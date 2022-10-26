ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

New woman accuses Walker of pressuring her to have abortion

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Another woman has anonymously accused Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during a years-long affair.

The woman, who spoke to reporters as “Jane Doe” and is represented by attorney Gloria Allred, said on Wednesday that she began a romantic and intimate relationship with Walker in November 1987, when he was married to another woman.

The woman said she learned she was pregnant in April 1993.

She said Walker gave her cash to go to an abortion clinic in Dallas. After she decided not to go through with the procedure, she said he drove her to the clinic the next day and waited in the parking lot as she went inside to receive the abortion.

“Herschel Walker is a hypocrite and he is not fit to be a U.S. senator,” the woman said on Wednesday. “We don’t need people in the U.S. Senate who profess one thing and do another. Herschel Walker says he is against women having abortions, but he pressured me to have one.”

Earlier this month, another woman came forward alleging Walker pressured her to have an abortion, which he has denied.

“I’m done with this foolishness,” Walker said at a Wednesday campaign amid the second woman’s accusations, according to CBS’s Elizabeth Campbell.

“I’ve already told you this is a lie and I’m not going to entertain this or continue to carry the lie along,” Walker added. “And I also want to let you know I didn’t kill JFK.”

The Hill has reached out to Walker’s campaign for further comment.

The second woman, who said she lived in Dallas while Walker played for the Cowboys, alleged on Wednesday that Walker invited her to his NFL games and repeatedly indicated he would divorce his then-wife to be with her.

Walker ultimately divorced in 2002, nearly a decade after the alleged abortion and years after their purported relationship ended.

The woman also claimed she visited Walker at a Mankato, Minn., training camp in the summer of 1990 while he was playing for the Minnesota Vikings.

Allred showed reporters a receipt she claimed was from the hotel stay as well as an alleged photo of Walker in the woman’s hotel room.

Allred declined to provide a receipt from the abortion procedure or say if one existed, but she revealed other evidence she claims supports the affair allegation, including a purported voicemail and multiple cards Walker sent over the years.

In a recording of the voicemail played during Wednesday’s press conference, Walker purportedly told the woman, “I want to say I love you, and I was thinking about you.”

The woman said she came forward after seeing Walker deny the previous abortion allegations, including a rejection of that woman’s claims that he sent her a get-well card following her procedure signed with the letter “H.”

“First of all, I never just put a ‘H’ on anything,” Walker said on Fox News following that allegation. “I never have. And I said, do you know how many things I’ve signed? But I’ve never signed anything with just an ‘H’. That’s why I said whoever is doing this, you know it’s not true. It’s a lie.”

But Allred showed cards to reporters purportedly sent by Walker, including ones he allegedly signed as “H.”

The letters do not mention the abortion but portray a romantic tone, including one in which Walker purportedly wrote, “I love you more than anything else in the world.”

The woman’s allegations come about two weeks before the midterm elections, when Walker is challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) in what is expected to be a critical race to determine which party controls the upper chamber.

“For anyone who believes I am coming forward because Herschel is running as a Republican candidate, that is simply not the case,” the woman said. “I am a registered independent and I voted for Donald Trump in both elections. I do not believe that Herschel is morally fit to be a U.S. senator, and that is the reason why I am speaking up and providing proof.”

Warnock’s campaign was quick to jump on the new allegation.

“We know Herschel Walker has a problem with the truth, a problem answering questions and a problem taking responsibility for his actions,” Rachel Petri, the senator’s deputy campaign manager, said in a statement. “Today’s new report is just the latest example of a troubling pattern we have seen play out again and again and again. Herschel Walker shouldn’t be representing Georgians in the U.S. Senate.”

—Updated at 4:24 p.m.

