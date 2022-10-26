Read full article on original website
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responds to serious-injury shooting
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a serious injury shooting shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Man dies in head-on crash in Kansas City Monday night
KCPD said that at about 9:07 p.m., a silver Nissan Versa driving west on Englewood Road crossed into the eastbound lanes.
Chain Reaction Crash Leaves Platte City Man With Minor Injuries
A three vehicle chain reaction accident early this (Tuesday) morning has left a Platte City man with minor injuries. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Platte City resident Colby L. Matthys had stopped his 2016 Ford on U.S. 169 Highway near Smithville in Clay County at 5:36 A.M. to render emergency assistance.
1 dead in wrong-way crash on Englewood Road in Kansas City, Missouri
One man died after a wrong-way crash Halloween night at Northeast Englewood Road and North Walnut Street.
Kansas City man charged with premediated murder in Overland Park shooting
Prosecutors charged a Kansas City man with premeditated first-degree murder for allegedly killing a victim outside an Overland Park gas station.
Body pulled from Kansas River identified as missing Independence man
Kansas City, Kansas, police identified the body pulled from the Kansas River last weekend as a 19-year-old Independence man, Johnathan Devol.
Woman found lying in road and dies in hospital, Raytown police investigating as homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Raytown Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a woman was found in the roadway Monday evening and later died in a hospital. Officers stated they responded to a call just after 8 p.m. in the area of 87th and Ash streets for someone who had been possibly hit by a car and was lying the road.
Police ID body recovered from Kansas River on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Detectives have identified the body recovered from the Kansas River on Saturday as a 19-year-old man who went missing two weeks ago. Johnathan Devol, of Independence, was last seen Oct. 16 near the Kansas River below the 12th Street Bridge in Kansas City, KS. KCK police had put out a Missing Persons alert on Devel on Oct. 19, saying there was concern he may have entered the Kansas River “in an attempt to cross over to Metropolitan Avenue.”
KCK police investigating shooting at party that killed 1, injured 7 others
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, responded to a shooting Monday night that injured multiple people and killed at least one person.
Man charged in shooting death at KCMO bus stop
A man is charged with murder after a deadly shooting at a downtown KCMO bus stop. The incident happened about 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 at east 12th Street and Grand Avenue.
Raytown police arrest 1 person after woman found shot to death Monday night
The Jackson County Prosecutor's office charged an Independence man in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman found along a Raytown roadway Monday night.
Neighbors frightened in KCMO after human remains found in backyard
It was an unusual Sunday for one Kansas City neighborhood, as police cars filled the streets after a man’s dog dug up human remains in the backyard.
KC police identify 35-year-old victim of deadly apartment complex shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified the victim of a deadly Sunday night shooting. At about 7:45 p.m., officers were called to the 9300 block of Bales Avenue, near Bannister Road, on a shooting call. Once they arrived at the scene, officers were directed to...
Vehicle fire shuts down EB I-70 near Brooklyn Avenue in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 was shutdown near Brooklyn Avenue Monday night after a fire involving a tractor-trailer. The fire was reported about 8:35 p.m. Kansas City firefighters closed the eastbound lanes to work the scene. As of 11:15 p.m., eastbound lanes remain closed. There have been...
Kansas City, Missouri police investigate two separate suspicious deaths Sunday
Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating two separate suspicious deaths Sunday. Around 9 a.m. officers were called to 24th and Topping avenues after someone found a body near the pond on the east side of Topping. Officers say someone walking in the nearby park found the person and called the police.
Raytown police investigate after woman found near 87th, Ash dies from injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Raytown said they are investigating a woman's death after she was found injured in the street near 87th Street and Ash Avenue. Authorities said officers were called at 8:05 p.m. to the area for a report of a woman in the road who had possibly been hit by a vehicle.
UPDATE: Missing KCMO man found located
Kansas City Police is seeking for public's help in searching for a missing man who was last seen Sunday morning.
Kansas City taxpayers may help pay for new Jackson County jail
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a renewed push to include the Kansas City government in plans for the new Jackson County jail. The Jackson County Legislature voted 5-2 to have County Executive Frank White explore a partnership with Kansas City leaders on the new jail. The vote on that resolution came after a spirited debate.
Johnson County residents concerned about rise in coyote attacks on dogs
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Residents in Johnson County are worried about coyotes attacking their pets. Some emergency vet clinics say they've seen a spike in small dog attacks and most are blaming coyotes. For dog owners like Maggie Uhruh, coyotes are a big concern. “I have a dog that...
KC police say missing 78-year-old last seen early Sunday has been found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said a missing 78-year-old woman has been found safe. Authorities asked the public for help in finding Mavis R. Czarny after she was last seen on Saturday in the area of 113th Street and North Ditman Avenue. Police say she had been...
