor injuries. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Platte City resident Colby L. Matthys had stopped his 2016 Ford on U.S. 169 Highway near Smithville in Clay County at 5:36 A.M. to render emergency assistance.
PLATTE CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police ID body recovered from Kansas River on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Detectives have identified the body recovered from the Kansas River on Saturday as a 19-year-old man who went missing two weeks ago. Johnathan Devol, of Independence, was last seen Oct. 16 near the Kansas River below the 12th Street Bridge in Kansas City, KS. KCK police had put out a Missing Persons alert on Devel on Oct. 19, saying there was concern he may have entered the Kansas River “in an attempt to cross over to Metropolitan Avenue.”
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Vehicle fire shuts down EB I-70 near Brooklyn Avenue in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 was shutdown near Brooklyn Avenue Monday night after a fire involving a tractor-trailer. The fire was reported about 8:35 p.m. Kansas City firefighters closed the eastbound lanes to work the scene. As of 11:15 p.m., eastbound lanes remain closed. There have been...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City taxpayers may help pay for new Jackson County jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a renewed push to include the Kansas City government in plans for the new Jackson County jail. The Jackson County Legislature voted 5-2 to have County Executive Frank White explore a partnership with Kansas City leaders on the new jail. The vote on that resolution came after a spirited debate.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

