Frankfort, KY

wymt.com

AppHarvest opens new high-tech vegetable farm in Ky. town

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - AppHarvest just opened a new high-tech vegetable farm that will bring 60 jobs to Berea. A ceremony was held Wednesday to highlight AppHarvest’s new 15-acre indoor salad greens farm. Inside the facility, you’ll find 35 million lettuce plants growing at a time. The farm...
BEREA, KY
fox56news.com

New AppHarvest farm opens in Berea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A large Kentucky farm operation is growing a lot of produce and growing the economy at the same time. Hundreds of new jobs are opening in Berea. With 15 acres or nearly 654,000 square feet, AppHarvest is expected to be the world’s largest indoor farm.
BEREA, KY
247Sports

Coal miner's story reaches far beyond UK basketball

This wasn’t about the soot, though it certainly dramatized the point. It wasn’t about Kentucky basketball, and its staggering appeal to fans from the western wetlands to, yes, the eastern coal mines. And it certainly wasn’t about publicity, a stunt for an “Insta pic” in an ever self-absorbed...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

UPS bringing projects, more jobs to Kentucky, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Economic development news topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference at the Capitol on Thursday, including 435 new jobs being created in Jefferson and Bullitt counties from an expansion by UPS Supply Chain Solutions. The Louisville project includes a 1 million-square-foot facility, with the...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington. Councilman Josh McCurn, council district 2, who represents the area near the Town Branch Wastewater Treatment Facility...
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

UPS will spend over $330 million in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS even bigger plans for Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS will build two large-scale facilities in the state. Both projects represent an investment of over $330 million. According to UPS, both projects together will also create 435 new jobs. “We often talk about companies trusting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Police issue Golden Alert for Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Joseph Boggs, 22, was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the Edgewood Court area. Boggs suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is reportedly legally blind and deaf. He is about 5′9″ and 165...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Absentee voting information updates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are some important updates on voting early that Indiana and Kentucky residents should know about. Thursday is the final day for a circuit court clerk in Indiana to receive an absentee ballot application by mail from Hoosiers. Applications can be submitted to your local circuit...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It has been just over two weeks since you watched the drawing for the 2022 Lexington St. Jude Dream Home winner take place live on our air. That night we were able to talk with the lucky winner, 77-year-old Charles Wilson from St. Helens, Kentucky in lee county.
LEXINGTON, KY

