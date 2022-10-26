Read full article on original website
LG&E-KU: Customers 'likely' to see $22 hike in monthly bills during winter
The Louisville-based utility company provides power to 1.3 million customers across Kentucky and West Virginia, with 762,000 of those customers located in Louisville and surrounding counties. Natasha Collins, director of media relations for LG&E-KU, said the price adjustment will impact those who derive heat from a natural gas-powered source. “For...
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beer
A semi-truck overturned on the Interstate 71 South Gene Snyder Freeway ramp near Louisville, Kentucky, and spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer being transported, on the highway recently.
wymt.com
AppHarvest opens new high-tech vegetable farm in Ky. town
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - AppHarvest just opened a new high-tech vegetable farm that will bring 60 jobs to Berea. A ceremony was held Wednesday to highlight AppHarvest’s new 15-acre indoor salad greens farm. Inside the facility, you’ll find 35 million lettuce plants growing at a time. The farm...
WKYT 27
Potential ‘tripledemic’ causing concern for Lexington health officials
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington health officials say they are preparing for three big illnesses to make their mark on the city. COVID-19, flu and RSV cases have leaders concerned that hospitals could fill up during the cold weather months. The three viruses can all look and feel the same.
fox56news.com
New AppHarvest farm opens in Berea
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A large Kentucky farm operation is growing a lot of produce and growing the economy at the same time. Hundreds of new jobs are opening in Berea. With 15 acres or nearly 654,000 square feet, AppHarvest is expected to be the world’s largest indoor farm.
Coal miner's story reaches far beyond UK basketball
This wasn’t about the soot, though it certainly dramatized the point. It wasn’t about Kentucky basketball, and its staggering appeal to fans from the western wetlands to, yes, the eastern coal mines. And it certainly wasn’t about publicity, a stunt for an “Insta pic” in an ever self-absorbed...
kentuckytoday.com
UPS bringing projects, more jobs to Kentucky, Beshear says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Economic development news topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference at the Capitol on Thursday, including 435 new jobs being created in Jefferson and Bullitt counties from an expansion by UPS Supply Chain Solutions. The Louisville project includes a 1 million-square-foot facility, with the...
The 1876 Meat Shower Over Kentucky Has Never Been Explained
Look, up in the sky, it's a bird...no wait, it's a plane. No, no, no, it's a...it's a...CHUCK ROAST?!? Forget biblical plagues; who needs toads and locusts? Give me something I can mark off my shopping list. Yes, it's the legendary Kentucky meat shower of 1876. To this day, there...
fox56news.com
Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington. Councilman Josh McCurn, council district 2, who represents the area near the Town Branch Wastewater Treatment Facility...
wdrb.com
Burn bans begin to lift across parts of Kentuckiana after rainfall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After receiving rain for the first time in over a month on Tuesday, burn bans have begun to be lifted across Kentuckiana. Burn bans were originally in place due to dry conditions from lack of rainfall. In Kentucky, more than a dozen counties were under a...
Want to have your own 1850s log cabin village? It's for sale in Kentucky.
Van Buren Village General Store circa 1850Sam Dick. A gravel, private road meanders along a ridge line in Anderson County near Taylorsville Lake. There are no signs posted announcing you are about to see a one-of-a-kind, recreated historic village from the 1850s. About a quarter mile down the road, you come upon the first building.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
spectrumnews1.com
UPS will spend over $330 million in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS even bigger plans for Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS will build two large-scale facilities in the state. Both projects represent an investment of over $330 million. According to UPS, both projects together will also create 435 new jobs. “We often talk about companies trusting...
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
fox56news.com
Lexington area no-excuse early voting sites, mail ballot drop-off locations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — No-excuse early voting is set to begin Nov. 3. The expanded no-excuse early voting period came after bills expanded access and the security of Kentucky elections. There are now four ways to cast your ballot in this election. The newest expansion comes to in-person...
WLWT 5
Kentucky school district gets $20M donation from billionaire MacKenzie Scott
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations.
WKYT 27
Police issue Golden Alert for Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Joseph Boggs, 22, was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the Edgewood Court area. Boggs suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is reportedly legally blind and deaf. He is about 5′9″ and 165...
Wave 3
Absentee voting information updates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are some important updates on voting early that Indiana and Kentucky residents should know about. Thursday is the final day for a circuit court clerk in Indiana to receive an absentee ballot application by mail from Hoosiers. Applications can be submitted to your local circuit...
WKYT 27
2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It has been just over two weeks since you watched the drawing for the 2022 Lexington St. Jude Dream Home winner take place live on our air. That night we were able to talk with the lucky winner, 77-year-old Charles Wilson from St. Helens, Kentucky in lee county.
